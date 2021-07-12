Google To Fight EU Antitrust Fine at Court Hearing From September 27 (reuters.com) 9
Alphabet unit Google will seek to overturn a record 4.34-billion-euro ($5.15 billion) EU antitrust fine at a five-day hearing in September at Europe's second-highest court, Reuters reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter said. From the report: The European Commission in its 2018 decision said Google had used its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, an anti-competitive practice dating from 2011. Android, used by device makers for free, is found on about 80% of the world's smartphones. The case is the most important of the EU's three cases against Google because of Android's market power. Google has racked up more than 8 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade.
Reuters reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
No. You can either cite what people familiar with the matter said, or you can cite people familiar with the matter. In the first case, the citation should be a quote or group of quotes. In the second case, the citation should be a list of the peoples' names. But in no case should the sentence referring to the citation be a steaming pile of syntactical nonsense.
Allegations (Score:5, Informative)
The allegations are that Google has
1) required manufacturers to pre-install the Google Search app and browser app (Chrome), as a condition for licensing Google's app store (the Play Store);
2) made payments to certain large manufacturers and mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-installed the Google Search app on their devices; and
3) has prevented manufacturers wishing to pre-install Google apps from selling even a single smart mobile device running on alternative versions of Android that were not approved by Google (so-called "Android forks").
