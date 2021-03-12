Chrome 89 Increases Desktop Memory Efficiency With PartitionAlloc

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google Chrome version 89 began rolling out to users in the stable channel on March 2 and should be on most people's machines by now. From a report: The new build offers significant memory savings on 64-bit Windows platforms thanks to increased use of Google's PartitionAlloc memory allocator. On macOS, Chrome 89 plays catch-up and gets closer to the performance of the flagship Windows builds. Google says use of RAM in 64-bit Windows is down up to 22 percent in the browser process, 8 percent in the renderer, and 3 percent in the GPU. The company also claims a 9 percent decrease in latency, meaning a more responsive browser. The improvements are largely due to intercepting malloc() calls with PartitionAlloc. Chrome 89 has also gotten significantly more aggressive about discarding unused RAM. When you scroll resources such as large images off-screen in the foreground tab, Chrome discards the memory those resources used. The change impacts background tabs as well, resulting in a savings of as much as 100MiB per tab.

  • Don't see the point (Score:3, Interesting)

    by willoughby ( 1367773 ) on Friday March 12, 2021 @12:00PM (#61151614)

    As long as the "Software Reporter Tool" is installed along with Chrome any browser improvements are pretty much a waste of time. The Chrome browser has never brought my computer to its knees but Software Reporter Tool sure has.

    • And I suppose if you're running a cheap Chromebook with only 2 or 4 gigs of ram.

    • Considering Software Reporter Tool runs once per week, uses less than 20MB of RAM, audits the plugins and then closes itself if it's bringing your computer to its knees you're doing something very VERY wrong. Even if your computer is a potato.

      • Software Reporter Tool and Chrome Cleanup integrate a version of ESET's general Windows antimalware engine and check far more than just the plugins list. It's efficient for what it does, but there's no mistaking when it has decided to run a more complete checkup of things on a less-than-potent computer. It'll chew on the CPU and disk for multiple minutes.

        • No it doesn't. Not even on a potato. There are the occasional people who have reported bugs, but even on shithouse PCs Software Reporter Tool uses little to no resources and is rarely running.

          If you have a problem with it, file a bug report and help the developers help you.

  • Finally a patch to chrome that decreases memory usage, in contrast to all other ones that have been increasing usage since launch.

  • I went to look at 89's release notes (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday March 12, 2021 @12:04PM (#61151624)

    But by the time the web page loaded, they were on release 94.

    Now they've moved on to 102.

  • I remember being forced by my boss to stick to 128k per page limit - html, images and all. So what's this 100MB malarky?

    • I remember being forced by my boss to stick to 128k per page limit - html, images and all. So what's this 100MB malarky?

      We introduced browsers that could display pictures.

      • What part of "html, images and all" got you confused?

      • You can do a lot with 128KB. Even a large "hero image" on a page doesn't have to be over 70-90KB. The problem is when you've got video clips being used as background images, loading jQuery and a dozen plugins, maybe 2-3 more JS frameworks, a CSS framework too, scripted banner ads (even MSN.com can sometimes redirect people to a Microsoft Support scam through a malicious ad), web pages just get stupid big for no good reason.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xwin ( 848234 )
        What a bull crap. Look at this page, it hardly has any pictures. I am viewing it in Firefox, I don't use Chrome on my personal machine. The Firefox shows size as 149,028 bytes. The Firefox task manager shows this page being 11MB which is 100 times more than the actual HTML size. However the smallest Firefox process that size that I can see is 31MB which is 300 times more than the actual HTML size. When I open the same page in Chrome it is 33MB.
        I actually run ad blocker and do not have any banner ads and o

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by antdude ( 79039 )

        That still can be done today. ;)

    • "Progress"

  • Good to see that Google has read How to Write Unmaintainable Code" [stateslab.org], and has reimplemented the memory allocator, as recommended in the "Roll Your Own" section.

    Good for them!

    • > reimplemented the memory allocator

      Yeah, why would they roll their own when there's a good, secure, efficient memory allocation library [googlesource.com] that they could have used instead?

      Can't they see that the community should build one good allocator to help people write more secure maintainable code?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by EMN13 ( 11493 )

      To be fair, a modern browser is considerably more complex than a classic OS, and for good reason. Seems pretty reasonably to have all kinds of fundamental stuff re-implemented specifically for it.

      Heck, while Firefox may have lost the browser wars, just consider the fact they invented and maintained a revolutionary (depending on your perspective) programming language just for the browser, and at least technically it seems to have even kind of payed off, weirdly enough. And just how many JS compilers/JITs/ba

    • I actually worked on a code base where someone who had written significant portions of it a long time ago had done exactly that. It never actually caused any problems for me, but I guess something like that in commonly used code paths that had been around for a long time must have had the bugs worked out of it. Of course, it was utterly pointless and unnecessary, but we were all afraid to mess with it so it lived on.

  • I find I am using Edge more often because Chrome seems to cause a lot of disk activity when I fire it up. What in the world is it doing? Edge doesn't cause the same disk thrashing. It isn't really a big deal other than I find it annoying on PCs with louder hard drives. It isn't this memory efficiency stuff because it happens even before I open a page.

    • I wonder if that just means Windows has sneakily pre-loaded some of Edge's components already.

    • You're still using platter drives to run an OS in 2021? Amazon has 120Gb SSDs for like $20. I put them in low end i3 laptops and they fly.

  • It got so bloated the space bar function broke on it this week. On many of my computers I get “a script is slowing down your browser” error on Youtube.

  • "Google says use of RAM in 64-bit Windows is down up to 22 percent in the browser process"

    Punctuation. It's important.

  • I stoped using Chrome a while ago. Firefox keeps getting better and new Edge is actually pretty neat.

  • - Open two dozen Google slides, docs etc
    - keep the tabs but don't use them
    - still, eventually, 100% CPU use

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      Stop opening dozens of tabs and then just leaving them open forever?

      Though I can confidently say, in an organisation with literally millions of Google docs, sheets and slides, and a Chrome-only browser policy... I have never noticed such an effect.

