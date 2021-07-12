Amazon Wants To Monitor You In Your Sleep, For Your Benefit (bloomberg.com) 28
Amazon has won U.S. permission to use radar to monitor consumers' sleep habits. Bloomberg reports: The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted Amazon approval to use a radar sensor to sense motion and "enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities." Amazon on June 22 asked the FCC, which regulates airwave uses, for permission to market a device that uses radar. The technology captures movement in three dimensions, enabling a user to control its features through simple gestures and movements, the company said in a filing. The capability, according to Amazon, could help people with "with mobility, speech, or tactile impairments," and it could monitor sleep with a high degree of precision.
"The use of Radar Sensors in sleep tracking could improve awareness and management of sleep hygiene, which in turn could produce significant health benefits for many Americans," Amazon said in its filing. "Radar Sensors will allow consumers to recognize potential sleep issues." Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company didn't fully describe the device in its filing, but did say it would not be a mobile device. The FCC earlier granted similar permission to Google for radar to enable touchless control of Pixel smartphones, the agency said in its letter approving Amazon's request.
It's just like Inception. This is the dream within the dream.
Failing to get enough sleep multiple nights in a row can lead to memory loss if you fail to have multiple nights without enough sleep.
This is slashdot, its more like that move Ground Hog Day. Since you are aware its happening you can have a different version every time.
..More like déjà-monitored yesterday when the article was a bit more original than this dupe.
In other news, Prizn Apps has patented a sleep monitoring system where you clasp ankle and wrist irons and connect nested-loop fixations (chains) to the bed frame. When you move, wires woven through the chains detect the movement and send sensor data to Prizn apps for analysis. If a Prizn mobile app is viewed while wearing the sleep monitoring system, the user earns 10 cents per hour toward their next purchase. The inventors say this will revolutionize the sleep monitoring playing field.
In other news, Prizn Apps has patented a sleep monitoring system where you clasp ankle and wrist irons and connect nested-loop fixations (chains) to the bed frame. When you move, wires woven through the chains detect the movement and send sensor data to Prizn apps for analysis. If a Prizn mobile app is viewed while wearing the sleep monitoring system, the user earns 10 cents per hour toward their next purchase. The inventors say this will revolutionize the sleep monitoring playing field.
Don't be silly! Next you'll be telling me that businesses will get us all to carry GPS devices on us that track our locations. With microphones that listen for us to say key phrases.
I went to sleep, then woke up today. I looked at slashdot and the same story is up. Did I not get enough sleep after all?
Well this will come in handy. If I die in my sleep this will call the police and the undertaker.
Nah. It'll just prompt Amazon to send you targeted ads for Amazon-partnered funeral services through Alexa.
Nah. Amazon just gets the message that they should cancel your order because it would come back anyway. Trials are still underway to see whether they should still charge your credit card and hope that the grieving relatives don't look too close because they got other things to worry about.
But I guess I just dreamed about it [slashdot.org].
The posts are almost exactly 12 hours apart. It sure is refreshing to see a company acknowledge that not all of us operate on a day schedule.
It sure is refreshing to see a company acknowledge that not all of us operate on a day schedule.
Well, they DO want to be known as the masters of your sleep, after all. Seems only fitting that they learn your schedule.
They can watch me pitch a tent https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Maybe we can get Amazon to monitor
/. for duplicates
https://slashdot.org/story/21/07/12/147200/amazon-wants-to-monitor-you-in-your-sleep-for-your-benefit
editors at slashdot are asleep.
"for your benefit" >:(
Bartender: "What'll be?"
BeauHD to msmash: "What are you having?"
msmash: "Dunno, what are you having?"
BeauHD: "Dunno, what are you having?"
msmash: "Dunno, what are you having?"
....
You people are ungrateful pricks. This is Slashdot+1: it runs the same stories again a bit later for those who missed the originals. It's a service and it's free!
It posts identical stories 12 hours apart to see which people comment on which.
Asked for a comment, BeauHD said "We plan to be subtle about it, the users will probably not notice any difference to their normal experience".
Me: "That Ring neighborhood program is the worst! Could you be an even bigger creep?!"
Amazon: "Yes we can!"
