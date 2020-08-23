Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Transportation

Tesla Fights Performance Hacks for Its Electric Cars (electrek.co) 184

Posted by EditorDavid from the unpaid-upgrades dept.
Engadget reports: You might not want to rush into installing an unofficial performance boost for your Tesla. Users on Reddit (via Electrek) have discovered that the latest software for Tesla's Model 3 thwarts an Ingenext mod that unlocks features like an extra 50HP and Drive Mode...

These features typically cost thousands of dollars to unlock through Tesla (such as a $2,000 Acceleration Boost), so there's a strong incentive for buyers willing to take the risk... [T]his suggests would-be performance hackers could be in for a challenge if they want to maximize the potential of Tesla's EVs without the company's blessing — they might not have more than a small window of time before Tesla clamps down again.
Electrek reports on the warnings their drivers receive: Tesla says that it detected "incompatible vehicle modification" and that it could result in a "potential risk of damage or shutdown." The notification apparently stays stuck on the screen like that, but the vehicle remains drivable.... That was kind of expected. It is basically a cat and mouse game between hacking the inverter and Tesla patching the hack...

I get why some people would want to do the hack since the capacity is already in the cars that they bought and Tesla claiming that it could result in damages is weird since they are basically using the same code as their own acceleration boost. But at the same time, you are also running third-party software.

Again, at your risk.

  • First sale doctrine.. (Score:3)

    by thesupraman ( 179040 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:06PM (#60433857)

    It was nice knowing you, you will be missed.

    • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:13PM (#60433883) Journal

      More detail on the first sale doctrine, for those interested (from justice.gov):

      The first sale doctrine, codified at 17 U.S.C. Â 109, provides that an individual who knowingly purchases a copy of a copyrighted work from the copyright holder receives the right to sell, display or otherwise dispose of that particular copy, notwithstanding the interests of the copyright owner. The right to distribute ends, however, once the owner has sold that particular copy. See 17 U.S.C. Â 109(a) & (c).
      Further, the privileges created by the first sale principle do not "extend to any person who has acquired possession of the copy or phonorecord from the copyright owner, by rental, lease, loan, or otherwise, without acquiring ownership of it." See 17 U.S.C. Â 109(d). Most computer software is distributed through the use of licensing agreements.

      Under the first sale doctrine, it's arguably not ILLEGAL for a Tesla owner to modify their copy of the firmware. It's also arguably not illegal for Tesla's software to display a warning when detects that the firmware has been tampered with.

      • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:32PM (#60433937)

        Under the first sale doctrine, it's arguably not ILLEGAL for a Tesla owner to modify their copy of the firmware. It's also arguably not illegal for Tesla's software to display a warning when detects that the firmware has been tampered with.

        It is also arguably not ILLEGAL for Tesla to kindly tell you to Go Fuck Yourself when it detects you've tampered with firmware on a device that is easily capable of killing people.

        TL; DR - Do whatever the hell you want to "your" car. Just don't be surprised at the consequences.

        • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:5, Insightful)

          by superdave80 ( 1226592 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:39PM (#60433963)
          You don't actually believe that Tesla is worried about people being killed by these hacks, do you? Tesla wants you to pay thousands of dollars to them to unlock things that are already there in the car you have already purchased. They could give two shits if a hacked Tesla kills someone. That's on the car owner, not Tesla.

          • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:4, Informative)

            by arbiter1 ( 1204146 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:21PM (#60434067)
            If you buy a tesla and pay for these to be unlocked, If you turn around and sell the car Tesla will disable them. So any and all "extra" features on car you paid for software wise you can't even say yes they are unlocked cause tesla has before disabled things after the fact if you sell the car to someone else. There was a car some time ago, bought from tesla auction that had features enabled. A dealer that bought it sold the car with features that were enabled and advertised it cause they were. When car was in for service Tesla Disabled them and said it was a mistake that they shouldn't been enabled at sale. It was only after story went big Tesla backed down and re-enabled it. It shows they will disable things then demand you pay for what was already paid for if car is resold. https://www.theverge.com/2020/... [theverge.com]

            • If you buy a tesla and pay for these to be unlocked, If you turn around and sell the car Tesla will disable them.

              Tesla do no such thing for features that they have registered as enabled against the vehicle. The car in question was modified in a fashion not authorised for sale. Did you miss the massive story Slashdot ran on this? Features enabled for demonstration purposes, not part of the original car sale etc etc.

              Telsas are sold second hand constantly and they don't go magically removing features of the car willy-nilly to extort more money out of buyers. Please put a bit more thought into your accusations.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DrXym ( 126579 )
            Of course they're worried about people being killed by these hacks. First on a reputational level but also a liability one if somebody got killed and they were culpable. So probably they make the car shows this message (as well as remotely log the "I have been tampered with" back on their servers) for that eventuality.

            Yes their primary motivation is probably the financial loss but those other things are significant too.

          • You don't actually believe that Tesla is worried about people being killed by these hacks, do you?

            Killed? No. This is America we're talking about. Sued by survivors? Absolutely.

          • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:5, Insightful)

            by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Monday August 24, 2020 @05:42AM (#60434839)

            Are you serious?

            Imagine that just 1% of all Tesla owners install an unauthorized 'Speed Upgrade' that oops, disables your brakes. Newspaper headlines will be full of "Innocent three year old wonder kid killed by out of control Tesla car!" No one, neither the newspapers nor the readers, will CARE that it was an unauthorized hack; the kid was killed by Tesla.

        • Under the first sale doctrine, it's arguably not ILLEGAL for a Tesla owner to modify their copy of the firmware. It's also arguably not illegal for Tesla's software to display a warning when detects that the firmware has been tampered with.

          It is also arguably not ILLEGAL for Tesla to kindly tell you to Go Fuck Yourself when it detects you've tampered with firmware on a device that is easily capable of killing people.

          TL; DR - Do whatever the hell you want to "your" car. Just don't be surprised at the consequences.

          The law should uphold how you use potential lethal weapons you own (cars, guns, bags of fertiliser, ...) . Not vendors like Tesla.

          Otherwise they had better be also watching for when someone changes the wheels, adds a spoiler or does any other 'everyday' modification that could result in different performance that could result in injury/death. If they aren't concerned about that, they are showing they are only concerned about the $.

        • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:5, Insightful)

          by gl4ss ( 559668 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:26PM (#60434299) Homepage Journal

          tesla really doesn't care about the implications. they really, really don't. after all tesla is the company that hacked a line assist warning system into an "autopilot" system and gave 0 fucks while doing so that the sensor package provider objected to the stupid hack because the sensor package was not good enough or meant for doing that, even though technically it's a very easy hack to just hack the line assist values to steering input which is 1000000% exactly what tesla did.

          so they're kinda hypocritical with that right there.
          ----
          even more so because they sell the performance upgrades themselves. look it's one thing to void the warranty on the motor/inverter for doing so but it's a whole another thing to mess with the vehicle otherwise via a patch pushed after the thing had been done already.

        • It is also arguably not ILLEGAL for Tesla to kindly tell you to Go Fuck Yourself when it detects you've tampered with firmware on a device

          They don't even have to do that. Tesla's firmware division is under no obligation to ensure backwards compatibility with all third party hacks.

          • This would be the issue I would have with doing one of these 3rd party hacks - you spend thousands of dollars, and basically you MUST disable over-the-air updates or you lose that money when Tesla eventually changes the software enough that either the hack no longer functions, or if they actually go out of their way to squash it.

            Usually you can get away with hacks like this in other engines because the ECU doesn't ever get updated once installed in the vehicle. Tesla updates their shit all the time, so you

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          This is as bad as Apple or Microsoft where they seem to truly believe that you don't own your own car, it still belongs to Tesla.

          This crap is why we had to have laws mandating the availability of diagnostic equipment to third parties, otherwise you would have no choice but to get your car fixed by the dealer. No voiding your warranty because you fitted unapproved tyres or changed the bulbs yourself.

        • It is also arguably not ILLEGAL for Tesla to kindly tell you to Go Fuck Yourself when it detects you've tampered with firmware on a device that is easily capable of killing people.

          TL; DR - Do whatever the hell you want to "your" car. Just don't be surprised at the consequences.

          Moss-Magnuson was written specifically with the auto industry in mind.

          What you call “tampering”, others call “making improvements to my personal property”.

          And most devices are capable of killing people. They

      • A little bit more complex in practice:

        It's also arguably not illegal for Tesla's software to display a warning when detects that the firmware has been tampered with.

        Tesla Model 3s are also *cars* that travel on *public roads*. Thus Tesla Motors needs to make clear that unauthorized modifications of the car might render it not street legal.
        If some tweak are in risk of making the car dangerous (pushing some component beyond spec), there should be made that Tesla Motors can't be held responsible for such modifications.
        Tweaks to the autopilot driving assistant would be an obvious example of where things can go dangerous.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vux984 ( 928602 )

          "Tesla Model 3s are also *cars* that travel on *public roads*. Thus Tesla Motors needs to make clear that unauthorized modifications of the car might render it not street legal."

          Uh oh, you better rush out and tell every manufacturer on the planet for the last 100 years that they need to make it clear that unauthorized modifications might render it not street legal ! You better let everyone know right away before... uh... oh right...

          https://koenig-performance.com... [koenig-performance.com]
          https://www.hotrod.com/how-to/... [hotrod.com]
          https://ruf-automobile.de/en/ [ruf-automobile.de]
          http://tech-racingcars.wikidot... [wikidot.com]
          https://www.shelbyengines.com/ [shelbyengines.com]
          http://www.northjerseycustoms.... [northjerseycustoms.com] ...

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by DogDude ( 805747 )
            That's what car inspections were supposed to prevent: people making their cars illegal and/or dangerous via modification. It's completely reasonable to expect cars to follow some sort of legal standard for safety.

            • Most Americans don't have safety inspections. Californians have what are essentially tax inspections; if you've changed anything between the air filter and the catalyst (and any sensors downstream of same) then you need a CARB EO number for it. A few states do have safety inspections, but they are fairly limited affairs.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by DogDude ( 805747 )
                We used to have safety inspections. We still have one in our state, but the Republicans got the emissions test removed in recent years.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by DrXym ( 126579 )
                And that seems mindboggling to most Europeans. Nobody likes taking their car in to be tested but everyone can see why it is necessary to improve road safety.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              Not reasonable to expect Tesla to enforce those rules though, especially when they also sell competing performance upgrade products.

              This is just another "unauthorized ink detected" error message designed to force you to buy Tesla products at inflated prices.

        • Re:Nuances (Score:5, Informative)

          by Bert64 ( 520050 ) <bertNO@SPAMslashdot.firenzee.com> on Sunday August 23, 2020 @10:53PM (#60434229) Homepage

          People have been modifying cars for as long as cars have existed, there are thousands of resources available providing information on how to modify cars and plenty of commercial vendors selling equipment specifically for the purpose of modding cars in various ways.
          There is also plenty of legal history showing that the car owner is responsible for keeping their car road legal if they want to operate it on public roads, and it is well understood that the manufacturer is not liable for modifications they didn't provide.

          Cars have been available in multiple trim levels for a long time so for the same basic car if you pay more you get more features, better sound system or a more powerful engine etc. There are also many third party vendors out there that will offer upgrades equivalent to or in some cases superior to the higher trim offering from the manufacturer and usually a lot cheaper than the manufacturer's options.

          The difference here is that the upgrade doesn't actually cost anything to provide, as all the necessary equipment is already present in the stock model and it's artificially restricted from being used. Personally i would hate the idea that a product i purchased was artificially restricting my usage of it and i would actively seek ways to make full use of the purchased product.

          Since what they're doing is enabling a feature that is present in a factory model, there is no way this modification alone could render the vehicle non road legal.

          • Since what they're doing is enabling a feature that is present in a factory model, there is no way this modification alone could render the vehicle non road legal.

            In this specific example yes. However the method and degree of modifications are not known in great detail. It's one thing to flip a bit that enables "fast" version, quite another to e.g. put it in some kind of developer mode that gives access to other features that may not be standard.

            How much do you actually know about what this complex software does?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Viol8 ( 599362 )

              Utter irrelevant - the owner owns the car , he can legally do whatever the hell he wants to it and if that involves hacking the software thats entirely his lookout.

              • Re: (Score:3)

                by ledow ( 319597 )

                Legally as in "he won't be arrested for doing that". Yes.

                Legally as in "he can drive the car on a public road afterwards without consequence". No.

                Same as all mods, for every car.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by ledow ( 319597 )

            I don't know how true it is, but someone else here said that this dongle works by intercepting and rewriting CANbus messages. If true, this is certainly in an area where the car can be severely affected.

            It only has to rewrite one incorrect message, rewrite it incorrectly, not keep up with software updates that the car is automatically applying itself, or delay a message by a fraction of a second for it to have potentially disastrous consequences.

            As such, though an owner is quite within their rights to, say

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by Bert64 ( 520050 )

              Clearly Tesla consider the extra performance to be a perfectly reasonable and within-spec use of the vehicle, as they are willing to provide that feature to anyone willing to pay extra for it.
              The fact that vehicle owners have had to jump through hoops to try and enable functionality that is already present in the car they bought should be blamed firmly on tesla. If they weren't trying to squeeze their customers in this way, the feature could be made available to every customer to simply turn on through the

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DrXym ( 126579 )
          If the mod is to enable a feature that Tesla has locked behind a paywall then they can't make the blanket argument that it may not be street legal. But they could certainly argue that since the firmware has been tampered with they have no way of knowing if it is or not and therefore any indemnification, warranty and whatever else that goes with the car is now void.

          I'd also be interested what insurers think of this. I remember years ago it wasn't uncommon to open a car magazine and be greeted with adverts

      • The problem I see (IANAL) with the software is just licensed and not subject to the first sale doctrine argument is that the software/firmware that controls the car is inseparable from car itself. You can't simply return the Tesla software if you don't like the license agreement and keep the car. Someone (the Government) needs to decide what takes precedence and either the car *and* its software are sold or licensed. Tesla / Elon can't have it both ways.

        • Agreed, that seems a reasonable argument to me.
          If we accept that, it's not illegal for the owner of the car to change the firmware. So Tesla can't sue the owner.

          And it's not illegal for Tesla's firmware to detect it's been tampered with and display a prominent warning.

          One could argue it's not illegal for the Tesla boot code to decline to drive a car with tampered firmware, which may have been set to make the car automatically go full-throttle ten minutes after startup. Once the boot code recognizes (from

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        It is illegal, if you install a piece of software at your cost to achieve the result you want with the hardware and software you bought. Basically Tesla is consciously and actively destroying the value of the code you bought and install, on purpose, they destroyed the property you own, on purpose. That is vandalism and theft, both prosecutable and considering the value of the vehicle in it's entirety, that is the value they are vandalising, a felony.

        So it would be a computer crime for Tesla to wilfully dest

      • Modification of copyright code on a firmware that's part of a car would not fall under 1st sale doctrine. The courts have routinely found that the copyright holder still holds right to the copyrighted code.

        I suggest you consult the cleanflicks precedent where it was found that first sale is irrelevant where copyright is concerned.

        Copyright has always been a way around first sale doctrine and it's why the move to software controlled vehicles will likely remove the owners rights to modify the vehicle or even

        • Re:First sale doctrine.. (Score:5, Interesting)

          by Anonymous Brave Guy ( 457657 ) on Monday August 24, 2020 @02:53AM (#60434633)

          Your final comment "...in the US" is quite important here. Huge companies have tried to abuse copyright to prevent things like resale of software in other places such as the EU, and have sometimes lost high profile lawsuits about it, setting precedents that certain actions aren't restricted by copyright in that way, whatever the licence agreement says.

          The issue of enforcing control over hardware products by abusing copyright in embedded software is only going to become more prominent as more of the manufacturers try to lock down their products in user-hostile ways. I have some hope that the right-to-repair movement will prevail. This is not only because I personally think it's a bad principle to allow that kind of behaviour, but because pragmatically these measures are being used to push unpleasant behaviours that users won't like, from spying on them to forcing changes they don't want to, most importantly, costing them extra money in ways most people would probably consider unfair. But I think it's going to be an uphill battle and probably take quite a few years before the legal dust settles.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Cederic ( 9623 )

          copyright laws make these type of software modifications copyright violations

          If I independently create a patch, using no source code from Tesla, that changes how my car works, I am in no way violating copyright - legally or morally.

          Which kind of breaks your whole argument.

  • Good & Bad (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Daemonik ( 171801 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:14PM (#60433889) Homepage

    On the one hand, I hope this is a battle that Tesla looses. We have enough devices in our lives where the manufacturer is ignoring what final sale means as they grasp for more micro-transactions. We really need, as a society, to punish this sort of behavior and review how to change the laws so corporate types can't make changes to your hardware whenever they want.

    However... I am not thrilled with the idea of untested, uncertified code going into a vehicle and the liability issues that will stem from it. Then again, who can say how much testing Telsa's own code goes through? At least if they send a patch to your car and it explodes, you know who to sue. Although I suppose if someone runs you over because a bug in the darkweb software they loaded borked their steering assembly, the driver will be the focus of liability. That doesn't get that bad code off the web or make sure it gets fixed though.

    • OIL change lights in cars that may have an dealer only reset code can be the same thing and law thing we need an some DMCA BS to sue jiffy lube to stop useing then. So the dealer can force into $250 oil changes.

    • Re:Good & Bad (Score:5, Insightful)

      by PsychoSlashDot ( 207849 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:08PM (#60434033)

      However... I am not thrilled with the idea of untested, uncertified code going into a vehicle and the liability issues that will stem from it.

      I hear you. But really, the code running on the car really is Tesla's code. This is just unlocking that code.

      In my vehicle, the community has found a bunch of software features that are available in the cabin control node but simply not available to customers. There are various OBD packages that can enable those features. Little things like "if you press and hold the unlock key on the keyfob, the windows roll down." It sounds like this is the same... only Telsa wants to license unlocking those features.

      Mostly this stuff just works by reading saved codes, and toggling an enabled/disabled bit. If this was something like enabling full self-driving that doesn't really exist, I'd be concerned. But unlocking a battery/engine performance mode that you can have just by cutting a check? Likely not dangerous.

      • The code might run fine on the device, but it might also require some things to be provisioned upstream. If those things aren't provisioned, the feature may not work very well...or at all.

        It depends on how it's implemented.

        For Teslas, it depends on what's local and what's remote. And since that's considered implementation dependent it's subject to change at any time.

      • I hear you. But really, the code running on the car really is Tesla's code. This is just unlocking that code.

        Did they contact Tesla and ask if their "not available to customers" code was actually "safe for customers"? Or maybe it was not available for a reason, such as holding down the button on the key fob rolls up the windows and then slams on the accelerator marked with /* NEEDS FIXING DO NOT SHIP */ of course.

        • I hear you. But really, the code running on the car really is Tesla's code. This is just unlocking that code.

          Did they contact Tesla and ask if their "not available to customers" code was actually "safe for customers"? Or maybe it was not available for a reason, such as holding down the button on the key fob rolls up the windows and then slams on the accelerator marked with /* NEEDS FIXING DO NOT SHIP */ of course.

          Again, I get it. My car isn't a Tesla, but I brought it up as illustration. Many of the feature-toggles my community has played with are a matter of trim-levels. Enabling radio screen options that show performance pages that normally only show for the sports trim levels, for instance. Turn them on for lesser trim levels and you get gauges and graphs. Yes, they theoretically could be randomly dangerous but there's no reason to expect that. As for the window example... that's a feature available on simi

    • Although I suppose if someone runs you over because a bug in the darkweb software they loaded borked their steering assembly, the driver will be the focus of liability

      Suuuure. In court, after a lawsuit and six month investigation while the press has been busy publishing headlines about how unsafe Tesla steering is.

      (And the owner swearing the whole time that they hadn't touched it...)

    • That doesn't get that bad code off the web or make sure it gets fixed though.

      I suspect this is how the community should go after a business like Tesla in this case. There are two completely separate matters here: safety and liability.

      If Tesla don't want to accept liability when someone's messed around with their firmware and that was the cause of a harmful incident then that's fair and reasonable. We could require an adequate level of insurance on the part of the vehicle owner and/or whoever wrote the alternative software if it's going to be autonomous.

      But if Tesla's argument is tha

  • It's a matter of time. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by edibobb ( 113989 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:23PM (#60433911) Homepage
    Tesla plans to market chassis, software, batteries, etc. to other carmakers. It's a matter of time until a small company buys these and sells an electric car with open source, highly customizable. There is definite a demand. The Tesla Models 3 and Y, like any car, have plenty of stupidity incorporated into their user interface. It will be great to be able to fix things.

    • Tesla plans to market chassis, software, batteries, etc. to other carmakers. It's a matter of time until a small company buys these and sells an electric car with open source, highly customizable.

      I don't think the lawyers would be stupid enough to allow that cash cow to escape. The terms of the license would prevent open sourcing.

    • It's a matter of time until a small company buys these and sells an electric car with open source, highly customizable.

      The traditional open source culture doesn't really fit when you're dealing with hardware that can cause serious harm, though. There would need to be some level of regulation for safety reasons, not just installing whatever hacks you want.

      Similar legal/ethical issues arise with modding other devices such as phones, because while there is great potential for improvement, it's also possible for even a single rogue device to seriously disrupt communications over a considerable area, with immediate safety implic

  • Right to repair laws need to stop BS like this for (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:24PM (#60433913)

    Right to repair laws need to stop BS like this form happening.
    I own the CAR so I should be able to do non DEALER work with out some LOCKED ON CHECK LIGHT TURING ON

    • IBM invented the 'Golden Screwdriver' decades before the PC. Along the line of 'All sales are final', nothing should interfere with the owners rights to tinker, end of story. For Cars, Maximum speed, pollution settings and regulatory settings would be reasonable and lawful exceptions. Not like painting the car lemon yellow and 'This car is a lemon' and parking on the street outside a dealership - as actually went to court. Forced hand repair is illegal in many countries (where only the seller has spares or
  • When someone buys something, they should be allowed to use it's entire capability. Then mods to enable the crippled feature won't even be needed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by edibobb ( 113989 )
      It depends on the purchase agreement.

    • If you do that, it would make things more expensive.

      If a product feature, that not everyone wants, costs money to develop there are four options:

      1. Don't make the less wanted feature.
      2. Make the whole product cost more for everyone.
      3. Make two hardware versions of the product, increasing overall manufacturing cost. This means the product will cost more for everyone because of lack of economy of scale having two manufacturing lines.
      4. Make one version of the product with a software unlock for those who want

    • Sure just remember the outcome will not be that your cheap car is better, it will be that your cheap car is not available, and the better car is more expensive. That is basic economics for mass produced goods.

      And you are allowed to use the entire capability. Even with "cripple-wear" installed the car performs exactly as advertised and sold.

  • Tesla's walled garden (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:39PM (#60433961)

    It's a lot like Apple's - even comes with rabid fanbois.

  • Avoiding cares with software (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Berkyjay ( 1225604 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @08:59PM (#60434023)

    It will be interesting (and frustrating) to see how things like this proceed into the future. I personally want zero connection between my car and the manufacturer and so Tesla ownership is definitely never in my future. But I can see more and more manufacturers going this route so my car choices will probably be pretty restricted in the near future as well. That probably means no EVs either, which is a bummer.

    • Re:Avoiding cares with software (Score:4, Informative)

      by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:41PM (#60434105)
      All Toyotas are like this now. We've always been a Toyota family until very recently. We left our last Toyota dealership a few weeks ago, and ended up buying a Subaru instead because all Toyotas are connected all of the time, and they have these giant tablets glued to the top of the dashboards. Really too bad what Toyota did. They turned what used to be simple, reliable cars into "Smart" phones with wheels. Really bad.

      • Ugh, that sucks. I've been a Honda owner for years and I'm still driving a 2010 Civic. But a lot of friends have newer cars (including a Tesla) and they don't seem over engineered and unreliable. My friend's BMW wouldn't start one day due to a software issue that wasn't allowing it to ping to the manufacturer servers. I can't imagine not being able to pop open the hood and fixing the problem myself.

        • My friend's BMW wouldn't start one day due to a software issue that wasn't allowing it to ping to the manufacturer servers.

          Your friend is full of shit.

          Just sayin.

          • Always gonna trust my friend over some random person on the internet.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by chr1973 ( 711475 )

            Or maybe it was the anti-theft system acting up, which could involve SW..

            About seven years ago I was thinking of buying a BMW motorcycle (R1200R, I think). I took the bike out for a test drive and a friend went with me on his bike. After a little while we stopped at a gas station to chat about how the bike handled. Then when I tried starting the bike it refused and I couldn't figure it out. Another biker stopped and offered to give us a hand, he happened to work as a senior bike mechanic for Harley Davidson

      • all Toyotas are connected all of the time,

        Yeah, I read about that and was about to say the same thing.

        So what happens if the phone circuit just so happens to blow a fuse?" Or is it integrated within the car firmware itself? That being said, it's still possible (although a pain) to disconnect the antenna.

        Although the best option is like you did: choose something else. Although the vendor will never know about your Subaru buying decision unless you tell them, especially: "always been a Toyota family until very recently." And be sure and tell

    • That probably means no EVs either, which is a bummer.

      My Nissian Leaf is independent as it has no network connections like this. The entire concept seems like a really bad idea to me.

  • Modding cars is nothing new (Score:3)

    by i'm probably drunk ( 6159770 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:02PM (#60434027)

    People have been modding their cars since forever. Modding a Tesla is no different.

    • Re:Modding cars is nothing new (Score:4, Insightful)

      by NateFromMich ( 6359610 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:59PM (#60434139)

      People have been modding their cars since forever. Modding a Tesla is no different.

      No, modding a Tesla is different, because they are actively trying to prevent it, much like Apple does if you tried to mod your phone.

    • People have been modding their cars since forever. Modding a Tesla is no different.

      Agreed. I can put an aftermarket chip in my car that makes way more horsepower/torque. These are available for many makes and models. Voids the warranty (if they find out), but that is fair. Tesla is not at all special in this regard.

      I'll will be worried if/when random people start modding the telematics or "self driving" parts. Hopefully they are well walled off but I'm not entirely encouraged that will be the case. Tesla may well be the company that tests this distinction legally.

  • Reminds me (Score:3)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:43PM (#60434111)

    Remember the original IBM PC/AT? There was a 6MHz and an 8MHz version and obviously the 8MHz cost more.

    It turned out that a very simple mod could convert a 6MHz into an 8MHz. Cost pretty much nothing.

    Oh, the caterwauling that went on back then. And we are still doing it 40 years later all the exact same stuff.

  • What is the Auto Insurance Position on Such Mods? (Score:3)

    by schwit1 ( 797399 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @09:47PM (#60434121)

    Do insurance policies cover the vehicle if you're running non-Tesla software?

  • It's very much like the satellite H and HU card hacks that went on, back in the day with Dish and DirecTV networks. Plenty of people were happy to sell you custom software and programmers for your PC so you could modify the access card to receive stations you didn't pay the provider to receive. But it started a big cat and mouse game where they'd mess with the hacks within weeks of them being released or updated.

    The hackers, intent on "winning", considered keeping up with the changes all part of the thrill

    • Eventually, the satellite providers upgraded the hardware tech so everything was locked down too tightly to allow hacking it any more. (Except for a very few rumored people who probably obtained work-arounds as inside jobs and won't leak out what they've got.)

      And now it's all on The Pirate Bay.

      So paying Tesla is going to give you actual resale value that you won't get from a third party hack. Plus, Tesla updates its firmware often enough that they could make this a real pain to keep up with them, as they keep disabling the hacks.

      Hackability has a value of its own. Like an iPhone that can still be jailbroken or a game console you can run Linux.

      People are going to keep modding and hacking. It did not end in the good old days of satellite TV.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jaa101 ( 627731 )

      It's very much like the satellite H and HU card hacks that went on, back in the day with Dish and DirecTV networks. Plenty of people were happy to sell you custom software and programmers for your PC so you could modify the access card to receive stations you didn't pay the provider to receive.

      No, it's very different; those hacks were designed to allow you to infringe copyright. The nearest equivalent for a Tesla would be a feature allowing you to recharge at home without paying for the power used.

  • Not entirely. But mostly.

    A hack like this almost certainly changes little to nothing about how the Tesla-released code behaves. It likely just sets a few flags, which in itself should have no impact on safety whatsoever (no moreso than Tesla setting them).

    But there is always a chance that the hackers either made a mistake or slipped in some risky code. I expect the chance of that is very low, however. Tesla can certainly verify this. But instead they'll rely upon this theoretical risk to justify forcing

  • What you're buying with a Tesla is a set of hardware, a set of software to run it, a set of features, and a guarantee that Tesla will rectify the issue for a certain period of time if that stack of hardware, software and features should fail to perform according to the criteria listed in the contract.

    Features like enhanced acceleration or a greater depth of discharge on the battery pack (extended range) push the hardware harder. I'd expect that there would be a higher failure rate with those features unlock

  • I believe that in some countries, such as Switzerland, running the modded software would actually be illegal. For example, you cannot install any non-factory attachments to your street-legal car and expect it to remain legal without qualified testing and government approval (my aftermarket exhaust on my Audi being one example). So unless the mod manufacturer had it tested and approved, people who install it would be breaking the law (and cars get tested on a periodic basis as well as - occasionally - during

  • Innacurate, Incomplete Data (Score:4, Informative)

    by ytene ( 4376651 ) on Monday August 24, 2020 @03:24AM (#60434667)
    Lots of interesting discussion here seems to be conflating the Ingenext mod with the idea that the way it works is to "unlock features already present in the base car".

    Having read the details on Ingenext's own web site, there does not seem to be concrete evidence that this is the case. In fact, Ingenext claim that their "Boost 50" upgrade is in fact a physical device (essentially a dongle) that has to be physically connected to a maintenance port of the vehicle in order to work.

    Now, whilst this neither confirms nor disproves the notion that all it does is "unlock existing functionality", it would be extremely dangerous to just assume in either direction.

    I also looked at some basic data for the Model 3, covering kerb weight and power output. Taking the lightest but least powerful model in the range and adding the maximum power upgrade offered by Ingenext would increase the power-to-weight ratio from 142bhp/ton to 215bhp/ton (by my calculations), a 50% increase.

    Are the brakes, brake cooling, anti-dive front suspension, anti-torque-steer suspension geometry, drive motor cabling, battery pack cooling and all other sundry sub-systems on a Model 3 capable of handling that amount of power increase?

    Back to the Ingenext mod: the web site and supplementary data available explicitly states that the mod is a physical dongle that can be removed prior to service and/or prior to allowing a Tesla representative access to the vehicle. There are obvious reasons for this - but what about ulterior motives? Suppose you are a Tesla owner and fit one of these devices but are then involved in an accident? Suppose you pocket your Ingenext mod and claim that your car "went rogue"? Suppose the accident involved fatalities and your bid to get off a manslaughter charge was to try and pin the blame on the vehicle?

    I think we need to be careful when we consider trying to apply right-to-repair legislation to this use case, purely because this is not about "just software", this is about a lethal weapon with seats and a steering wheel.

    Or to give you an extreme comparison: imagine you went out and bought a 98bhp Ford EcoSport, then dropped a 707bhp Hellcat engine in it. Would you expect the brakes, suspension, gearbox and clutch to survive? No. The difference being that if you put a Hellcat engine in an EcoSport and were involved in an accident, it would be pretty obvious what you had done. The same would not be true for an Ingenext mod. This means that not only should Tesla be concerned about this, but so should the AGs for any state where the mod is currently "legal".

    • Re:Innacurate, Incomplete Data (Score:4, Insightful)

      by nbvb ( 32836 ) on Monday August 24, 2020 @05:03AM (#60434785) Journal

      Spot on.

      My understanding of how this device works is that it intercepts and rewrites commands on the vehicle CANbus.

      I can absolutely understand why any manufacturer wouldn’t want that. The command structure and data values aren’t exactly a known published API. It’s a reverse engineering job and - what if somehow this device injects the wrong command onto the canbus at the wrong time?

      A whole myriad of problems with something like this.

      And let’s be honest - all Tesla is doing right now is presenting a message on the display; “Modification detected.”

      This protects them legally since they a) have a record of it; and b) removed the driver’s deniability in event of an accident. As they should.

      Imagine one of these goes haywire and somehow crashes the vehicle. You think the headline in then news will say “Third party module causes crash”? Of course not.

  • Given car software complexity, this sounds like toying with things than can have bad ramifications...

