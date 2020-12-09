Adobe Releases the Last Flash Update Ever (theverge.com) 54
Adobe has released the final scheduled update to its Flash Player plugin, weeks before Flash's official retirement. The Verge reports: As noted on Adobe's site, yesterday marked the last update for Flash outside mainland China, which has a separate version of the software. Adobe will stop supporting Flash on December 31st, 2020, and it will block Flash content from running on January 12th, 2021. Adobe offered a brief farewell in its release notes. "We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Flash Player content over the last two decades," the note says. "We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video. We are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences."
This is the last update you will ever receive. Do not be alarmed. [youtube.com]
exploits incoming! (Score:5, Funny)
More insightful than funny. If I had any Flash zero days I'd wait until they issue the last ever update before unleashing them.
First, but outdated. (Score:3)
Most of the things Flash used to do such as play video have been taken up by HTML5... goodbye buggy platform, hello browser standard.
But now how will I play Puzzle Farter [pettomato.com]?
Re:First, but outdated. (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm excited to see how many things break at this point. I bet there's tons of forgotten shit running flash around the web.
zombo.com is unusable now... There are HTML5 re-makes but they don't seem to be quite the same as the original.
The Internet Archive has a Flash emulator now.
https://archive.org/details/fl... [archive.org]
Tried Ruffle (both the web demo and the downloadable daily build). It wouldn't play it at all.
[2020-12-10T01:45:45Z ERROR ruffle_core::avm2::activation] AVM2 error: Property does not exist: Some(AvmString { source: Owned("Bitmap") })
[2020-12-10T01:45:45Z ERROR ruffle_core::avm2::activation] AVM2 error: Property does not exist: Some(AvmString { source: Owned("ByteArray") })
[2020-12-10T01:45:45Z ERROR ruffle_core::avm2::activation] AVM2 error: Could not find method Some(AvmString { source: Owned("readObjec
When I checked an old flash game on Newgrounds for some quick nostalga, turns out they're using Ruffle [ruffle.rs]. Some stuff might break, but there's at least something providing basic function now.
All they need is some code that can be pasted into Javascript console to have it work anywhere.
I thought web standards followed developers?!
Remember ShockRave? (Score:1)
I felt a great disturbance in the Force (Score:5, Insightful)
Can't be true (Score:4, Funny)
>> Adobe will stop supporting Flash on December 31st, 2020
Something positive in 2020 ?
That can't be true, they will probably extend it one day to be in 2021.
Climate change (Score:2)
With the ressource hog that flash was, removing it has the potential to save 0.1C on climate change
;)
More than just animations and games (Score:5, Interesting)
If that NAS is running on such old software, there wre probably numerous unpatched vulnerabilities. Just set up an old PC that is properly patched OS wise as a storage server.
Or a Pi (Score:2)
I'll burn a bit more power to have a non-fixed width font.
Long past time for a new NAS. Whatever relatively small amount of data it holds would be safer on new hardware irrespective of Flash.
Get your hands on an offline version of Flash, then use a computer with rolled back clock and you should be good.
And file a class action against Adobe for willfully destroying your equipment.
Okay, but ... (Score:2)
When will the patch for that update get released?
The permanent fix to all past and future Flash vulnerabilities was released in the last update. I wasn't even aware I still had Flash installed until the last update about 3 months ago popped up a warning that Flash would soon be unsupported and should be uninstalled.
Ah yea I'm going to have to have your nerd card back we will be letting you go today
... didn't know flash was installed.
We've been promised this before. (Score:1)
I'm not gonna hold my breath.
Or, another way to put it (Score:2)
Flash is finally out of beta, and the war for geek hearts and minds rages on.
Mainland China? (Score:2)
This time it's true.. (Score:1)
If you have old ESXI UP DATE NOW CEO bonus be (Score:2)
If you have old ESXI UP DATE NOW CEO bonus be dammed
And there was much rejoicing! (Score:2)
I'm sure I'm not the only IT person who... (Score:2)
.. had to regularly remove the "Ask" toolbar from relatives' PC's because Adobe had pushed it with a Flash update, with an opt-in default.
Mum: I hate this thing in my google, how did I get it?
Me: You accepted an update without checking what you were clicking.
Mum: That's very annoying
Me: Yes
Repeat every six months for about ten years. I think it finally ended in about 2016.
I made a point of never having Adobe software of any kind on my PC, and never will.
Too bad there was/is no alternative (Score:3, Interesting)
I have a small clock that ticks one second when an Adobe Flash bug exploit is discovered. I use it as a desk fan.
Better for security, and nothing else (Score:1)
Flash was never the problem (Score:3)
But Flash gained an undue reputation in its day. The problem was not flash per se but websites decorated with Flash based ads, and then browsers with multiple tabs on top with no throttling controls. Dozens of Flash plugins quickly dragged a computer to its knees but the same would have been true even if the same functionality were in HTML.
One unintended but positive side effect of the ad industry's penchant for CPU sapping annoying ads was the birth of the ad blocker. So at least something positive came of it.
Memory Leak (Score:2)
Has the memory leak been fixed yet?
Don't want to cause an infection. (Score:3)
Watching Adobe patch Flash at this point, is like watching someone sanitize the skin of a convicted mass murderer with an alcohol swab, right before a lethal injection.
That's actually for liability reasons. If the guy gets pardoned at the literal last second you don't want a malpractice lawsuit.
Zombie (Score:2)
Will this thing never die? Stop fixing it and prolonging its existence. Give it the head shot already.
Welcome to zombo com... (Score:2)
So how will I view zombo.com [zombo.com] now?