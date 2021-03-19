China Restricts Tesla Vehicles Over National Security Concerns (wsj.com) 63
hackingbear writes: The Wall Street Journal reports that China's government is restricting the use of Tesla's vehicles by military staff and employees of key state-owned companies (Source paywalled; alternative source), citing concerns that the data collected by the cars could be a source of national security leaks. "The move follows a government security review of Tesla's vehicles, which Chinese officials said raised concerns because the cars' cameras can constantly record images, the people said, as well as obtain various data such as when, how and where the cars are being used, and the contact list of mobile phones that are synced to the cars," reports The Wall Street Journal. "The government is concerned that some data could be sent back to the U.S., the people said."
The move appears to be a retaliation against U.S. restrictions on the use of communications equipment made by a slate of Chinese companies including Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that Washington has labeled a national security threat over fears it could spy for Beijing -- allegations which Huawei denies and which base more on overheating US-China rivalry than actual evidences.
Basically they saying that, as it has been proved before using the tracking of Apple Watch/Phones & Android Phones, you can track were military people work with a GPS...
Now just wait till the new baby pacifiers that come with GPS too.
Probably many of them. In China you don't have nice things or an important role unless you're good friends with the Chinese Communist Party. All of the top brass of the People's Liberation Army are directly tied to the CPC/CCP, the two are inseparable really. While the separation of civilian and military power is an important principle in the United States and other Western democracies, and people are deeply troubled whenever we fail at it. Such a concept isn't important in the People's Republic of China and it's not something the CPC would ever practice. The probably view such checks and balances as weak and a impractical and too Western, it's an anathema to the CPC's desired role in Chinese society.
The CPC is China. They are inseparable. If you want to influence government policy or how the country is run then you join... that's the equivalent of "getting into politics".
While the separation of civilian and military power is an important principle in the United States and other Western democracies,
So who was the "civilian" US defense secretary under Trump? And whom did Biden appoint? They seem to have given up even pretending that separation is so important.
For those like the AC who do not follow US politics, both presidents appointed recently retired military men, despite laws which prohibit this.
Secretary of Defense is supposed to be a civilian position, separated from military culture.
Another recently retired general appears poised to become defense secretary, but outside experts warned Tuesday that both lawmakers and Pentagon leaders will need to emphasize the importance of civilian control of the military to protect public faith in the institution.
Current law mandates that nominees must have seven years of separation from the military to be eligible, to ensure clear distance between military and civilian leadership responsibilities.
https://www.militarytimes.com/... [militarytimes.com]
ROFLMFAO
Yep, it's similar to the US where if you don't pay enough bribe money to politicians or don't play along with the security services you and your company aren't going to make it big.
Your don't have to be poor to be in the military.
TBH, since tesla is American, and so subject to the same restrictions as (eg) Google, I'm surprised teslas are so popular in China. The US president could turn them all off at any time. Similarly Apple.
I know I'd never buy one. Lease, maybe. But there are plenty of good alternatives, especially in China, so no.
Bring back Trump, he'd fix this in no time.
Reminds me of that time the US military banned Furbies because they had microphones in them.
I think the issue with Teslas is probably not just the GPS, it's the fact that they have 8 cameras on the outside and one on the inside. Obviously the US has satellite imagery of Chinese military facilities, but probably not street level images captured from a vehicle driving around the base.
The move appears to be a retaliation...
Possibly, but if so, it's because they have fuck-all to use against us; they have everything to lose - and we have everything to gain - by re-developing certain industries before it's too late (when this country represents what little hope the world has against the CCP, the situation's dire indeed).
(when this country represents what little hope the world has against the CCP, the situation's dire indeed)
Our world has never had anything but this country to oppose commies. Nothing else at all.
Well, if you want to forget about the French that fought in Vietnam, Finland beating back the USSR in the Winter War, the Germans declaring war on Stalin, and that whole NATO thing, sure. I heard that's hip among, um, "free thinkers" lately. Bravo!
Hell even the Afghans pushed them out in the 80s.
Well, if you want to forget about the French that fought in Vietnam, Finland beating back the USSR in the Winter War, the Germans declaring war on Stalin, and that whole NATO thing, sure. I heard that's hip among, um, "free thinkers" lately. Bravo!
But... bald eagles!
I mean, China correctly identified how reliant our farmers (and by extension, Republican lawmakers) are on agricultural exports. That's why since 2017 we've written tens of billions in checks to soften the blow of them no longer buying our food and instead sourcing it from South America.
Because it has cameras? (Score:1)
Are they for real? How ironic is that? Only Big Brother Pooh can have millions of cameras to spy on its citizens?
Smart move (Score:5, Insightful)
Tesla is recording that stuff, the government will eventually try to get it. For high-security stuff, you don't want any parties outside your security circle to have video recordings.
Yeah, probably true (Score:5, Insightful)
Even if it's a retaliatory move, honestly, I think this probably makes a certain amount of sense. Tesla can grab just about any sort of telemetry or data from inside their vehicles that they want. For a semi-hostile foreign power, that's absolutely a privacy or security threat, because Tesla is subject to US laws, and might be compelled to surveil specific foreign threats.
At some point, any device with a ubiquitous internet connection, black box hardware/firmware, and self-updating software needs to be viewed as potentially hostile. It's then a matter of which sources you can trust most, or at all. I'm not sure if China realizes this, but they're basically admitting that their own devices, many of which fall into this category, also can't really be trusted by the US.
Re:Yeah, probably true (Score:5, Insightful)
The difference between the US stance we have seen to date and this particular story is that the Chinese are restricting the use of Tesla vehicles for specific people in specific positions - military personnel and employees in sensitive positions, while the US stance is to ban Chinese stuff for all Americans.
Seriously, how does this Chinese action really compare to the US banning TikTok or a Huawei device for a McDonalds worker?
The US already restricts foreign devices for the similar sort of positions in the military and sensitive companies, so the Chinese doing this is a no brainer. But its not the same as a blanket ban on TikTok or Huawei in the US.
Because the Huwei bans are due to them moving into the network tier of the 5G infrastructure buildout, not simply personal devices.
Re:Yeah, probably true (Score:5, Insightful)
> Because the Huwei bans are due to them moving into the network tier of the 5G infrastructure buildout, not simply personal devices
Which the NSA can't backdoor, hosing up PRISIM, ECHELON, and the like. Some of the European countries are starting to cozy up to Huwei again.
Remember when Obama tapped Angela Merkel's cell phone?
Remember when Obama tapped Angela Merkel's cell phone?
Remember the other country that was part of that arrangement.
Remember when Obama tapped Angela Merkel's cell phone?
Hot naked selfies on that phone, lemme tell ya.
Fried sauerkraut (Score:2)
Remember when Obama tapped Angela Merkel's cell phone?
I looked for details on the topic, and it's not entirely clear that it actually happened.
Im sure the vast might of the United States Government could find some way to differentiate between a consumer handset and 5G infrastructure equipment - Im quite certain there are some visible differences for example...
Re:Yeah, probably true (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, how does this Chinese action really compare to the US banning TikTok or a Huawei device for a McDonalds worker?
The important bit you're missing here is that China already makes many foreign products/services unavailable within their country via the "great firewall" approach to censorship. You should be comparing TikTok/Huawei bans with Chinese citizen access to Western communications products or news, which has been ongoing for years.
I think their action in this specific case makes complete sense from a security perspective. I also think the US flirting with the idea of blocking some Chinese services makes complete sense, since it would serve to balance the playing field. Whether the reasons for such choices (cited by the US government) match my rationale here is another matter.
You do realise that the US does the same thing for many many things, right - try operating a foreign owned airline within the US for example. None of this is new, but when you ban TikTok for “national security reasons” you become a laughing stock - or people start looking at you and wondering how you cant secure your sensitive facilities to the point where a foreign app on a mass produced phone is a security concern...
If you are banning services on a tit-for-tat basis, then there are WTO rules
Re:Yeah, probably true (Score:4, Insightful)
The important bit you're missing here is that China doesn't try to force it's domestic policy on other countries.
China is positioning itself as the reliable, stable, and respectful partner. If you do business with the US you might be subject to US laws even on trading done elsewhere, and because the government can change every few years those laws are also ever-changing. China has a stable government and if you don't mind your citizens being on Google or Whatsapp then they won't pressure you to ban them.
Of course they don't see not being a democracy as an issue. Most companies probably don't care either. That's why there is so much innuendo and so many anecdotal "China stole my IP" stories flying around - it's a propaganda war against China's "we are the adult in the room now" campaign. The Trump presidency in particular helped them enormously on that front, by proving them right about the US.
Re: Yeah, probably true (Score:2)
Exactly this. I check out the comments to any China-related topics here on Slashdot and half of them are basically "but Communism!". It's silly and immature. The countries China invested heavily in by providing loans and building key infrastructure don't care. The countries that are forming trade partnerships with China and not the US don't care. They see China's economic growth and stability and see an opportunity.
There's a lot about China that is concerning, but you can say the same of the US and that nev
I don't have a problem with them being communist. I have a problem with them violating a number of items in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. China should not be a member of the UN, or considered "the adult in the room", if they can't uphold the basic standards the world agreed upon. (See articles 18-21, in particular.)
As for them not forcing their domestic policy on other countries---that's BS. They use their economic might every bit as much as (or moreso than) the US to get their way, and use
Even if it's a retaliatory move, honestly, I think this probably makes a certain amount of sense. Tesla can grab just about any sort of telemetry or data from inside their vehicles that they want. For a semi-hostile foreign power, that's absolutely a privacy or security threat, because Tesla is subject to US laws, and might be compelled to surveil specific foreign threats.
This is false. The US doesn't work like that. US law does not allow for simply requiring that a company spy for the government. However spies are not expected to play by the rules.
In order to accomplish something like this, the CIA has to infiltrate the company, bribe or blackmail people for illicit access, use that access to implant hidden code to capture and exfiltrate the information. All of this is illegal. If they get caught it is unlikely anyone will actually go to jail (spy gonna spy, after all.
How about this? (Score:1)
Hm (Score:2)
Some may argue that Tesla gathers 100 times more data than huawei 5g kit. But not me. I'm thinking more like 150 times more.
Oh ho ho ho, that's rich! (Score:3, Insightful)
In Communist China, Car surveils you
Yes? How is that not exactly what you would expect?
Re: Oh ho ho ho, that's rich! (Score:3)
Yes, of course. What is so difficult to understand? Tesla is American, and so subject to US laws. I'm surprised they haven't done it sooner.
Meanwhile in the USA (Score:1)
... let's shoot a movie in the labs where we work on the nuclear missiles. [llnl.gov]
IOW (Score:2)
Chinese spies and diplomats finished their Tesla-visits to US installations.
How ? (Score:2)
"China's government is restricting the use of Tesla's vehicles by military staff and employees of key state-owned companies"
Let's try and answer your question... but think specifically about the restrictions being placed by China's government. Suppose a senior military officer in China lives off-base. They commute to their base every day via Tesla. But then they're given a new assignment, or a new mission. Maybe
Remember the fitbits at army bases? (Score:3)
A while ago people discovered hidden army bases thanks to public exercise device data:
https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]
Just look at the pictures, the soldiers running have essentially mapped the entire complex, and given enough information to recognize patrol routes.
It was obviously a big issue, and hence army asked the soldiers to stop.
It is not too different for China to realize Tesla will have the same data, but this time for public and private routes.
Really not unfounded (Score:3)
As others have pointed out, the cars are a total surveillance platform: cameras, telemetry, updates pushed from the network, etc. Furthermore, while Tesla is a separate company, Elon Musk also runs SpaceX. It's virtually impossible to be involved with aerospace and not also be involved with the US military. If he's doing secret projects, he's not telling anybody.
The only real question is, "What took ya so long?"
Furbies got banned from secure facilities too. (Score:1)
It's not totally unreasonable, and at the current stage there's not really any downside. It's not like Tesla has a large market penetration in China, and now it's pretty assured they never will. The tell will be when they don't ban similar vehicles they approve of.
If you really want to make sure your military is not carrying or driving Trojan Horse technology, you have to provide it yourself. Check everything at the guard shack when you come in, and use only state-provided resources while in the facility. I
smart move (Score:5, Insightful)
The move appears to be a retaliation against U.S. restrictions on the use of communications equipment made by a slate of Chinese companies
No, it's not. It's a good, well-informed call that I would've made as well if someone had asked me for an assessment - and I'm a Tesla fan and hold a few stocks.
In a high-security environment, it is not acceptable that the car gathers the amount of data it does, including precise driving routes. You can't have things like Sentry Mode when the car is possibly parked in a high-security area where cameras are not allowed.
Until Tesla offers a mode to turn off all cameras, positioning and online features, nobody sane can allow their cars into high security areas or to drive around high-security people - the kind of people your enemy may be interested in knowing when they went where and where they are right now.
"allegations which Huawei denies and which base more on overheating US-China rivalry than actual evidences."
False and Ridiculous.
