China Launches World's First 6G Experimental Satellite (asiatimes.com) 49
hackingbear writes: China successfully launched the world's first 6G communication satellite by a Long March-6 carrier rocket that blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. The 6G experimental satellite, named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), was jointly developed by Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology, UESTC, and Beijing MinoSpace Technology. It will be used to verify the performance of 6G technology in space as the 6G frequency band will expand from the 5G millimeter wave frequency to the terahertz frequency. The technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G, enabling lossless transmission in space to achieve long-distance communications with a smaller power output.
I see (Score:5, Insightful)
The Chinese have 6G in space while here the 5G towers are burned down.
Re:I see (Score:5, Funny)
Indeed - you can see how the 6G space deployment avoids this problem, eh?
:-)
Re: (Score:1)
Yep. Now they can kill all the bees in the world and no arsonist can get anywhere near the transmitter.
Re: (Score:1)
So you're saying they're now transmitting covid to us from SPACE?!
Diabolical!
So, THz? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
THz is worse than that. Per Wikipedia:
"Terahertz radiation is strongly absorbed by the gases of the atmosphere, and in air is attenuated to zero within a few meters, so it is not usable for terrestrial radio communication"
I think the likely use is for point to point backhaul between satellites.
What the heck is 6G? (Score:2)
What the article means is, here's a satellite testing some new communications technologies.
Re: (Score:3)
They are saying "Clickbait."
Re: (Score:1)
Notably though, the standards are set by who gains adoption first, so if they do race ahead, they get to set the standard.
Re:What the heck is 6G? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: What the heck is 6G? (Score:2)
They are not ahead of Europe at all in 5G, and not everything is about the USA.
Re: (Score:1)
...and not everything is about the USA.
Are you going to tell America, or shall I?
Re: (Score:1)
Fake G [Re:What the heck is 6G?] (Score:1)
The Chinese pulled a Trump. [time.com]
Re: What the heck is 6G? (Score:2)
China isn't new to this:
https://m.slashdot.org/story/4... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:What the heck is 6G? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
And yes, it's sort of a real thing, as in people very much do expect 6G to get specified and to reach actual deployment in about 10 years or so.
So, translated from "Marketing Person," no, it doesn't exist yet and no, it won't exist for another decade. Thanks??
Wait a minute... (Score:5, Funny)
So it's a 6G satellite, launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket, on november 6th...
I'll let you do the math on this one.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea - I see - It should have been lunched back in June...or delayed to December?
Re: Wait a minute... (Score:2)
And China is represented by a Dragon. If you want to do exegesis from your couch about China, it's not hard to soon believe the end times are immediate. I am sure you will be in good company by doing so. But you know what's even more hip and cool, numerology...
Donalt Trump launches 7G++ (Score:2)
7G++ To The Moon and Beyond, a Trump achievement nobody can take away from him. Nobody.
It's coming in two weeks.
China - 6G. Puhlease. That's pathetic they're trying to one-up Verizon's nonexistent 5G. I'm sure if you eat that much "terahertz" you'll be hungry again after 30 minutes.
E
Buzz Lighthead [Re:Donalt Trump launches 7G++] (Score:1)
"To Infinity-G and beyooond...."
6G satellite (Score:2)
About 59 metres per second per second
Its going to leave the solar system eventually
The G generally deals with how dense the signal is (Score:2)
not its frequency. Still terahertz stuff is a good idea for satellite to satellite backhaul as in the low earth constellations being built now. It isn't exactly new, terahertz systems were being tested in the early 90's in space. It needs directional transmission/antennas and its very similar to laser based communication (ie what starlink is already attempting to do in production).
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
My first reaction to the headline: there's still plenty more digits someone can slap before a "g".
Re: (Score:2)
My first reaction to the headline: there's still plenty more digits someone can slap before a "g".
I, personally, am going to wait for 11G. Most G's only go up to 10, but this one will go up to 11.
Re: (Score:2)
Mr. President, we must not allow... a G gap!
Re: The G generally deals with how dense the signa (Score:2)
If we are lucky we will master this G thing by finding the right spot in the market.
That doesn't sound righ (Score:2)
I thought space was zero G ?
*Facepalm* (Score:2)
*FACEPALM*
Idiocy.
So... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
But they're testing this technology "in spaaaace" so there's nothing in the way.
Seriously, this kind of thing might be useful for satellite inter-links, but communicating with the ground? Colour me skeptical.
I'll wait (Score:2)
I'll wait for 7G . . .
If 5G is any indicator... (Score:2)