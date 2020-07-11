The F-16's Replacement Won't Have a Pilot At All (popularmechanics.com) 174
"The next combat aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force inventory will not be a manned sixth-generation fighter or even the Northrop Grumman B-21," reports Aviation Week.
"By fiscal 2023, the Air Force expects to deliver the first operational versions of a new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) called Skyborg, a provocative portmanteau blending the medium of flight with the contraction for a cybernetic organism." The Skyborg family of aircraft is expected to fill an emerging "attritable" category for combat aircraft that blurs the line between a reusable unmanned aircraft system and a single-use cruise missile. As the aircraft are developed, Skyborg also will serve as the test case of a radical change in acquisition philosophy, with ecosystems of collaborative software coders and aircraft manufacturers replacing the traditional approach with a supply chain defined by a single prime contractor...
At the core of the Skyborg program is the software; specifically, the military aviation equivalent of the algorithm-fed convolutional neural networks that help driverless cars navigate on city streets... The autonomy mission system core — as integrated by Leidos from a combination of industry and government sources — will be inserted into multiple low-cost UAS designed by different companies, with each configured to perform a different mission or set of missions...
"Even though we call Skyborg an attritable aircraft, I think we'll think of them more like reusable weapons," says Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.... "I expect that the pilots, depending on the mission, [will] decide: Does the Skyborg return and land with them and then go to fight another day, or is it the end of its life and it's going to go on a one-way mission?" Roper explains. In some cases, the pilot may decide a target is important enough that it is worth the loss of a Skyborg, even if its service life has not been used up, he adds.
"The Air Force's goal is to build up a large fleet of armed, sort-of disposable jets that don't need conventional runways to take off and land," reports Popular Mechanics: Skyborg will be available with both subsonic and supersonic engines, indicating both attack and fighter jet versions. The basic design (or designs) will likely be stealthy, carrying guided bombs, air defense suppression missiles, and air-to-air missiles inside internal weapons bays. Interesting, according to AvWeek, the Air Force is considering Skyborg as a replacement not only for the MQ-9 Reaper attack drone but early versions of the F-16 manned fighter....
Unmanned jets like Skyborg promise to remake the U.S. Air Force and other air forces. Manned aircraft have become increasingly large, difficult to develop, and expensive. This in turn means the Pentagon can afford fewer jets, ultimately leading to a smaller Air Force. Unmanned jets, on the other hand, are smaller, easier to develop, and cheap — allowing the Air Force to buy lots of them... The drone will grow the fighting arm of the U.S. Air Force, move air power away from air fields, fly alongside fighter jets, and escort traditionally undefended assets like the E-3 Sentry.
And it promises to do it all affordably. If the Air Force really can get Skyborg into the game by 2023 it will dramatically change the shape of aerial warfare.
"By fiscal 2023, the Air Force expects to deliver the first operational versions of a new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) called Skyborg, a provocative portmanteau blending the medium of flight with the contraction for a cybernetic organism." The Skyborg family of aircraft is expected to fill an emerging "attritable" category for combat aircraft that blurs the line between a reusable unmanned aircraft system and a single-use cruise missile. As the aircraft are developed, Skyborg also will serve as the test case of a radical change in acquisition philosophy, with ecosystems of collaborative software coders and aircraft manufacturers replacing the traditional approach with a supply chain defined by a single prime contractor...
At the core of the Skyborg program is the software; specifically, the military aviation equivalent of the algorithm-fed convolutional neural networks that help driverless cars navigate on city streets... The autonomy mission system core — as integrated by Leidos from a combination of industry and government sources — will be inserted into multiple low-cost UAS designed by different companies, with each configured to perform a different mission or set of missions...
"Even though we call Skyborg an attritable aircraft, I think we'll think of them more like reusable weapons," says Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.... "I expect that the pilots, depending on the mission, [will] decide: Does the Skyborg return and land with them and then go to fight another day, or is it the end of its life and it's going to go on a one-way mission?" Roper explains. In some cases, the pilot may decide a target is important enough that it is worth the loss of a Skyborg, even if its service life has not been used up, he adds.
"The Air Force's goal is to build up a large fleet of armed, sort-of disposable jets that don't need conventional runways to take off and land," reports Popular Mechanics: Skyborg will be available with both subsonic and supersonic engines, indicating both attack and fighter jet versions. The basic design (or designs) will likely be stealthy, carrying guided bombs, air defense suppression missiles, and air-to-air missiles inside internal weapons bays. Interesting, according to AvWeek, the Air Force is considering Skyborg as a replacement not only for the MQ-9 Reaper attack drone but early versions of the F-16 manned fighter....
Unmanned jets like Skyborg promise to remake the U.S. Air Force and other air forces. Manned aircraft have become increasingly large, difficult to develop, and expensive. This in turn means the Pentagon can afford fewer jets, ultimately leading to a smaller Air Force. Unmanned jets, on the other hand, are smaller, easier to develop, and cheap — allowing the Air Force to buy lots of them... The drone will grow the fighting arm of the U.S. Air Force, move air power away from air fields, fly alongside fighter jets, and escort traditionally undefended assets like the E-3 Sentry.
And it promises to do it all affordably. If the Air Force really can get Skyborg into the game by 2023 it will dramatically change the shape of aerial warfare.
What took them so long? (Score:5, Informative)
Keeping a human pilot on board alive has been the performance limiter in fighter aircraft for at least two generations.
-jcr
Re:What took them so long? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:What took them so long? (Score:4, Interesting)
Modern aircraft have to turn at supersonic speeds for evasive maneuvers. The F-16 can handle about 9 G. An unmanned aircraft refitted for unmanned flight may manage up to about 12 G, then they tend to fail mechanically. The Us Air Force doesn't like to publish specifications for drones, or missiles: I'd bet they can take considerably higher G's.
Re:What took them so long? (Score:4, Informative)
(Admittedly that doesn't mean its control surfaces can exert 20g's, or that it could withstand them along another axis)
Re:What took them so long? (Score:5, Insightful)
Modern aircraft have to turn at supersonic speeds for evasive maneuvers.
I'm not sure that is true anymore. I know there are a lot that know way more about this, but the era of dogfighting, I read, was over. The F-35 engages from 2000 miles away. The F-22 kills you from 1800 miles away, and there is no way to know it is even there. What is maneuvering for? The F-16 is a different creature, but the object is the same I think, air superiority. It is a cool machine, but why is it even needed? Seems to me small bombers would be a better application for pilotless jets. But, disclaimer, what do I know?
Re: (Score:2)
It maybe read over and over, but it will prove false over and over. Any conflict with another power will likely involve it. Back during Vietnam, military doctrine was there was no need for dog fighting. Over the horizon missiles was where it was at. They quickly learned that doctrine has limitations, and dogfighting is still important. That's still true today. My cousin is an instructor in the air force, teaching pilots how to dog fight.
Re: (Score:3)
It maybe read over and over, but it will prove false over and over. Any conflict with another power will likely involve it. Back during Vietnam, military doctrine was there was no need for dog fighting. Over the horizon missiles was where it was at. They quickly learned that doctrine has limitations, and dogfighting is still important. That's still true today. My cousin is an instructor in the air force, teaching pilots how to dog fight.
I don't mean to be smart, but can you say when the last dogfight was by anyone? I'd bet it was the late 1980's... in Top Gun. I have not read extensively. I was curious about the strike fighter and the raptor, looked over the wikis, read some articles elsewhere. These make dogfighting unnecessary because they engage from so far away. They could dogfight, but there is absolutely no point. Maybe autonomous jets will bring it back... if maybe an enemy has them also? I'll bet anything these new pilotless jets a
Re:What took them so long? (Score:5, Informative)
It maybe read over and over, but it will prove false over and over. Any conflict with another power will likely involve it. Back during Vietnam, military doctrine was there was no need for dog fighting. Over the horizon missiles was where it was at. They quickly learned that doctrine has limitations, and dogfighting is still important. That's still true today. My cousin is an instructor in the air force, teaching pilots how to dog fight.
I don't mean to be smart, but can you say when the last dogfight was by anyone?
Answer my own question.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't imagine it's very often at all. Come to that, neither does the air force fire missiles over the horizon very often in combat. But they practice both. Pilotless aircraft will change the calculus no doubt. Currently, though, fighter pilots practice dog fighting on a regular basis to stay sharp.
Re:What took them so long? (Score:4, Interesting)
The reason people make mistakes like this is because they assume they can make a change (eliminate guns aboard fighter aircraft), and everything else will remain the same. They forget that their opponents can make changes too. Missiles require a lot less work to score a kill, so pilots will prefer to use them instead of guns. But if you remove the guns, opposing pilots will alter their behavior to exploit the change you've made.
For the same reason, I'm skeptical of an all-drone Air Force. Once you completely eliminate the pilot from your aircraft, the #1 priority for an opposing air force will no longer be shooting down your aircraft/drones. It'll be to jam the communications you're using to control those drones.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd actually argue with recent advances in low observability in fighter jets that the risk of bumping into each other close range is higher than ever. The only reason it's not really happened recently is because the US has had a near monopoly on stealth aircraft.
As soon as China and Russia's 5th gen fighters start entering the market I suspect close in combat is going to become a big deal again.
I read a book not so long ago about British Sea Harrier pilots in Yugoslavia, they genuinely feared the MiG 29s th
Re: (Score:2)
I know there are a lot that know way more about this, but the era of dogfighting, I read, was over.
The era of dogfighting is over so long as you are facing an enemy that lacks effective countermeasures.
The relevant tracking technologies in missiles are all based on EM radiation... passive systems looking at infrared and visible light, and systems that do active illumination such as radar and laser-based methods.
The U.S. military probably doesnt even use infrared guidance at all anymore due to the existence of effective countermeasures, and the active illumination methods dont work from thousands of
Re:What took them so long? (Score:4, Interesting)
Also, pilots need to be trained. Computers just need to be programmed.
Manned aircraft are designed for six 9's of reliability: 99.9999%, or one fatality in a million flights.
Unmanned aircraft are designed for four 9's, or one catastrophic failure in 10,000 flights.
Each additional 9 doubles the cost. So, everything else equal, the unmanned aircraft can cost a quarter as much.
Re: (Score:3)
AA Missiles are in the 50 G range these days.
Re: (Score:3)
Except that dogfigthing is kind of in the past with longer and longer ranged missiles. With things like the meteor having an effective range of more than 100 km.
I think that the real reason to go unmanned is more because of the fact that missile combat is taking over.
Thus ground attack now: You fly to a predesignated point and launch a missile at an other predesignated point, all the pilot does need to do it to press the button when at right point.
Air to air combat now: you detect a hostile aircraft in sens
Re: (Score:2)
Another way of looking at it - being a combat pilot is exciting, glorious, and gets you laid, and all that is worth the risk of death.
Re: What took them so long? (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
This is the kind of thinking that loses wars.
Yet it has happened over and over.
We prepared for WW1 by training calvary.
We prepared for WW2 by building battleships.
Generals and admirals are always preparing for the last war.
That is why they should never be trusted to make important military decisions.
Re: (Score:2)
That is why they should never be trusted to make important military decisions.
So we shouldn't trust our military leaders/experts to make important military decisions. Who, pray tell, should we trust?
Re: (Score:2)
So we shouldn't trust our military leaders/experts to make important military decisions. Who, pray tell, should we trust?
A random roll of a fair dice would be better than trusting the generals. The army will always recommend more tanks. The navy more ships. The air force more planes. The real answer is more robots.
Re: (Score:2)
You trust nobody; that's kind of the point.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I have an undying love for fighters and attack aircraft but a big chunk of that is the raw romanticism of it all.
I can acknowledge the aerial agility of an unmanned drone but it doesn't do anything for me.
Except perhaps exert aerial dominance, so we'd better have some anyway.
Re: (Score:3)
1) Can they really get the AI to the point that it's good enough to beat pilots reliably? Or will it be just like the Tesla, running into concrete barriers?
2) If it's so good, why not build the intelligence into a missile, and then attack from afar using a conventional plane as a carrier? A missile is a lot cheaper than a drone.
Re:What took them so long? (Score:4, Interesting)
1) Can they really get the AI to the point that it's good enough to beat pilots reliably? Or will it be just like the Tesla, running into concrete barriers?
Yes, it is now, most of the time. https://magazine.uc.edu/editor... [uc.edu]
and won't have the limitations of human piloted aircraft---like always needing to fly back to base when fuel is low enough.
2) If it's so good, why not build the intelligence into a missile, and then attack from afar using a conventional plane as a carrier? A missile is a lot cheaper than a drone.
You could, but there are issues of range and expense. Very long range missiles are heavy and expensive. This is basically a reusable cruise missile with air-breathing kerosene fueled engine (much longer range than rockets per pound) with a smart computer, plus much less expensive shorter range missiles and bombs. The skyborg can maintain the expensive AESA radar and get close enough to identify and track targets while the weapons don't need that expense and capability. The net figure is "what's the cost for a diversified multi-capability system over the long term". A few super high end missiles could do some of the missions, but when they've run out they're out.
And in a 1-way trip, skyborg is a high-end expensive long range missile. But in other circumstances, something like this could help in a swarm with a manned platform and orbit around a light battlefield like Afghanistan and waiting for targets to appear. Cheaper than operating a heavy bomber in the long run.
Re: (Score:2)
and won't have the limitations of human piloted aircraft---like always needing to fly back to base when fuel is low enough.
What the fuck? Removing a pilot from an airframe does not magically make the thing run on unicorn farts.
Re: (Score:3)
1) Can they really get the AI to the point that it's good enough to beat pilots reliably? Or will it be just like the Tesla, running into concrete barriers?
Not a good analogy. A Tesla has to drive without crashing 99.9999% of the time. But a drone that can win a dogfight 50% of the time would be invaluable.
2) If it's so good, why not build the intelligence into a missile, and then attack from afar using a conventional plane as a carrier?
What is the point of the conventional plane? Why does it need a human pilot to "attack from afar"?
Re: (Score:2)
There are really two questions I have: 1) Can they really get the AI to the point that it's good enough to beat pilots reliably? Or will it be just like the Tesla, running into concrete barriers?
It's quite possible that they will have a pilot, just not in the aircraft. Drones currently do that; with the proper setup you could have a pilot and supporting observers using real time data in a fight. This would make being able to ensure secure communications links and their survivability key.
AI could augment that; and if needed a pilot could ram an opposing aircraft at no risk to the pilot.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, but there are other reasons for keeping a pilot on board. It mostly comes from situational awareness.
One thing to consider is that even war has rules. You can't shoot everything you see, and even more so during peace time. A pilot in his plane will not just have his target, he will see everything that happens around him and will be able to make more informed decisions.
Computer vision is also limited, a human pilot is better at following his target and interpreting its actions. And humans tend be bette
Re: (Score:3)
For example if the plane sustained damage, the pilot may still fly it and even stay useful.
This is less and less true of modern airplanes. For instance, the SR-71 was fly-by-wire (first analog and later digital), because a human simply couldn't react fast enough. It used dual ramjets, and some 70% of thrust was produced by the ram action at cruise speed (the plane being pulled along by the frontal low pressure zone instead of mass ejected out the back or pressing on the atmosphere). In a turn, if the pilot disabled the IGV (inlet guide vanes) controller, which adjusted the position of the shock f
Re: What took them so long? (Score:3)
Computer will have total 360 view of the whole battlefield and surroundings all, in various wavelengths + data from remote sources. A pilotless plane can arguably make better tactical choices than a human can, because it actually has all of the data in its use in real time. It can react instantly and multitask better. Humans are very limited in comparison.
The weak link are the data and communication links. Maybe these devices can be blinded, jammed or fed with false information, which they believe then is r
Worse limitation (Score:2)
Keeping a human pilot on board alive has been the performance limiter in fighter aircraft for at least two generations.
Perhaps, but replacing the human limitation with the limitation of having to get a signal through enemy jamming in order to control the craft does not seem to be an improvement. I realize that hacking the signal to enable control fo the craft can be made extremely difficult but just blasting the spectrum with noise to drown out any control signal does not seem that hard to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: What took them so long? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: What took them so long? (Score:5, Interesting)
Human brain function just fine at 20g. The "brain can't function due to high gs" is a myth derived from "gs always point up or down disrupting blood supply to the brain". It's the blood supply disruption that shuts brain down at high vertical acceleration.
This is not a problem when gs are directed sideways, i.e. forward, back, left and right. As long as it's not vertical and head is kept stable in relation to rest of the body (neck is braced), brain is not the weakest link. Tissues that are separating air from liquid are. Which is why we'll have to suspend people in liquid past 20-25gs to guarantee survivability in long high g events and around 40-45g we'll need liquid breathing technology.
Notably, lungs are already a meaningful problem for fighter pilots at high gs, though for a different reason. Breathing masks switch to high pressure output to push air into lungs at around 8g+, and pilots are trained to stop trying to breathe and instead emit specific sounds that open up trachea and allow the high pressure flow from the mask to force air exchange in the lungs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Until you realise that you can in fact turn the person 90 degrees in a VR cockpit. The problem here will be the training and tolerance for disconnect between between your inner ear and visual cortex being in conflict. Essentially fighter pilots at this point would have a requirement in addition to things like perfect vision and specific height in being largely immune to simulation sickness.
When you consider that said cockpit would also have to be liquid-filled and person effectively suspended floating in th
Are G's of that much use? (Score:2)
The classic complaint about high G turns is the amount of energy they burn off. That a high G turn is a fool's maneuver, where you bleed off enough speed to be a sitting duck?
Re: (Score:3)
Losing all your energy leaves you vulnerable to the next attack. Still worthwhile if it's the difference to surviving the current attack.
Re: What took them so long? (Score:2)
What happens to the brain at extreme levels of G? Doesnâ(TM)t it squash to one side of the skull?
Re: What took them so long? (Score:4, Interesting)
Most people forget that no, it in fact doesn't. Brain isn't sitting in your skull. It's suspended in a liquid vessel that is sitting in your skull. This makes it extremely tolerant to steady acceleration in a single direction, because acceleration-induced pressure increase is spread equally across relevant surface area. That's why competitive drivers with their neck braced do not typically suffer significant brain trauma from high g crashes. The thing that causes heavy brain damage in acceleration events like hits to the head is the back and forth oscillation within the vessel in which brain is suspended when acceleration spikes up and down quickly while neck is not braced.
Sounds like they could easily be disabled (Score:2, Insightful)
No human onboard means remote control which could be disrupted as well as guidance systems disruption, either that or we are trusting computer software to kill the right thing
Either is bad
Re: (Score:2)
....we are trusting computer software to kill the right thing
Either is bad
Considering all the civilian casualties, humans do not do such a good job either.
Re: (Score:2)
the missiles it launches will kill you from a 1000 miles away first
Sensible (Score:2)
Have them do what they do best. [youtube.com]
"Affordably?" (Score:2)
The military (or, more accurately, the congresspersons "representing" the manufacturers) define that word somewhat differently than anyone else.
In any case, I'm sure these high tech expensive weapons will come in very handy against our most likely future opponents - low-tech groups like the Taliban and Daesh.
Re: (Score:2)
''high tech expensive weapons will come in very handy against our most likely future opponents - low-tech groups like the Taliban and Daesh.''
That may be true right now, but they remember the Ottoman Empire and believe that Jihad is ordained and justified. The fact that currently any 12 year old can purchase all the bits to make a UAV easily capable of an autonomous accurate flight of 50 miles, and the telemetry included in the device is significantly more advanced than a piloted Cessna [especially a VFR pi
Re: (Score:2)
Israel is not a good example, as they practice pre-emptive strikes against claimed enemies outside their borders.
Pre-crime isn't a solution.
Skyborg (Score:2)
A malamanteau [xkcd.com] of Skynet and Borg.
Will need a lot of cool callsigns (Score:2)
I think this will fail because of the massive increase in cool callsigns required for all the ghost borg pilots. There are not an infinity of cool callsigns.
These 100 cool callsigns are already taken: https://aviationhumor.net/the-... [aviationhumor.net]
Algorithms (Score:2)
'' algorithm-fed convolutional neural networks ''
Isn't that a mouthful of buzzwords. But as far as I'm concerned any algorithm that allows a device to protect itself from destruction, is defensive by nature, is perfect.
But, there needs to be a human responsible for eliminating the life of an adversary. The rules of engagement require the ability of a human brain to factor the necessity of such a terminal act. In case of a breach of the rules, a human needs to defend reasoning or suffer the consequences of n
Tower this Talon requesting an flyby! (Score:2)
Tower this Talon requesting an flyby!
Robots (Score:2)
Hasn't there been an agreement on the use of robots in warfare?
How does this not run afoul of three exact same problems but from the sky... It sets a terrifying precedent: if another country can just swarm with Kamikaze killer aircraft I'd say the future just got darker.
The F-35 (Score:3)
Wait a sec, wasn't the F-35 meant to be F-16's replacement? I guess that didn't work out well...
Re: (Score:3)
LOL good point. Luckily they now have a plan that will save on maintenance costs, disposable jet engines!
Re: (Score:2)
What? (Score:3)
"Attritable airplanes"
... Seriously? .. Rockets are becoming reusable and airplanes are going disposable. To quote Elon Musk, "This is madness."
Which defense contractor wrote the requirements?
Re:What? (Score:5, Insightful)
"Attritable airplanes"
... Seriously? .. Rockets are becoming reusable and airplanes are going disposable. To quote Elon Musk, "This is madness."
Retired USAF here, it makes perfect sense to me.
Remember how most cars look alike these days, compared to the '80s and before? Driven by similar requirements and efficiency. Reusable rockets has been tried before, remember the shuttle? It was only recently that it became practical though.
The problem the USA has had in making highly capable multipurpose combat aircraft is that in doing so we also make them too expensive to lose. This means that if an enemy can put enough air defenses up around a target, they can actually protect it from attack. We won't risk losing our planes(well, there can always be a target with a high enough priority...). So those planes become even less valuable for their cost, because they can't be used on those hard targets. We end up using expensive cruise missiles or such, or attempting to dismantle the air defense net before gong after the primary target. Both expensive.
Make a drone that is only a bit higher in cost than a similar number of cruise missiles compared to the munitions that it can mount, there's no human cost in losing it, and yeah, it can be sacrificed if necessary. Given that these airframes have limited lifespan anyways, if you suspect that your mission is going to be a suicidal one for the drone in question, you can do it with your oldest/most stressed airframe to begin with.
Enlist (Score:2)
I don't like the attritable aspect, but this stuff will be awesome for the Air Force. Can you imagine controlling a fleet of them like a video game? Will be great for smartphone-controlled close air support.
Sooo many hacking opportunities! (Score:2)
This wil be fun, once a very naughty boy with a toy redirects a swarm of these towards the Washington Reichstag.
If it doesn't already do it all by itself due to a glich in The Little AI that Wasn't.
:D
Great, until your enemy hacks your control system (Score:2)
Also, control lag.
Also, jamming technology.
Also, Windows bluescreens on the damned thing, and into the drink it goes.
Your tax dollars at work!
2023 BS Claim (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I call BS on claiming 'combat operational aircraft delivered in 2023' with contract award July 2020. No US military aircraft post WWII has gone from drawing board to operational service in 3 years.
Wile I agree, not having to worry about pilot survivability could significantly reduce development time.
So much easier to get funding (Score:2)
Borg... (Score:2)
Popular Mechanics (Score:2)
It leaves me uncomfortable but.... (Score:2)
This development leaves me uncomfortable. However, I've observed in a significantly long life that if something is technologically possible it will become feasible. If it is technologically feasible somebody will develop and deploy it. I expect we will be facing this from external enemies, such as the CCP. I am comforted that we are in a position to respond in kind rather than sit defenseless with no response. This is better than being a mouse staring up at the stooping eagle raising a middle digit in last
Re:Couldn't just call it Skynet? (Score:5, Funny)
There were probably licensing costs involved that would have bankrupted the Air Force.
Re: (Score:3)
Looks like "Borg" was cheap enough to get from Star Trek.
Re:Sounds exciting (Score:4, Informative)
If they only cost a million each, we'll be getting off cheap. The existing predator drone is something like 4 million a pop - you think something new is going to be LESS money?
Re: (Score:2)
In greater production volumes, maybe. An obvious example is later Tesla models have gotten cheaper and have more features as well. However, yes, the military may not order enough of this system, and/or their suppliers may not invest enough in greater efficiency to lower the per unit cost. (obviously the suppliers have little incentive to do so, in fact the opposite of an incentive. With "cost plus", the more expensive something is the greater the profit. )
Re: (Score:2)
You underestimate the price of jet engines. Even the ones mass manufactured in huge quantities cost several millions each.
Re: (Score:2)
"Hopefully we'll at least get some good footage as we use these things up at 10 million dollars a pop."
There, fixed it.
So, as I was saying....
Re:Sounds exciting (Score:5, Insightful)
This sounds super cool, I can hardly wait until the next pointless, insane war.
I am concerned that, once we seemingly remove the human cost of waging war, we will find it ever easier to enter into them. And that, in practice, we will effectively just be transferring that human cost from the military personnel over to civilian populations.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That kind of "subs" was discussed in the mid 1990s, called "Arenal Ship".
Basically a cruiser sized submarine optimized to launch anti aircraft and stl missiles and cruise missiles.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
we will effectively just be transferring that human cost from the military personnel over to civilian populations.
Oy! As if the psychopaths ever cared... They only bicker about "acceptable" losses before their own army will turn on them.
Re: (Score:2)
Joseph Stalin, the ultimate psychopath.
Re: (Score:2)
>"I am concerned that, once we seemingly remove the human cost of waging war, we will find it ever easier to enter into them."
That would be one of my concerns as well. I think it can be a real problem that can "dehumanize" the enemy. If the targets are other unmanned devices, that is one thing. But when it moves beyond that, we will need to be careful.
>"And that, in practice, we will effectively just be transferring that human cost from the military personnel over to civilian populations."
That, I d
Re: (Score:2)
> That, I don't really agree with. The targets very well may be only military or militaristic (as they should be)
In modern wars against guerrilla fighter, such as Iraq and Afghanistan? Or older wars, such as Korea and Vietnam? Even the Soviets were eventually pushed out of Afghanistan, admittedly with the US supplying the Taliban with weapons they used devastatingly against Soviet military who brought missiles, guns, and tanks to what was basically a street fight.
Re: (Score:2)
just be transferring that human cost from the military personnel over to civilian populations.
Yes you will [youtube.com].
Re: (Score:2)
that's cheap. training pilots takes years and tens of millions of $$$ along with the cost of pilot stuff in the aircraft
Re:Sounds exciting (Score:4, Insightful)
>"This sounds super cool, I can hardly wait until the next pointless, insane war."
Not all wars are pointless or insane, much less both. I like to think that nobody despises war or violence as much as I do. But I also understand that having defenses are not only necessary, but vital. Just because you have a weapon, doesn't mean you want to use it against someone.
Has the USA engaged in some questionable encounters? I do think so. But it is also really easy to take for granted how bad things COULD be had we not engaged in most of the rest.
As for how much defense one needs- that is a tricky question. I suspect less than what we (USA) have. If this type of move (unmanned planes) can reduce cost, improve defense, and reduce loss of pilots, it sounds like a good thing. And you can be certain that as technology marches on, if we don't adapt and keep up, we will be left behind. And that could have really some bad consequences, not only for us, but for much of the world.
For example, it is really easy to hate on and bash the police because of the "once-in-a-million" problem, right up to the point you find yourself needing them. And without them, you might find you need them a LOT sooner and more often than you think.
Re: (Score:3)
For example, it is really easy to hate on and bash the police because
... you might find you need them a LOT sooner and more often than you think.
Lol, obvious troll is obvious. The police show up the next day to shoot your dog, laugh in your face, and then and rubber stamp a piece of paper for the insurance company. They're not there to help. The Supreme Court made this very clear.
Don't call the police, unless you want to make things worse.
Re: (Score:2)
>"Lol, obvious troll is obvious."
It is not a troll.
There are a significant number of bad people out there who would love to do others harm. With nothing constraining them, chaos will ensue quicker than most would believe. It doesn't take very many wolves to obliterate a flock of sheep. I wish it were otherwise.
There are some bad police officers. Ones that abuse their power. Welcome to humanity. And I strongly support making sure they are found and held responsible or preventing their continued pos
Re: (Score:3)
It doesn't take very many wolves to obliterate a flock of sheep.
You mean, like the cops?
Re: (Score:2)
There are a significant number of bad people out there who would love to do others harm.
Yes, 1% of the population, actually. It is the same percentage amount the mentally ill, so when someone reacts to the horrible things people do with "they must be crazy or something," that is actually incorrect in 99% of those instances. They're violent, not crazy. Crazy doesn't mean violent. The vast majority of people do not want to hurt anyone, maybe sometimes they do unintentionally, but they don't go out of their way. And most assume most others are like themselves. That's why narcissists are so parano
Re: (Score:2)
>"Yes, 1% of the population, actually. It is the same percentage amount the mentally ill, so when someone reacts to the horrible things people do with "they must be crazy or something," that is actually incorrect in 99% of those instances."
So you think all the many thousands of people every day shooting other people, robbing people, raping people, stealing, being reckless, vandalizing- they do not want to harm others, they are just the 1% of the population who are mentally ill?
Re: (Score:2)
There are a significant number of bad people out there who would love to do others harm. With nothing constraining them, chaos will ensue quicker than most would believe
Oh please- people acting badly will be "constrained" the way they were before police forces exist- often by getting themselves killed off without due process.
See, it's a lot tougher being a bad guy when all of your potential victims know that they can blow your head off with no provocation or warning, and no cop is going to come around asking what happened. That's often how the peace was kept before centralized police forces were established.
People that were perceived as problems got bushwhacked; everyone e
Re: (Score:3)
>"See, it's a lot tougher being a bad guy when all of your potential victims know that they can blow your head off"
If you are paying attention, you will see the left not only wants to abolish the police, and free speech, and reason, but also abolish our rights to defend ourselves...
Re: (Score:3)
If you are paying attention, you will see the left not only wants to abolish the police, and free speech, and reason, but also abolish our rights to defend ourselves...
Jesus, they really brainwashed the fuck out of you, didn't they? I'm a very liberal lefty, and no one wants to 'abolish the police' or free speech or self defense.
Just how many gallons of the Fox News koolaid did you drink? Is this really what you believe?
Re: (Score:2)
Not all wars are pointless or insane, much less both.
I totally agree. What's your point?
Re: (Score:2)
Err...you mean the ones the CCP is training for their Taiwan invasion?
Re: (Score:2)
Taiwan is going to turn into an automated version of Vietnam if we try to apply drone warfare to mountainous rock on the edge of a continental shelf (in order to retake it from China).
We'll bomb it flat, murder thousands of civilians, destroy their economy, and accomplish exactly nothing in terms of fighting a dug-in enemy. China, meanwhile, will have no compunctions during their initial assault about simply flooding it with a few million soldiers to perform a forced march from one end of the country to the
Re: (Score:2)
The US have no chance of projecting enough force that far away and right by the largest industrial hub in the world.
I agree. Strategically, it's probably best to assume that China will annex Taiwan at some point, and we should have supply chains which aren't dependent on them.
Re: (Score:2)
''the correct chromatic enemy nomenclature is currently 'yellow'.''
I wouldn't necessarily consider ''yellow'' a slur for China, but if you're talking on a financial level, he's absolutely correct. Likewise their posturing and activity in the South China Sea, kinda points in that direction also. Especially considering the proximity to our past enemy and current ally Japan.
Or, maybe we just don't have the balls to admit to our past colonial behaviour in the world [specifically South and Central America]. Afte
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Old arcade games, really? That's all you got for references?
Here's a better one [wikipedia.org].