Instagram is 'No Longer a Photo-Sharing App,' Says Its Head (engadget.com) 36
Instagram doesn't see itself as a platform where people go to share photos anymore. From a report: That's the main takeaway from a series of recent comments made by the head of the company, Adam Mosseri. "We're no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app," Mosseri said in a video he posted to his social media accounts this week. According to Mosseri, the main reason for that is that people come to Instagram "to be entertained," and it's not the only app that offers that in what is a crowded marketplace. "Let's be honest, there's some really serious competition right now," Mosseri said. "TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger and there are a lot of other upstarts as well." To stay competitive, Mosseri said Instagram has to embrace that aspect of itself, "and that means change." One way the app will change is with Instagram handing out more recommendations
We are now the app that is raising your kids for you.
Which is techno-babble for alternate-branded interface to the enormous facebook data-hoovering apparatus.
Are pictures still square? (Score:2)
Never understood Instragram. Why would I want my pictures to be square to begin with?
Most of my pictures are landscape 16:9.
Well, not if you're shooting with a Hasselblad V System or other medium format film camera, which is 6x6.
Don't laugh, there's a huge resurgence in MF film....I didn't get the square format either until I got my Hassy and I have to say, it is a BLAST to shoot. This square format really makes you think differently on composition and works for many shots that a more landscape image wo
Don't laugh, there's a huge resurgence in MF film....
Yes, I'm sure there is a huge resurgence in film among a very small group of people.
People that would read MF as something other than I do.
On the other hand, how many people in instagram's demographic have even heard of Hasselblad? Or for that matter, seen actual film in person?
I"m not on social media, so I'd not know first hand.
But from the sample of MF film shooters on YouTube that mentioned their IG feeds...I'd say there are at least a decent number of them.
And these people likely were barely alive when film was the thing before digital.
They are ON Instagram, but I'm not so sure they're in the demographic.
More to the point, how many people know how to import prints from a Hasselblad camera onto their phones so they can actually post them on Instagram?
Between the lack of proper desktop support, the lack of plain-old-text posts, and the lack of non-super-short video posts, Instagram is about as useless as anything I've ever encountered.
Heck, you can't even usefully post a YouTube link to a longer video.
It's like they deliberately tried to design a system that's as useless as they could possibly make it, someho
Originally it was a series of filters to make your nice camera phone look as bad as a polaroid.
Never understood Instagram. Why would I want my pictures to be square to begin with?
Most of my pictures are landscape 16:9.
I think you misunderstood him... He said:
We're no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app.
Meaning (1) "not square" (2) "photo-sharing" (3) "app", which, I assume, means un-hip photo-sharing app. See, if if he was referring to the geometry, he would have said, "no longer
... a square-photo sharing app" ... #HyphensMatter :-)
The insta part of the name refers to instant cameras of old - like Polaroid, which had (more or less) square pictures. Not a great justification, and pointless nostalgia aimed at a generation that never used them.
I'm not a frequent Instagram user, but even I know that they haven't limited photos to square format for quite a while now.
That's correct (Score:5, Insightful)
Ever since being owned by Facebook, it's become a privacy raping app.
Haha I came here to say pretty much that - Instagram is now primarily a data-siphoning app.
We like the way the internet is now.
It's really awesome.
You should really give it another chance.
Facebook wishes it could buy TikTock (Score:2)
Facebook v Facebook The fight of the century (Score:3)
Who are you rooting for to lose the hardest? Personally I hope now that Facebook is competing with Facebook that Facebook gets completely annihilated.
Who are you rooting for to lose the hardest? Personally I hope now that Facebook is competing with Facebook that Facebook gets completely annihilated.
Are you sure they can't take Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and whatever the hell else with them somehow?
This is why a lot of people stopped using instagra (Score:1)
The recommended barrages you with boring stuff that no one cares about. It's quite bad, and pretty hilarious that they see it as a good thing. It might drive engagement up short term, but long term, people will move away and find a better photo sharing app...
Rest of the interview (Score:2)
"We're transitioning away from millennials taking insipid photos of their dinner plates, clouds and ugly babies to the zoomer audience who are starved for memes, parasocial relationships, vtubers playing video games, and crying about adults calling them out for their Nazi-like behavior online."
Getting annoyed with Instagram (Score:2)
Now I find the app tedious. I hate that I can't just scroll down linearly back in history. If my wife browsed our Instagram before I did, I have to press the magic button before recommendations show up to see everyone's post history.
It
Instagram is no longer shielded via Section 230 and can be held responsible for the users activities in the platform? At least some at Facebook have balls to stand by.
From what I can tell (Score:1)
It's an attention-whoring site (Score:2)
Instagram Never Was A Photo App (Score:3)
Photography != Photo App. And sharing photos is not always done because you enjoy photography, as anyone who ever had to sit through a relative showing them slides from their vacation can attest to.
When Instagram was launched they had basically no features that qualified them for the term "social media" other than a friends list. They certainly are a social media app now, but they weren't always one.
And worse, it doesn't let you post in the format/orientation you want to best show it as (and it won't let you display it landscape with a phone rotation).
You think that's bad imagine shooting 35mm film and ending up with 35mm frames. In many cases limiting the as
