Kanye West Accused of Plundering Trade-Secret Tech To Fund His Internet Church (gizmodo.com) 25
Kanye West is being sued for pulling the tried-and-true Silicon Valley tactic of allegedly stealing trade tech secrets. Gizmodo reports: First spotted by TMZ, the suit is being spearheaded by small, Pennsylvania-based ecommerce company MyChannel (MYC, for short). MYC allege that after pouring millions of dollars and half a year's worth of work into mocking up a spiffy new site for Ye's online clothing store, the rapper stepped out on their contract. According to the lawsuit, West then took the company's ideas for himself, and from the sound of things, just... ghosted them -- breaking multiple promises, violating NDAs, and acting like a huge tool in the process.
According to the [30+ pages of MYC's complaint], West initially contracted MYC back in the spring of 2018 with the promise that if the company created a juiced-up video platform for his e-commerce site, he'd not only, y'know, pay the company for its services, but would invest a hefty $10 million into the business. MYC also had West sign an NDA just to make sure that the company's proprietary video tech wouldn't be "ripped off" without any payment. Probably assuming that Kanye would keep his word, MYC says its team spent the next six months clocking 80 hour workweeks on the project, spending tens of thousands on the proposed video software in the process. Not only that, but because Kanye "demanded" that the team move its HQ from its home in Philly over to California, and later Chicago, living expenses sunk them even deeper into the hole. All told, MYC claims to have spent spent $7 million of its own funds before confronting West and telling him to make good on his end of the deal.
Instead of fulfilling his side of the bargain, the suit describes how West -- who it's worth pointing out is a literal billionaire -- came up with some "untrue perceived slight," and cut all ties with MYC's team, leaving them stranded and in a mountain of debt. Meanwhile, West spent the months immediately afterward using what MYC describes as a near-carbon copy of their platform as part of the promotion for "Sunday Service," West's so-called pop-up church experience.
We care about Kayne West why?
Try and keep up.
I'll never understand why that is impressive, either...
they tell me, is the name of their reality TV show.
I mean, once all the tabloids featured on their front page was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? Lately, it has been Harry and Meghan Mountbatten-WIndsor.
Why is that? One of life's many mysteries.
Not about him, but the tech company that he screwed by effectively stealing their tech.
We care about Kayne West why?
He is annoying the party.
Church (Score:5, Insightful)
Tolentino speculated that in addition to consummating some deep personal need, West’s Sunday Service is really an exploration of “church-as-business,” as it were.
So...it's like almost every other church then?
its team spent the next six months clocking 80 hour workweeks on the project, spending tens of thousands on the proposed video software in the process.
You have a team, and you tasked them with embedding video into a web site, and then they spent 6 months, maximized their overtime through all of it, and still didnt have it completed?
The problems isnt that Kanye stole from you. The problem is that your team stole from you.
As long as it's in the contract, all is forgiven.
He HAS been getting advice from trump.
Those are interesting word choices. A public-facing design is hard to defend as a trade secret.
I'd like to know more details about this alleged slight. Was it in a communication over the internet through an unencrypted, unregulated, 3rd party social contact monetization business? Because identity thieves, false-flaggers, and spearphishers abound in unsecured communication mediums. What are the chances both parties are being played here, and Kanye is more guilty of being gullible than dishonorable?
What are the chances both parties are being played here, and Kanye is more guilty of being gullible than dishonorable?
I'm not one to follow pop culture, but do you know nothing about Kanye West? Occam's Razor says that Kanye blew up about something stupid. Or you could believe an extraneous theory that involves some unknown actor hacking/social engineering a dispute between Kanye and this company because . .
A church built with lies, bullying, theft and misrepresentation?
I'm shocked! Shocked, I tell you!
