United States

Open Technology Fund Sues Administration For $20M in Missing Funds (axios.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
The Open Technology Fund (OTF) is suing the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) over roughly $20 million in congressionally appropriated funds it says the government is refusing to provide, Axios has learned. From the report: There's bipartisan uproar from Congress over the funding that OTF says is being withheld. The USAGM, whose new CEO is seeking to replace OTF leaders with Trump loyalists, is required by law to provide the funding via federal grants, but it has given shifting rationales for why the money has been held up. The OTF is a government-supported nonprofit focused on advancing internet freedom. Without funds, it can't support work by activist journalists in places like Hong Kong and Belarus, where authorities are increasingly cracking down on internet freedom. The lawsuit, set to be filed Thursday in federal claims court, alleges the USAGM breached its contracts with the OTF in three ways:
It withheld about $9.4 million in funding that it owes under OTF's 2020 grant agreement.
It withheld an additional $9.8 million in prior OTF program grants held by Radio Free Asia, OTF's former parent organization.
A USAGM senior adviser "engaged in transparently pretextual efforts to force OTF into breaching its grant agreement."

Open Technology Fund Sues Administration For $20M in Missing Funds

