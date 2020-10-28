New Windows 10 Update Permanently Removes Adobe Flash (zdnet.com) 85
Microsoft has released a Windows update that removes Adobe's Flash Player before it reaches end of support on December 31, 2020. ZDNet reports: Update KB4577586 is part of Microsoft's effort to follow through with plans it announced along with Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Mozilla in 2017 to end support for Flash by December 2020. The Flash-removing update is available for all supported versions of Windows 10 and Windows Server, as well as Windows 8.1.
This new update removes Flash Player from Windows devices and cannot be uninstalled, Microsoft says in a new support note. However, it isn't rolling out via Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) just yet, and the update needs to be downloaded and installed from the Microsoft Update Catalog. It will become available to WSUS in early 2021, but admins can import it to WSUS manually today. Microsoft is releasing the Flash-removing update ahead of the end of support so that enterprise customers can test the impact on business applications when Flash is removed from a Windows PC or server. But the company says it will continue to deliver Flash security updates until support ends.
Microsoft has also detailed two methods that users and admins can follow to continue using Flash Player after the update is installed. Users can reset a device to an earlier system restore point. However, users need to explicitly enable this feature and a system restore point must have been created on the Windows device before the update is applied. The other option is to reinstall Windows without applying the update.
Abandonware, or my company's ADP Payroll site.
and a friend of mine's company benefits site. Will be interesting when the entire staff can't access it.
I can't say I have ever seen the blame fall where it should. It'll be something along the lines of Why did Microsoft do this to us?, or See, you can't rely on computers!, or My internet is down.
It's going to suck balls for those that haven't updated their VMWare vCenter to 6.5 and beyond. You would be surprised how many business run on-prem with 6.0
older IPMI's need java so there that as well! (Score:2)
older IPMI's need java so there that as well!
Re:older IPMI's need java so there that as well! (Score:4, Funny)
I actually managed to solve that one for a client by yeeting out the ActiveX control, embedding it in a cheap old copy of Visual Basic to generate an app, and then going to the bar and drinking the pain away...
Run an OS that supports Flash in a VM to connect to Virtual Center.
Yup. All too common. EOL-ed hardware with no ESXi support. IT Admins really don't know how to budget; that's more of the wheelhouse of a CIO or IT Director. But when you're in a medium sized business, all too often IT Admins aren't business aware to be building an IT budget for product lifecycle replacement. And to be fair, sometimes it's just the owner that hates IT and wishes he can throw water on it. But, he knows he has to pay the IT tax to keep the business running. That's when you should have walked a
It's just owner greed. Not only do they hate to spend money for something that "still works" when they could be filling their reserved parking spot with the latest German sports sedan.
Most of them are too cheap to even hire even kind of skilled IT people, it's often some guy promoted from some blue collar side of the business "because he's good with computers."
Literally dealt with many of these clients as a consultant. One guy worked in shipping and more or less became the IT guy because he fixed some min
6.0 and below still work with the
.Net client, so there's that.
Re:Awesome (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, Flash sucks. I get it. And I try to avoid it.
But that is none of Microsoft's business. Deleting Flash and not allowing it to be re-installed is just another example of Microsoft believing that they they own your computer just because you installed some of their software.
Critical Flash Application; Ban .exe (Score:2)
So what happens if you rely on a critical application that is only available on Flash?
Can you manually install it?
You certainly do not want random websites to be able to use flash to attack you. But that is a different issue.
I am waiting for the sad day when Microsoft bans installing programs not downloaded from their app store. They are already making it difficult to install apps that do not have an EV certificate.
steam, gog, others will push anittrust app store (Score:3)
steam, gog, others will push antitrust if that app store lock in is tried. Steam is to big to lock out.
You can decline updates in WSUS, either for individual machines or for groups. Unless this update is different, you can exempt machines from receiving it.
Any machines with Flash exemptions (that are accessing critical infrastructure) should have no internet access. And, ideally, no direct IP connectivity to assets with internet access.
Re:Awesome (Score:5, Informative)
Nobody said that Microsoft is preventing you from re-installing Flash. You just cant UNINSTALL that particular update, which removes flash that was distributed with Windows. You can still install Flash via executable from Adobe... if you really want to.
There's nothing to stop hackers from deploying attacks against Adobe Flash about 3 seconds after Adobe support ends too.
Bah, what am I saying? 3 seconds? I'm certain attacks are being written now in anticipation, and we seem to easily overlook the risk posed with millions of humans quarantined and removed from their source of legal employment.
Adobe will no longer distribute the Flash executable after Dec 31st. They have also claimed that all existing players will stop loading Flash content on that date. I don't know how many versions ago that hard-stop was put in place, or if it even actually exists.
Not that awesome... (Score:3)
Flash should be retired by now. Any sites still using it are abandonware.
Abandonware does not necesarily mean devoid of value/knowledge/entertainment.
http://techno.org/electronic-m... [techno.org]
But... what about Weebl Stuff? And Joe Cartoon? I need my frog in a blender!
I didn't realize it was still installed on my PC until Adobe Updater popped up a warning this week and suggested to uninstall it. But since uninstalling, I've already encountered one website that said it required Flash, but in the fine print they had a link to a beta site that used HTML Canvas instead.
Long live Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with KDE
Re: (Score:2)
I welcome both of you Mr. Oldgraybeard and Mr. Cowtard to computing, now you have put down your fancy automated typewriter. I ended a 30 year career 8 years ago. I to need a re-baptism since I don't do much computing any more, just movies
/etc.
IMHO
/. should be more about a bale out from windows and less about pop culture. Excluding things like NASA and Telsa.
The only Windows machine I have at home, that I control, is a Windows 8.1 laptop. I find it hard to use for all the standard reasons, but, being the only Windows machine I directly control, it comes in handy when an interviewer needs me to run some abomination of a Windows-only pile of group meeting software instead of the now fairly standard Zoom, Skype, or MS Teams, all of which I have running fine on Gentoo Linux.
But there are no more signed driver updates; hence, security holes in some drivers will nev
Hypocritical (Score:2)
Say what you like about IE11, but Internet Explorer's embedded Web Browser feature has been around since Windows 98, has a stable ABI, and is *much* leaner than embedding full Chromium in your application. So if you want to add a little HTML widget to an application, IE is still the better way to go.
How about Windows itself?
;)
Flash emulator in JS/HTML5 - whatever happened? (Score:2)
There is a much newer project since then called "Ruffle" [github.com]. It's a Flash Player clone that can run lots of existing Flash content, but still has some issues. For example, it plays flash with sound fine, but will not synchronize the sound to the timeline if you tab away to a different tab.
This.
I think the project cjellibebi is talking about is Mozilla Shumway, which was abandoned several years ago, pretty much like Gnash and Lightspark. Or, perhaps, GP is thinking of swf2js [swf2js.com], which is active, but it's a proprietary project. Parent is right: Ruffle is a better bet in 2020.
Firmware updates? (Score:5, Insightful)
Great, so is Microsoft committing to provide firmware updates for all of my security cameras and other devices that use Flash-based interfaces?
Great, so is Microsoft committing to provide firmware updates for all of my security cameras and other devices that use Flash-based interfaces?
Exactly. I recently bought a very inexpensive PoE camera [amazon.ca]. It happens to have a Flash-based interface. I'm OK with that.
Re: (Score:3)
No.
For Windows 8.1/10 Microsoft bundled in Adobe Flash Player with the OS. Every month, they repackage and ship Adobe's update for Adobe's Flash Player. In December, at Adobe's request, they will be removing the Microsoft bundled Adobe Flash Player. If you want to get the Adobe Flash Player from Adobe, even though Adobe isn't shipping updates for it, then you are completely welcome to do so.
Great, so is Microsoft committing to provide firmware updates for all of my security cameras and other devices that use Flash-based interfaces?
How long have you known Flash support was ending? And you still bought those new cameras? Oh, it's old hardware that is critical to you or your employer and we're 60 days away from support ending, and you still haven't addressed that issue with a business plan?
Yeah, I may be in the same boat with a few corporate apps that we are now having to mitigate, but I'm certainly not blaming anyone buy myself. We've known about this EOL for a damn long time. Enjoy the risks and vulnerabilities in January. I alre
Re: (Score:3)
This update is entirely optional, if you need Flash for your cameras you can keep using it. Just don't expect any updates, but do expect that as soon as support ends a wave of exploits will hit the web.
My advice would be to install a separate copy of Firefox (e.g. the Portable version) with Flash, and keep your main browser clean. Only use that copy for the cameras and nothing else.
A better option is probably to find some alternative software for your cameras. Most of them actually support standard video st
-5 Dunningâ"Kruger (Score:2)
The above comment should be moderated -5 Dunningâ"Kruger [wikipedia.org] not +5 insightful.
It shows just how low slashdot has fallen.You really have no idea do you.
Great, so is Microsoft committing to provide firmware updates for all of my security cameras and other devices that use Flash-based interfaces?
No, just install Adobe Flash rather than using the windows one. Less kneejerk, more RTFM.
Re: (Score:3)
Nope. Not Microsoft's job. It was your job to make sure your device has support from the manufacturer for as long as you need it, and if it does, than it is their job to provide such updates.
I don't want to sound like an ass, but if those of us sufficiently technically inclined to read and post on Slashdot won't bother to buy stuff that is reasonably future-proof, then who else will? And if no one will, where is the incentive for hardware vendors, among others, to do the right thing and to use technologi
May it burn in hell (Score:2)
for all eternity.
RealPlayer (Score:2)
It sure beats RealPlayer. I'm so glad I don't need to have *that* horrible mess installed.
New meaning... (Score:1)
Flash games (Score:2)
I think it's sad that there are millions of interesting games in flash on the internet like Neopets that won't be usable in the future and whose code will just end up vanishing.
Neopets was something like an MMO if I remember right, it'd require databases and a PHP interpreter and whatnot running on the server end, which is beyond the static content archive.org typically hosts. (Or ever hosts, as far as I know.)
Another feather in their cap (Score:3, Insightful)
So Microsoft is continuing its campaign to dictate which 3rd-party products you can use.
The biggest reason why I refused to use Win10 was because it deleted stuff from my PC without permission. After running the "free" update on a test system, upon startup Win10 gleefully informed me that 11 applications were removed because they were "incompatible" with Win10. No warning, no prompts, and no chance to even check for updates -- Win10 just outright deleted the applications outright.
I don't care if it's old, obsolete, insecure, "dangerous", or whatever. Fuck anyone who tells me what I can or can't use on my own computer.
The sad thing is how many FOSS people are cheering the death of Flash. None of these hypocrites seem to be the slightest bit concerned about the lack of the user's choice in the matter. If it's obsolete, it will naturally die out on its own. The massive push throughout the industry to kill Flash by force is NOT a good thing.
Re: (Score:2)
< = < (this is usually the only one you need - eats everything until a > is found)
> = > (has no meaning by itself, so not touched by the parser without opening <)
(literal ampersand for demonstration) &
Re: (Score:2)
So Microsoft is continuing its campaign to dictate which 3rd-party products you can use.
Nope, they aren't removing Adobe Flash if you installed it from Adobe. They are only removing what was shipped with Windows.
Deleting apps for an "upgrade," other than perhaps its own, is a truly sh*t thing to do, and on that point at least I do agree with you.
But I understand Microsoft's point of view regarding Flash. It created a lot of security issues regardless of OS, and it was closed-source and proprietary when open and functionally equivalent tools now exist to do the same job better (though not compatible with the Flash file format, which is what really sucks). Your choice if you want to use it or not, but I don't reall
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Understood, and that does make the headline a bit misleading. But come on . .
.you can hardly expect people to RTFA before commenting now, can you??? :)
Fuck, I feel old...
trashed scanner (Score:2, Interesting)
Win10 update also took out a wifi Epson scanner but printer still functions.
It only removes a specific version of Flash (Score:5, Informative)
According to various sources, KB4577586 only removes the 32-bit Flash Player version bundled in Windows 10 and managed via the Control Panel. That's the ActiveX version used by IE11 and legacy Edge. The PPAPI Flash Player bundled with Chromium-based browsers (including the new Edge) are removed by the corresponding browser updates (Edge 88 for example), and the NPAPI Flash Player used by Firefox needs to be uninstalled manually.
the 32-bit Flash Player version bundled in Windows 10
The WHAT?!
Mildly amusing (Score:2)
I'm So Much Happier (Score:5, Funny)
Since I stopped owning stuff. Now that the key parts of my personal property are "licensed", corporate CEOs now make most decisions regarding the disposition of my property, and this frees me up to worry about more important things. Such as if my local sports team got screwed by the refs on that 4th and inches play.
I used to be like all you "but it's my stuff, I paid for it" people, but it was a never-ending battle, and I was largely on my own since most all levels of government offered me little more than a Kool Aid enema. For the record, do NOT get lime. It burns.
Once I just accepted it, however, I realized how much better my life suddenly became. Worrying about what to install
... gone. Worry about when to upgrade ... gone. Worry that my stuff needed to be replaced ... gone. The guys who are smarter than me dictated all of the above. Furthermore, they did it while making me feel better about me.
For instance, any time my computer upgraded itself while I was in the middle of an unimportant project, it always said "CONGRATULATIONS! You've been upgraded to Windows 15.22107!" I always instinctively shout "thank you!" at the screen. Why, I feel like I've won the lottery!
I like it when the deciders compliment my on my leadership skills, or purchasing savvy, even though it's totally out of my control. Feeling good about me was always the point, and if I can do that without having to concern myself with computery things that I barely understand, so much the better.
So if Microsoft says "no more Flash", then it's not more Flash for me. I know that Microsoft loves me, and would take anything from me unless it was bad for me.
Some people are still insecure about Microsoft's love, but that's because they don't feel worthy of it. Learn to love yourself, and once you do, you'll realize that all these companies have ever wanted to do is make you happy.
Give them the chance.
You'll be glad you did.
Well done MS (Score:2)
this is only 20 years too late.
Flash failed when it became a developers' tool (Score:1)
end of an era (Score:2)
Yeah, I know, it's been a long drawn out end
...
Been a long time since I built anything in Flash, but it certainly had it's good points from a development standpoint.