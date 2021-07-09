Taiwan's Foxconn Discussing Electric Vehicle Plant In Wisconsin (autoblog.com) 43
Taiwan's Foxconn said on Friday it was in talks with the U.S. state of Wisconsin about building electric vehicles there, part of the major Apple supplier's push to diversify income streams. Autoblog reports: Foxconn and electric car manufacturer Fisker Inc said in May that they had finalized a vehicle-assembly deal. They did not identify a location, but Fisker's CEO said Foxconn's Wisconsin site was a possibility. In a statement, Foxconn said it had begun discussions with Wisconsin. "Foxconn has engaged the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss the company's plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn is optimistic about our partnership with WEDC and looks forward to ongoing discussions," it added.
In April, Foxconn drastically scaled back a planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat from a project that former U.S. President Donald Trump once called "the eighth wonder of the world" and was supposed to build cutting-edge flat-panel display screens. A month earlier, Foxconn's chairman said it may make EVs at the Wisconsin site, though could decide on Mexico, and would make a decision this year. Foxconn aims to provide components or services to 10% of the world's EVs by 2025 to 2027, posing a threat to established automakers by allowing technology companies a shortcut to competing in the vehicle market.
As funny/sad as the Foxconn thing is, Fisker doesn't have much of a reputation either [wikipedia.org].
Like holy shit you'd have to be either a moron with fetal alcohol syndrome or crooked as a dog's hind leg to even consider allowing this to happen. Fortunately for Wisconsinites, Scott Walker was voted out of office in the last election...
Hey Rocky, watch me pull a rabbit out of my ass (Score:3)
Again?
Why not have Foxconn post a 10 billion dollar bond, which could be forgiven over say, 20-30 years.
Why not have Foxconn post a 10 billion dollar bond
Why not just ban sweetheart subsidies at the national level?
Then the original deal that Foxconn welched on would have never happened.
Instead, companies could pick the best location based on business needs and efficiency rather than handouts and tax breaks.
AMEN that is *so* true. (copied and pasted for my "comeback files")
Instead, companies could pick the best location based on business needs and efficiency rather than handouts and tax breaks.
I'm pretty sure that "handouts and tax breaks" would be included under "business needs".
States offer these tax breaks to entice a company to choose building in their state because they expect to make up for that in the long term with tax revenue later. I can't blame a state for offering these tax breaks, it is in their interests to offer them.
No, you can, and you should blame the state for making such offers. The tax breaks rarely actually payoff, and is part of a race to the bottom towards poverty. Everyone else is left picking up the slack, while a wealthy company is just made wealthier.
They should be outlawed.
Vote them out. (Score:2)
They should be outlawed.
We make that decision every election. It seems that people are not terribly opposed to these corporate tax breaks.
If corporate tax breaks are making wealthy people more wealthy then I propose dispensing with all corporate tax breaks. No tax breaks for Foxconn. None for "big oil". None for "big media". None for "big tech". None for coal. No tax breaks for natural gas drilling or pipelines. No tax breaks for electric vehicle makers. None for solar PV makers or windmill factories.
Until they become illegal under international treaties.
Sure you can make those trinkets in your state. Good luck trying to export them anywhere.
"Never start a land war in Asia" -Sun Tzu, Art of War
"Never start a trade war in America" -Donald Trump, Art of the Deal
If international treaties make it illegal to lower corporate taxes then that will not end well for anyone but the largest economy. There are a number of economic "super-power" nations in the world. China, Japan, Germany, UK, India, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, and Russia are the top ten. There's one economic "mega-power", the USA.
"Never start a land war in Asia" -Sun Tzu, Art of War "Never start a trade war in America" -Donald Trump, Art of the Deal
If international treaties make it illegal to lower corporate taxes then that will not end well for anyone but the largest economy. There are a number of economic "super-power" nations in the world. China, Japan, Germany, UK, India, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, and Russia are the top ten. There's one economic "mega-power", the USA.
You've divided up the nations of the EU and made an inaccurate comparison. In reality there is the USA ($22 trillion), EU ($16 trillion), China ($17 trillion). They are all pretty comparable in size.
"Never start a trade war in America" -Donald Trump, Art of the Deal
You're quoting the failure who started a trade war with the country's biggest trading partner? The guy who then had the government (i.e. taxpayers) fork over hundreds of billions of dollars to farmers to prevent them from going bankrupt because said trading partner stopped buying pigs, corn, etc? The guy who said the U.S. was raking in so much money from tariffs when it's the person buying the product who pays the higher price, not the trad
One big lever that they can pull is state tax breaks.
Until they become illegal under international treaties.
This will be something that will stop a comprehensive free trade deal with the EU, for example, which requires bans on state aid for that (cf. Japan trade deal). However, given the US Constitution, I don't know if such a ban in the USA could even be enacted.
I can't blame a state for offering these tax breaks, it is in their interests to offer them.
The tax breaks and subsidies are a Prisoner's Dilemma.
Each state feels compelled to offer them because other states offer them. But they would be collectively better off if no one offered them.
It is a self-destructive race-to-the-bottom that is exactly why the Commerce Clause was added to the Constitution.
Congress should ban these sweetheart deals. Everyone will be better off.
Congress should ban these sweetheart deals.
Congress answers to the people. People don't like high taxes. Maybe voters studied the iterated prisoner's dilemma.
I'm inclined to agree with the idea of banning race-to-the-bottom subsidies. In addition to their obvious problems I think they result in taxes being pushed down in states who don't win or even participate in sweetheart deal competitions, if only because existing businesses ramp up the lobbying that they need lower taxes, too, to be competitive. And probably with follow-on effects of personal income and property taxes inching up to make up for the lost revenue.
Looks like... (Score:3)
Looks like Wisconsin has a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome.
Foxconn loves the poorly educated (Score:2)
Foxconn should try a new state (Score:5, Interesting)
Foxconn needs to try a different state to pull off this con again.
Let's see:
Arizona: nope, they got conned by Nikola already
Nevada: nope, Faraday Future conned them
Ohio: nope, Lordstown conned them
Hmm, need state that's desperate enough to sign a bad deal. West Virginia?
Why the fascination with electric vehicles? (Score:1)
I found electric vehicles fascinating. So fascinating that I volunteered to work on solar car competition while attending university. That was quite an education on solar power and electric vehicles. I learned that both solar power and electric vehicles are very bad ideas and we have better options.
What's the goal? It seems people forget the point behind a battery electric vehicle that they focus on better ways to make a BEV than on better ways to reach the end goal. Is the goal a quieter car? It seem
I do wish that there was a requirement, or at least an option, for any down mod to come with a comment. What part of the parent post brought the moderation? Too long? Some claims made that are contradicting facts? Was it that opposing electric vehicle subsidies hurt your feelings?
There is a global fascination with electric vehicles. This is driving politicians to subsidize electric vehicles, and to the point that it is discouraging any other option on lowering CO2 emissions from being developed.
What is
Too long?
Too stupid.
Still not helpful in improving my content. Where did I go wrong? How can I do better?
Here's an idea, in order to moderate a post up or down a reply MUST first be made to that post. And there must be a minimum word count.
Electric motors are great for high torque at low speeds but they'd do even better at this with a kind of diesel-electric system like that found in trains, newer ships, and many large land vehicles. More powerful magnets, better high power electronics, and other technologies developed over the years gives us the means to scale down a diesel-electric system from trains and battle tanks to something the size of a Honda Civic.
Plug-in hybrids are the worst, they combine disadvantages of both BEVs and ICEs.
What is driving this market for BEVs is mostly government subsidies.
Tesla buyers don't get any subsidies. LEAF buyers don't get any subsidies.
It's going to take a very long time to build enough BEV factories to meet global demand for new vehicles.
Around 5-10 years.
Plug-in hybrids are the worst, they combine disadvantages of both BEVs and ICEs.
Or, PHEVs combine the advantages of BEVs and ICEVs. The truth will be in the middle somewhere. There's more than one way to make a PHEV, and this means car makers can maximize the advantages, minimize the disadvantages, depending on the use patterns of the market each PHEV style is built to match.
Tesla buyers don't get any subsidies. LEAF buyers don't get any subsidies.
Drop them hard (Score:2)