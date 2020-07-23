Facebook Ignored Racial Bias Research, Employees Say

An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News:Facebook did not deny that some researchers were told to stop exploring racial bias but said that it was because the methodology used was flawed."We are actively investigating how to measure and analyze internet products along race and ethnic lines responsibly and in partnership with other companies," Facebook spokeswoman Carolyn Glanville added, noting that the company established a team of experts last year, called Responsible AI, focused on "understanding fairness and inclusion concerns" related to the deployment of artificial intelligence in Facebook products.