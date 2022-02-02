Ferrari Wants To Take Its Real-World Wow Factor To the Metaverse (bloomberg.com) 33
Ferrari NV, already an automaking icon in the real world, is now looking to bolster its brand also in the metaverse. From a report: The Italian maker of luxury cars has set up a department focusing on digital services that's exploring opportunities arising from the space that blends virtual reality, gaming and social media, Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said Wednesday. The push also includes technologies such as blockchain and non-fungible tokens. "It's important to look into new technologies that could help our brand," Vigna said during a conference call with analysts. Ferrari is working on new tech partnerships, he said.
Ferrari is perhaps only rivaled by Harley Davidson in terms of diluting your brand image to the utmost degree.
I'm thinking Ferrari is onto something. If a lot of people are willing to throw lots of money for NFTs, might as well catch some of that. The only thing they have to do is maintain a web server with the signed links for a few years. Throw in metaverse stuff.
If people want to pay for that, so much the better. Might as well have known companies with a solid product make some cash in this market before everyone steps in and the market dries up.
Indeed, but the message that people with Ferraris aim to give is not just that they have a fast sports car, but that they have money. Hard to accomplish this with a $5 lightsabre NFT.
I am going to get a second life in the meta verse.
https://secondlife.com/ [secondlife.com]
You forgot furries.
How about some presence on the worlds.com?
If they did vrml you could easily copy the models.
You probably still can, given how low poly they are
The push also includes technologies such as blockchain and non-fungible tokens.
Of fucking course it does. This is literally some marketing drenched moron in charge spouting current tech buzzwords in hopes something will stick. I think somebody let themselves believe the hype that *ALL* companies are now tech companies. I'm sorry, I can not see any reason whatsoever that Ferrari proper needs to be involved in the tech realm outside of consulting on the models eventually built to be used in whatever videogame-alike nonsense "meta" eventually turns into.
Maybe try *NOT* flushing your c
The problem is its a land rush. It may very well be this Meta nonsense of Zucks goes the way of Second Life (Sure hope so) but if its the next Facebook imagine missing out if you are brand like Ferrari. Especially if you are in a position like they are where a lot of your appeal is not wrapped up in what you do currently but in your legacy. I am not saying Ferrari is no longer relevant and does not build hot cars, but the cars they are building are shall we say not as aspiration as they were in the 60s.
Maybe try *NOT* flushing your company's reputation down drain
Lol, you're not really familiar with Ferrari, are you? Their reputation has been for shameless cash grabs since forever. I've driven and worked on many of their cars, from 246 Dinos to 488 Pistas. They're are fun, but they're terribly built for the price you pay. Heck, it took them 20 years to bother to stop using a rubber coating on their dashes that turns into gooey tar after a year or two in the sun. They have been successfully riding on their 'mystique' since the 1960's, and they're mostly selling a
They still have a reputation among the bro-sweet-bro big money crowd. Which I suppose is all that matters to them.
Are any of the big performance brands from yesteryear really highly regarded by mechanically minded folks? I know I hear horror stories on Lambos pretty often these days. Porsche still respectable? I haven't kept up much with car land other than what I hear through my dad, so don't really know for the most part.
Ferrari Wants To Take Its Real-World Wow Factor To the Metaverse
My character can go 0 to 90 in 0.0s. If I need faster, I just teleport.
Nice car. Sorry about your penis.
"I didn't know they made dicks that small..."
I'll bet there's money to be made for a while, in facebooks metaverse, no matter if the public likes it, if anyone of the public will use it. Like NFTs and pyramid schemes.
You wouldn't steal a Ferrari... (Score:2)
But now, with the help of a Ponzi-like greater fool scheme - you can copy/paste a Ferrari.
You know... To troll the greater fools who've spent their college or pension funds on said scheme.
And no value will be created.
When you get down to brass tacks, it's a giant hassle, wrapped in a scam.
Whatever it is, I can't possibly RTFA.