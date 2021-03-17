Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Graphics AMD Games

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6700 XT For Midrange 1440p PC Gaming (hothardware.com) 41

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-shiny dept.
MojoKid writes: AMD just unveiled its latest RDNA 2-based GPU that targets 1440p PC gamers, known as Radeon RX 6700 XT. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is built around the company's Navi 22 GPU. In terms of core counts, Navi 22 is effectively a Navi 21 -- the "Big Navi" GPU used on the powerful Radeon RX 6900 XT -- lopped in half. AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT has fewer CUs and Ray Accelerators (40 vs. 80), and 50% of the total number of Stream Processors (2,560 vs. 5,120). Other parts of the of Navi 22, however, aren't scaled back quite as far. For example, the Radeon RX 6700 XT has 96MB of Infinity Cache, down from 128MB of on the 6900 XT. And the 6700 XT's memory interface is 192-bits wide versus 256-bits on Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 series cards. The 6700 XT also features 12GB of GDDR6 memory (versus 16GB).

AMD has set the MSRP for its Radeon RX 6700 XT at $479. That puts its price higher than the competing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ($399 MSRP), but somewhat lower than the RTX 3070 ($499 MSRP). Looking at the numbers, that's right where the Radeon RX 6700 XT falls in terms of performance with traditional rasterization. Factor ray tracing into the mix, however, and the Radeon falls behind both of NVIDIA's competitive products. Radeon RX 6700 XT card should be available starting today but for sure demand will be very high, so supply will likely be limited.

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6700 XT For Midrange 1440p PC Gaming More | Reply

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6700 XT For Midrange 1440p PC Gaming

Comments Filter:

  • Great (Score:1, Offtopic)

    by buttholio ( 7882592 )
    I'm a small guy. I can't wait to be punched in the face in the ground again with concussion at Micro Center. This actually happened while waiting for a 5700XT or 6600 (can't remember now) and they arrested the guy.

  • GPU Prices are insane (Score:3)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <skennedy.tpno-co@org> on Wednesday March 17, 2021 @07:33PM (#61170216) Homepage

    I was hoping to do a new build ( current system is 6 years old now with a 960 gtx ), but at these prices...that's a solid nope.

    Hopefully at some point GPU prices get a little more reasonable, or I simply won't be gaming on my PC anymore.

    • I have my new build, except for the gpu. I am still running a sapphire 290x.
    • there's a drought in Taiwan that seems to be effecting chip availability. Hopefully their monsoons come and put things back to normal. Probably won't hurt that Ethereum is about to switch to proof of stake (e.g. no more mining) since they've got ASICs now and it's wrecking their economy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

        Can miners prevent Etherium proof-of-stake? Doesn't proof of stake make them redundant?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Gabest ( 852807 )

        I could send a bottle of water if they give me a discount.

      • To be pedantic, a drought would be 'affecting' availability. If it were 'effecting' availability, it would actually be helping to improve availability.
      • The drought won't impact production for a while since TSMC has secured water to ensure production. Etherium has been talking about switching to Proof of Stake for years now and if they ever do, it's likely the community will fork over the switch with one group staying on Proof of Work. Also, the 6700 XT isn't a very good ETH miner because it has a narrow memory bus and the algorithm used to mine ETH is memory bandwidth bound.

    • ban bitcoin and let prices drop!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vyvepe ( 809573 )

        Bitcoin mining is not profitable on graphics cards.

        You wanted to say ether or some other cryptocurrency.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      I was hoping to do a new build ( current system is 6 years old now with a 960 gtx ), but at these prices...that's a solid nope.

      I'm in the same boat. I'm on a first generation Core i7 and a GTX 670 here.. I think I'm going to use the money to replace my laptop instead and wait until later on the new desktop build.

  • Great, another card you basically can't buy... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by StevenMaurer ( 115071 ) on Wednesday March 17, 2021 @07:43PM (#61170262) Homepage

    All because of all the stupid cryptominers generating currency for ransomware crooks to get their undetectable payouts out there.

    We really didn't need another card. We need to be able to actually buy the cards GPU manufacturers are pretending that they're selling.

    • Everything can be broken down to 0s and 1s. There is no security, only a delay of the inevitable.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      It's not all because the cryptominers, they do make it worse, but the part where the chip plants are just not being able to keep up with the demand at a point that even cars are not being manufactured is shooting the price of the ones that do come out to the roof.

  • I have been wanting to buy a whole new "pc gaming rig" for 4+ years, especially now that VR is beginning to mature slightly as a technology, but every time I look at the prices for a 2080 or 3080, not only are they over $1000, but they're never in stock. Until then I'll just use my nintendo switch, I guess. If I could get a top tier card for $800 I might do it, but definitely not going to pay $800 for a mid tier card, especially if I have to compete with 700 other people to buy it.

  • Midrange?!? (Score:3)

    by dcw3 ( 649211 ) on Wednesday March 17, 2021 @10:10PM (#61170776) Journal

    Hothardware says it's priced at only $1215. In what world is this "midrange"???

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      That's the scalper price on eBay. The RRP is $500, which is mid-range now apparently...

      To be fair you can still game decently on a 1080 Ti, which is in fact the most popular video card according to the Steam survey. If current gen cards last that long then it's not too horrendous, given that PC gamers are expecting to pay 2-3x as much for a rig as a current gen console.

      • I just finished Cyberpunk 2077 on a 1070Ti and my graphics were no where near down in potato quality. You're absolutely right. The people freaking out at the cost of "midrange" seem to forget that midrange is defined by capability in the current generation, and is not some indication of what is required to play a game.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dcw3 ( 649211 )

        Yup, not sure why that price showed up at the top of the linked article. FWIW, I'm using a four year old GeForce GTX 1070, which works just fine for every game I play, and I'll probably wait until this chip shortage bubble dies down to upgrade.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Correction: The 1070 and 1070 Ti are the two most popular cards on Steam.

    • It's no where near that. The price of $479 which is the actual price is very much mid range.

      Incidentally a "midrange" PC is expected to to be able to play 1440p at greater than 60fps on current gen titles. You don't need to buy midrange to be able to play games. A budget PC is about more typical for a console experience.

  • Oh yay! (Score:1)

    by Chas ( 5144 )

    Another card we can't actually get our hands on, with an EXTRA helping of MEH!

  • With bitcoin mining on the rise again, just have to wait it out. I bought 3 GPUs in the last 5 years that lasted me through the last several bitcoin crazes. Radeon RX480, Radeon RX580, both 8GB picked up for ~200$ including tax (they were around 180-190$), and my current 5700XT picked up for 379$. Right now my aging RX580 is going for 850$ on Amazon.... Just have to wait out the right time when there are no shortages. (PS: PC gaming isn't that expensive minus these silly price swings and shortages, only rea

Slashdot Top Deals

If imprinted foil seal under cap is broken or missing when purchased, do not use.

Close