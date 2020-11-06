Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China Communications

China Launches World's First 6G Experimental Satellite (asiatimes.com) 49

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
hackingbear writes: China successfully launched the world's first 6G communication satellite by a Long March-6 carrier rocket that blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. The 6G experimental satellite, named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), was jointly developed by Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology, UESTC, and Beijing MinoSpace Technology. It will be used to verify the performance of 6G technology in space as the 6G frequency band will expand from the 5G millimeter wave frequency to the terahertz frequency. The technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G, enabling lossless transmission in space to achieve long-distance communications with a smaller power output.

