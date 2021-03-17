AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6700 XT For Midrange 1440p PC Gaming (hothardware.com) 41
MojoKid writes: AMD just unveiled its latest RDNA 2-based GPU that targets 1440p PC gamers, known as Radeon RX 6700 XT. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is built around the company's Navi 22 GPU. In terms of core counts, Navi 22 is effectively a Navi 21 -- the "Big Navi" GPU used on the powerful Radeon RX 6900 XT -- lopped in half. AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT has fewer CUs and Ray Accelerators (40 vs. 80), and 50% of the total number of Stream Processors (2,560 vs. 5,120). Other parts of the of Navi 22, however, aren't scaled back quite as far. For example, the Radeon RX 6700 XT has 96MB of Infinity Cache, down from 128MB of on the 6900 XT. And the 6700 XT's memory interface is 192-bits wide versus 256-bits on Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 series cards. The 6700 XT also features 12GB of GDDR6 memory (versus 16GB).
AMD has set the MSRP for its Radeon RX 6700 XT at $479. That puts its price higher than the competing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ($399 MSRP), but somewhat lower than the RTX 3070 ($499 MSRP). Looking at the numbers, that's right where the Radeon RX 6700 XT falls in terms of performance with traditional rasterization. Factor ray tracing into the mix, however, and the Radeon falls behind both of NVIDIA's competitive products. Radeon RX 6700 XT card should be available starting today but for sure demand will be very high, so supply will likely be limited.
I was hoping to do a new build ( current system is 6 years old now with a 960 gtx ), but at these prices...that's a solid nope.
Hopefully at some point GPU prices get a little more reasonable, or I simply won't be gaming on my PC anymore.
> I switched to a console years ago.
I play on both. Depending on the game switching isn't always an option. While consoles have some advantages (they are a cheap low-end PC, standardized hardware) they also have some pretty major disadvantages:
1. The gamepad is shit for 3D aiming compared to a mouse or trackball. Playing Minecraft or Terraria on a console is extremely slow and clunky to navigate inventory when you are forced to use an inferior gamepad instead of a high precision mouse.
2. You can't play certain games / genres like Starcraft 2, World of Warcraft, etc. on them.
3. Path of Exile and ARK runs like shit on the PS4 Pro even with an SSD upgrade. Consoles are finally moving away from the shitty 30 FPS meanwhile PC Master Race has been enjoying silky smooth 120+ FPS for years.
4. While Diablo 3 is available on both console and PC and the gamepad UI is very easy to use if you have Carpal Tunnel however reading text on a TV sucks compared to a good 1440p or 4K+ monitor.
5. Game mods aren't available on console. Conan Exiles has a TON of great mods. Obviously this depends on the game sometimes this is a huge QoL. Playing Minecraft without Optifine (shaders), Mini-map, or World-map is a huge step backwards.
> The relentless upgrade cycle of PC gaming is brutal and not at all worth it.
How often are you upgrading your rig??? A good rig lasts for 5+ years.
>1. The gamepad is shit for 3D aiming compared to a mouse or trackball. Playing Minecraft or Terraria on a console is extremely slow and clunky to navigate inventory when you are forced to use an inferior gamepad instead of a high precision mouse.
I haven't played the two games you mention, however your descriptions sounds more like a UI that isn't adapted to the game pad and could be made better.
Halo CE demonstrated FPS can be made fine with a gamepad.
> 2. You can't play certain games / genres like St
How often are you upgrading your rig??? A good rig lasts for 5+ years.
Not good enough if you want to run AAA games at max settings on the day of release. Luckily you don't need a lot of disk space because you can uninstall that AAA game a month later when everyone loses interest.
But some of us work with digital art, or engineering. You know, the stuff that provides your dedicated game playing device with the hardware it uses and the games you play. These things do require some powerful hardware to speed up compute intensive workflows.
The upgrade cycle means something different to those that aren't pure consumers. To me for example it means that I've got less downtime when waiting for LOD0 texture ma
I don't care about the last two years of top tier games, I care about games from the last 40 years that my PC plays perfectly well. How is it going with consoles?
I switched to a console years ago. The relentless upgrade cycle of PC gaming is brutal and not at all worth it.
What upgrade cycle? My dad's 7 year old PC has not problem playing basically everything except Cyberpunk 2077, but then consoles can't do that either. If you only buy shit, expect to replace it. If you buy a proper gaming PC you can expect that to last you the better part of a decade.
Best part of the PC is quite often a component or two can actually net you a huge increase in performance as well. Don't want to buy a whole new PC, just swap out a GPU and be done with it. Sure you're not going to be playing a
I'm currently running a 7-year-old CPU (i5 4590) and most games run fine. Sure, I'm CPU limited in the latest games but I really don't care since I'm always behind about 2 years in what I play (yeah, I'm cheap, I mainly buy games at sales). My GPU is a little newer (2017) and is fine for most games at 1080p.
Unless you want to run the latest games at 4k you don't really need to upgrade th
Can miners prevent Etherium proof-of-stake? Doesn't proof of stake make them redundant?
I could send a bottle of water if they give me a discount.
ban bitcoin and let prices drop!
ban bitcoin and let prices drop!
Bitcoin mining is not profitable on graphics cards.
You wanted to say ether or some other cryptocurrency.
No, the most common thing to do with other coins (Eth, etc) is to flip them to bitcoin.
I was hoping to do a new build ( current system is 6 years old now with a 960 gtx ), but at these prices...that's a solid nope.
I'm in the same boat. I'm on a first generation Core i7 and a GTX 670 here.. I think I'm going to use the money to replace my laptop instead and wait until later on the new desktop build.
Great, another card you basically can't buy...
All because of all the stupid cryptominers generating currency for ransomware crooks to get their undetectable payouts out there.
We really didn't need another card. We need to be able to actually buy the cards GPU manufacturers are pretending that they're selling.
Everything can be broken down to 0s and 1s. There is no security, only a delay of the inevitable.
It's not all because the cryptominers, they do make it worse, but the part where the chip plants are just not being able to keep up with the demand at a point that even cars are not being manufactured is shooting the price of the ones that do come out to the roof.
"Me-dee-oh-car!" [youtube.com]
Too high to build a new system
I have been wanting to buy a whole new "pc gaming rig" for 4+ years, especially now that VR is beginning to mature slightly as a technology, but every time I look at the prices for a 2080 or 3080, not only are they over $1000, but they're never in stock. Until then I'll just use my nintendo switch, I guess. If I could get a top tier card for $800 I might do it, but definitely not going to pay $800 for a mid tier card, especially if I have to compete with 700 other people to buy it.
Midrange?!?
Hothardware says it's priced at only $1215. In what world is this "midrange"???
That's the scalper price on eBay. The RRP is $500, which is mid-range now apparently...
To be fair you can still game decently on a 1080 Ti, which is in fact the most popular video card according to the Steam survey. If current gen cards last that long then it's not too horrendous, given that PC gamers are expecting to pay 2-3x as much for a rig as a current gen console.
I just finished Cyberpunk 2077 on a 1070Ti and my graphics were no where near down in potato quality. You're absolutely right. The people freaking out at the cost of "midrange" seem to forget that midrange is defined by capability in the current generation, and is not some indication of what is required to play a game.
Yup, not sure why that price showed up at the top of the linked article. FWIW, I'm using a four year old GeForce GTX 1070, which works just fine for every game I play, and I'll probably wait until this chip shortage bubble dies down to upgrade.
Correction: The 1070 and 1070 Ti are the two most popular cards on Steam.
It's no where near that. The price of $479 which is the actual price is very much mid range.
Incidentally a "midrange" PC is expected to to be able to play 1440p at greater than 60fps on current gen titles. You don't need to buy midrange to be able to play games. A budget PC is about more typical for a console experience.
Another card we can't actually get our hands on, with an EXTRA helping of MEH!
But mommy I want it nooow.
Shut UP Verucca!
=)
With bitcoin mining on the rise again, just have to wait it out. I bought 3 GPUs in the last 5 years that lasted me through the last several bitcoin crazes. Radeon RX480, Radeon RX580, both 8GB picked up for ~200$ including tax (they were around 180-190$), and my current 5700XT picked up for 379$. Right now my aging RX580 is going for 850$ on Amazon.... Just have to wait out the right time when there are no shortages. (PS: PC gaming isn't that expensive minus these silly price swings and shortages, only rea