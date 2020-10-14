Split-Second 'Phantom' Images Can Fool Tesla's Autopilot

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Wired:"Autopilot is a driver assistance feature that is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time," reads Tesla's response. The Ben Gurion researchers counter that Autopilot is used very differently in practice. "As we know, people use this feature as an autopilot and do not keep 100 percent attention on the road while using it," writes Mirsky in an email. "Therefore, we must try to mitigate this threat to keep people safe, regardless of [Tesla's] warnings."