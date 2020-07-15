Google Takes on Zoom and Slack By Bundling Video Calls and Chat Into Gmail for Business Users (cnbc.com)
Google is making its popular Gmail app more of a productivity powerhouse. From a report: The Alphabet subsidiary is incorporating more applications into the business version of Gmail so that users don't need to switch to other apps or browser tabs, it could help keep employees satisfied with the company's business software and not want to adopt alternative services, such as Slack or Zoom. That's an important consideration for building up the cloud business that augments Google and Alphabet's advertising core. The coronavirus hurt Google's ad revenue in the first quarter, but as schools and offices closed, people began to lean more on digital services that could help them continue to communicate, which led to greater adoption of Google services like the Meet calling service.
Now Meet will be accessible inside of Gmail for business customers, along with Google Docs and the the Google Chats service for team communication. In 2018 Google did something similar to Gmail, enhancing it with stripped-down versions of Google Calendar and the Google Keep to-do list app. Within the enhanced Gmail, if people are chatting and they want to collaborate on a document together, they'll get the same real-time collaboration that's been a big benefit of Google Docs. In other words, Gmail won't be "a low-fi or parallel universe" like what one might find from Microsoft, whose Windows productivity apps are more feature-rich than web versions, said Javier Soltero, a Google vice president who previously worked on Office at Microsoft, in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
