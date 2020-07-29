Visa, Mastercard Debit Fees Are Hurting Retailers, Sen. Richard Durbin Says (wsj.com) 111
Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin is asking the Federal Reserve to probe allegedly anticompetitive practices that are forcing merchants to pay excessive debit-card fees levied during the coronavirus crisis by large networks like Visa and Mastercard. From a report: In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Mr. Durbin said practices by the large card networks and debit-card issuers are diminishing competition in the online payments marketplace and costing merchants potentially billions of dollars. The letter, which Mr. Durbin's office sent late Friday, asks the Fed to determine whether the major card networks and debit-card issuers have a shared incentive to limit the transactions processed by lesser-known debit-card networks. The Wall Street Journal reviewed a copy of the letter. The Illinois senator is the namesake of the Durbin amendment, a part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act that is best known for capping the swipe fees that merchants pay large banks when customers shop with debit cards. But it also requires that merchants have the ability to choose from at least two unaffiliated debit-card networks to route transactions. Some debit-card issuers appear to be violating that part, Mr. Durbin wrote. He didn't name any specific banks or other card issuers.
Since cash is dangerous and can transmit virus particles
Unlike, say, the keypad on the card reader?
I never use a PIN. Only when the bill goes above $100 does the grocery store make me sign.
Essentially boils down to, online transactions DO historically have a higher percentage of fraud, so processors charge higher rates based on how many security protocols are followed to discourage that fraud, and encourage retailers to follow more secure practices. Shifting a ton of transactions to online because of the pandemic will absolutely result in billions of extra dollars getting collected through these unregulated fees, but the amount of fraud isn't going to follow suit at the same rate. According to credit card company logic, my choice to buy groceries online is the primary cause and motivation for other people to commit a crime. So, the end result is those extra billions of dollars in "fraud protection" are pure gravy for the richest bankers in the world, paid for by struggling retailers.
No the fees aren't being jacked, just it seems more people are using credit/debit instead of cash.
And for businesses where I pay in cash that went cashless, well, too f'in bad if you're paying more in fees now because you're doing m
Necessary for me to post as AC because all the panicky herd animals of the Internets are now going to go apeshit over what I just said, threaten me with violence, blah blah blah and so on. CALM YOUR FUCKING TITS, INTERNETS. Start THINKING, will ya?
Stop with the meth, it makes you paranoid.
"Oh for fuck's sake, can we be any more ridiculous? Here, let me help you with that: your evaporating sweat, your flatulence (silent or not), your mere presense around other humans is potentially transmitting virus particles to them. The only way you can prevent it is to wear a spacesuit with it's own entirely closed environment, and then only if the outside of it is completely sprayed down with bleach after you're in it, to kill anything you put on it when you touched it to put it on.
Now that we're done being utterly ridiculous, stop spreading your FUD you fucking asshole, we need people to STOP PANICKING, not panic more!
Cash is no more or less 'dangerous' than it ever was. If you ever handled cash them rubbed your eyes/nose/mouth/face, then you were always being dumb, everyone always knew cash was dirty.
Necessary for me to post as AC because all the panicky herd animals of the Internets are now going to go apeshit over what I just said, threaten me with violence, blah blah blah and so on. CALM YOUR FUCKING TITS, INTERNETS. Start THINKING, will ya?"
I don't think this was a troll or that it should be moderated down. It is the heartfelt opinion of an individual who felt it necessary to post "anonymous" because of the expected backlash. The moderation to "-1" suggests his/her concern was warranted. I think his/her slip into "ad hominem" with the "you fucking asshole" bit can be overlooked based on its relatively small component of the overall post.
For those who disagree, why not provide a thoughtful response taking up one or more of the points this p
Wait... retailers don't roll their predicted annual expense into the cost of their products?
Some Americans are oblivious. Others, like me, get credit cards with 2% cash back, use them for almost everything, and pay off the balance every month.
That leaves only a 1% fee, which seems reasonable to me for the convenience and some semblance of consumer protections (ability to dispute charges, fraud limit, etc, not to mention losing my wallet wouldn't be that big of a deal vs having boatloads of cash in it).
Lately, the trend seems to be running limited time promos with 5% cash back on certain categories
Not so in Europe: the EU made the printed price the price you pay. No extra fees tacked on at the end of the transaction. The downside is there's no longer a cheaper option to pay by cash. I wish they'd made it that the fees are charged to the card holder without involving the merchant and opened up the market to competition.
Not only in the EU. From what I understand, the only country where YOU are required to figure out the final price is the USA. In most, if not all, other countries, the price you pay is the price in the tag.
Except for the extra sales that stores get because people might not have pulled as much cash to carry with them. And not having to worry about employee cash theft, or security taking money to the bank, or lost sales because you didn't pull enough cash to handle making change... Credit card fees are obvious to merchants, but other methods of payment still have associated expenses.
And, remember, most banks now charge a "cash handling fee". You have to pay the bank to count your money. What the fuck?
So, we (customers) are already paying for it. It's not retailers. So why are the fees "hurting retailers"? The cost is hidden, almost everyone pays them so there's no competitive advantage from one retailer to the next.
I'm missing something.
Every receipt must show the credit/debit card fee. (Score:2)
The 1st step: Every receipt must show the credit/debit card fee.
Re: Every receipt must show the credit/debit card (Score:3)
Why do I, as a consumer, care what my retailer pays to process my credit/debit payment?
How will knowing my $100 purchase cost BestBuy a $3 fee for processing my credit card change anything?
What you seem to assume is that the consumer could then argue for a cash discount from the retailer, but I find that unlikely. Many people are out of the habit of carrying cash for larger purchases.
People are required to be told about sales tax as well, and there's no way of avoiding that.
Also, paying cash costs the retailer money for the security company to take the money to the bank, and the bank fees for paying in cash, and for theft insurance.
Do the same for gas stations, to show how much tax you're paying for each gallon.
And as evidence that it won't make any difference, I offer the observation that every gas pump (at least in my state but I think all across the US) does have a sticker showing how much federal and state taxes are per gallon
In Argentina, we made it illegal to do this. A "final consumer" can't be legally shown the breakdown of the price. He does not have the right to know he's paying 21% VAT.
Guess why.
Don't forget to include the amount of your purchase that goes towards storefront rent instead of being online only... businesses have many expenses that aren't enumerated to the customer. Why make this one special?
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:3)
It wasn't that long ago that many gas stations charged two different prices, one for cash, one for credit - the difference was typically about 3 cents/gallon.
I don't remember protests in the street.
I know several retailers that will consider 'cash discounts' on major purchases - it's not common, but not unheard of either. (When I see it, it typically involves $1,000+ purchases.)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Cash discounts can't really be advertised, because CC companies won't let you retain merchant status if you make it obvious that you're passing on the CC fees to the buyer.
In Argentina they made it illegal to make "surcharges". And Visa wanted to take it to court to prove that a "cash discount" is the same as a "card surcharge".
In Latin america, though, the problem isn't the CC fees. It's taxes. In Argentina, a CC transaction needs a receipt, and the receipt is your business tax declaration. Cash, no receipt, no tax paid. When VAT is 21% the incentive to get a "cash discount" is very high. Most companies, though, split this 21% and just give you a 10% discount. That's not to
That's not true anywhere in America - Gas stations regularly advertise pricing based on payment method. They just do. And card processors cannot actually penalize merchants for that so much as people think.
The real fights between credit card companies and merchants are around interchange fees, which they often price as if merchants are captive to a particular interchange, which they ARE, and different discount fees based on card type, ie: rewards cards that charge higher discounts to fund the reward program
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:4, Interesting)
It wasn't that long ago that many gas stations charged two different prices, one for cash, one for credit - the difference was typically about 3 cents/gallon.
The ones around me still do. That said, some friends of mine will not go to gas stations that have two prices. I laugh because what that means is that everybody is paying the higher price.
Heck, ARCO stations around me don't accept credit cards at all. Cash or debit--and they charge you 35 cents for using your debit card. They have lower prices than most other stations around and they seem to have plenty of customers...
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:5, Informative)
It wasn't that long ago that many gas stations charged two different prices, one for cash, one for credit - the difference was typically about 3 cents/gallon.
The ones around me still do. That said, some friends of mine will not go to gas stations that have two prices. I laugh because what that means is that everybody is paying the higher price.
Heck, ARCO stations around me don't accept credit cards at all. Cash or debit--and they charge you 35 cents for using your debit card. They have lower prices than most other stations around and they seem to have plenty of customers...
Except that they don't have lower prices, and everybody would be paying the higher price anyway. Even before you factor in the 35 cent fee, there are plenty of stations around here that charge the same price as ARCO. A 10 cent per gallon markup (or, in one particularly heinous gas station's case, the more-than-one-dollar-per-gallon markup) for using a credit card is clearly not justified. Why? Because cash has a cost, too.
All of those things add up, and when you add them up, even a 3% credit card fee starts looking pretty good. A typical gas station sells 40-150K gallons of fuel per month (average 100K) and at least in California would spend about $7,500 on a second employee during the 16 busiest hours of the day. That comes to 5–18.75 cents per gallon just for the cost of the extra employee alone. And if a store only takes cash, its sales would likely be towards the bottom end of that sales range, so even if you ignore the increased theft risk from keeping more cash around and the increased deposit costs from depositing it more often, you're still probably much better off taking cards.
The profit margin on gas has increased (Score:2)
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:2)
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:5, Interesting)
With credit cards, you also have to spend a fortune on equipment, chargebacks, and PCI compliance, and none of that is included in that roughly 3% fee that all retailers pay.
The added cost depends on whether you end up having to have more employees because of the cash. For gas stations, for example, the difference between everyone paying at a register in cash and paying with a card swipe at the pump is at least one extra person, at minimum, all day. And that wipes out the 3% savings even before you take into account any of the other costs from dealing with cash.
And if you think, "I can get away with not adding employees", there's a decent chance that you'll see lower custome
Yeah, but you're probably in the minority by now. At this point, a large percentage of stores also have automated self-check registers. And if you've ever watched somebody feeding one dollar and five dollar bills into a machine to pay for an $80 grocery bill, you'll understand why all-cash businesses can be a problem (not to mention how often one or more registers is marked as as "cards only" because of malfunctions in the bill or change handling hardware).
Processing cash also has overhead, per physical counting, storage, armored cash transport service, etc. There's no free lunch either way, but electronic payment processing is usually cheaper, until the point processing co's use monopoly or oligopoly status to bilk merchants.
Yes and no (Score:2)
My kid in college had a copy of my card. I let her use it more than I should have because I wanted her focused on school and not finances. It paid off, she's the 1st in our family to graduate and did so with a _lot_ of problems during that 4 years I won't go into.
That said, you can bet she bought things she otherwise wouldn't have because when you've got cash in hand you count every penny, but when it's on the card an extra couple bucks goe
I disagree. I'm always willing to pay cash if I get a better deal than I would in using a credit card. Most retailers charge the same if you use credit as if you were to pay cash. In many cases, if they offered a 2% discount for a cash payment, I'd just pay cash.
credit does make a bit of a difference in convenience though. I had 1 time when I lost my patience with a car dealer and willingly paid 3% more to just put the car on my credit card.
Re: (Score:3)
Also keep in mind that handling checks and cash is not free. From security to processes to potential mistakes, they also have costs - they're just not always as obviously marked.
Credit cards have always been a brilliant scam.
No fan of Visa or Mastercard, but, a brief history lesson needs to be part of this conversation.
Visa and Mastercard became part of the retail landscape for a lot of reasons: accepted everywhere, significantly cheaper than American Express (the only non-business specific credit card for many years) for both the shopper and the retailer. Visa and MC were (and likely still are) a lot cheaper than taking cheques, which was the ONLY alternative to taking cash. For most retailers, refusing to take cheques was
I'm not opposed to all cards, but I'm opposed to how they're set up in the US. Since they're so ubiquitous, and so necessary in modern life, they really, really need to be regulated. Right now, there are almost no regulations on them, and MC/Visa and the banks get to walk away with a huge % of GNP with no oversight.
Most of the contractors in my area charge a 3% fee if you choose to pay for their services via credit. As such, contractors are just about the only people I pay with checks. It would be nice to be able to charge directly for the processing costs and put them on the receipt. Unfortunately, some of the ways that things are currently processed results in charges that are impossible to calculate on the individual transaction level (there can be discounts for high monthly volumes).
This is a pretty nice write-
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:2)
Agreed re: hidden fees. Really, these things should be charged to the card holder. Let them make an informed decision whether they want a tax on every transaction they make. Provide a chance for competition by making transaction fees transparent. Some people are prepared to pay for the convenience, others prefer to save their money and use cash.
In Argentina credit cards offer (force) a NO-INTEREST MONTLY PAYMENTS plan. The plan is simple: You buy a $1200 thing in 12 payments of $100. Period. You just see $100 every month in your CC statement.
The merchant, on the other hand, pays the interests. Here: https://prismamediosdepago.blo... [windows.net] is the list of "coefficients" to apply. Say, for 12 payments, it's 1.4067. $1200/1.4067 = $853.06. That's what the merchant will get.
And it used to be illegal to pass this charge on to the client. Visa lobbied successf
Credit cards are for morons and debit cards are for the lazy. Cash should be cheaper but instead we get the shaft just like a lazy moron.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Yes, we are all aware of the pro-chinese brigading that goes on here masquerading as caring leftists that are everything they accuse their enemies because at the end of the day...
it's just us vs them. No one is morally superior or even in the right most of the time. They are just human trash bitching about the trash the other human trash brings.
Everyone has rioting and oppressed people bitching about something somewhere somehow. Everyone has big businesses and corruption in politics. Everyone has poor f
We are all shitheads and I have called that poster one in the past as well.
The problem is that when we decide to hate someone they cannot ever say anything we can agree with again. That makes us an unforgiving trash human.
We all make mistakes and when we say something that is right, it should be celebrated... even if fucking Hitler said it! We should not run around trying to lambaste everyone because of the mistakes they make but disregarding the good things they are said or done.
I reserve the right to a
Look, some people just have nothing better to do, I am guilty of these things myself.
It is important that we at least have a place to discuss and have discourse. None of us are ever going to get thing right all the time, it is the feedback of those we disagree with the most that is best. Echo Chambers suck arse in my opinion.
There is no need for pity or scorn.
Just treat them like children you love in need of a bit of ass whooping. Hell I am sure I deserve a good ass whooping from time to time myself. Ev
Re: Brilliant scam (Score:3)
Only is America are the credit card companies completely unregulated.
Why did you bother to write something you have to know is a lie,
https://www.fdic.gov/regulatio... [fdic.gov]
"Only is America are the credit card companies completely unregulated."
This would be funny if it weren't so uninformed. Are you deliberately this ignorant of the reality?
FCRB
Dodd-Frank and the Durbin Amendment, including the CFPA
FCRA
FTC
OCC
FDIC
TILA - Reg Z - 12CFR-1026
Just a few of the acts, regulations, and agencies involved in regulating credit practices, debit card and EFT practices, and related financial activity.
Are interest rates capped? Nope.
Are people even aware of the fees? Nope.
Can merchants understand their fees? Nope.
Do merchants have any rights? Nope.
Do consumers have any rights... just barely.
You might want to look up "usury laws" among other things. Interest rates are capped by the states, for example.
Re: (Score:2)
On the merchant side, I'm not aware of any limitations on fees.
Last I heard, the legal limit is 29%. At any rate (no pun) it seems the state regulators have more to do with it than the Feds, which surprises me due to the Interstate commerce clauses
Usury laws are state by state. No federal law governs credit card interest rates.
An instance where Federalism is your friend and your challenge. Go write your governor and see if they care a whit about your problems. You'll learn a lot.
Oh, and several federal regulations require that interest rates be plainly disclosed, so if you've got a passing acquaintance with English or Spanish, or any of several other languages that some institutions provide them in, BY LAW, you'll be able to figure it out. Violators
Cat (Score:2)
This is true. The last time Congress got an itchy trigger finger, to hurt credit cards, the stock market tanked and Congress backed off by noon.
So...good luck with that.
Also, good luck wrecking section 230 because social media companies aren't censoring the way you want, crushing the retirement funds of millions.
Guess who represents Mastercard? (Score:4, Insightful)
Guess who represents Mastercard? I mean, in Congress... said person is currently in the lead running for President. Same guy that created the entire Federal student loan fiasco, the Patriot Act, and a few other goodies I'm sure.
After all, corporations are people too.
Re: Guess who represents Mastercard? (Score:4, Informative)
Shhh. That's old Joe Biden, not Joe Biden 2.00220
At one time Joe Biden was called the congressman from MBNA. (What a strange coincidence that one of his children worked at MBNA for a while:
(Hunter) Biden graduated from law school in 1996 and took a position at MBNA America, a major bank holding company which was also a major contributor to his father's political campaigns. By 1998, Biden had risen to the rank of executive vice president.
Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Talk about an amazing coincidence!
Then when his dad was Vice President and the administration's "point man" on all matters relating to China and the Ukraine, Hunter was involved in managing a $1.5BN investment portfolio for Chinese company, and held a $1M/year board position on a Ukrainian Energy company.
The coincidences are simply amazing!
Joe Biden argues there's nothing wrong with any of this, but he also promised that his son would not do anything like that if Joe is elected President.
I'm still gonna write-in a 3rd party, being as I'm Independent and all. I don't want either one of those two asshole parties trying to say that I would have voted for them.
Brilliant! Whoever loses will (accurately) blame you for it, best of both worlds!
It's part of a bigger problem: our political system is full of plutocrats.
They all represent Mastercard (Score:2)
From a consumer standpoint Credit Cards have been good, but also from a business standpoint. If I had to give my bank details out every time I bought something online I would stop buying stuff online. This would also mean I'd buy less stuff, because I'm not going to travel all over town looking for stuff.
Oh, very much so -- this country is basically owned and operated by the Fortune 500. The pols are just their sock puppets. It has been obvious to me since Clinton's first term (I actually voted for Reagan.... fool me once)
There's a reason that people aren't building the next Facebook or Amazon on top of the public infrastructure that Somalia is providing...
Oh yay, Congress will fix it! (Score:5, Funny)
I remember when Chris Dodd had a congressional hearing about overdraft fees. He asked, with all the seriousness he could muster, why poor people paid the bulk of the overdraft fees banks collected?!
Apparently he felt wealthy Americans weren't paying their fair share of bank overdraft fees...
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Oh yay, Congress will fix it! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The industry is NOT unregulated, gross fees are unlikely to be 4%, and it's a service with a value to be realized or perceived by all parties.
Really, I got to your first misstatement too late.
And that doesn't take into account the thousands we spend on equipment, and the hundreds of hours we spent on chargebacks and PCI compliance.
2.44% isn't unusual. Depending on card mix and processor you can see 3.5%
It pays to both check your contract, which you should have (if not, go get a new relationship, please), compare to statement, be diligent. It's an expense, and you should be checking your utilities bills, so check this. Pay real attention to changes of course!
If you're submitting directly, you've got PCI issues unless they are covered by a software vendor. In fact, if you're using common POS software they should certify your PCI compli
Re:Oh yay, Congress will fix it! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Banks were doing some shady shit during that time period. My bank had a policy of charging a fee if the balance was negative for say 3 days. Adding funds to the account took 4 days to clear. That sure is convenient for the bank. Later on I received a settlement check from them.
If you don't know that you can't write a check without money in the bank then how is this a Federal issue?
Ohhh... I forgot, personal responsibility is not a thing any more.
Cash has costs too (Score:2)
Cash is not a perfect solution. There is theft, loss, incorrect counting, scrambling to find exact change, taking that change to bank for deposit, etc. You also need to have a cashier most of the time (I know there are automated kiosks, but they are a bit clunky to use, and they themselves have operating costs).
I remember reading something like 2% overhead for cash. That sounded reasonable. And, if true, it would be very similar to credit and debit cards.
Re:Cash has costs too (Score:4, Interesting)
Credit card retailers have to deal with extremely expensive equipment, chargebacks, and PCI compliance. Cards are much, much more expensive than cash.
I do not dispute your experience. You organization was probably very efficient.But it might not be the case for everyone.
On the other extreme of the scale, one study finds much larger range of cost for handling cash:
https://www.businesswire.com/n... [businesswire.com]
"New Research from IHL Group Shows Retailers’ Cash-handling Costs Range from 4.7% to 15.3%, Depending on Retail Segment"
I am mostly sure they would have some ties with CC processors, so the real average is probably somewhere in between. Still, people assumi
Taxes are hurting retailers (Score:2)
If the Senator is complaining about credit card fees hurting retailers, he should be trying to cut business income taxes. After all, the government takes a bigger chunk of retailer's revenue than credit card companies do.
In any case, those credit card fees are tax-deductible...but taxes aren't.
Nope (Score:3)
You are conflating two different issues. Whether merchants are being bilked by monopoly card processors and whether they are taxed too high or low are independent debates. Two wrongs don't make a right.
