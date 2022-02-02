Ferrari Wants To Take Its Real-World Wow Factor To the Metaverse

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ferrari NV, already an automaking icon in the real world, is now looking to bolster its brand also in the metaverse. From a report: The Italian maker of luxury cars has set up a department focusing on digital services that's exploring opportunities arising from the space that blends virtual reality, gaming and social media, Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said Wednesday. The push also includes technologies such as blockchain and non-fungible tokens. "It's important to look into new technologies that could help our brand," Vigna said during a conference call with analysts. Ferrari is working on new tech partnerships, he said.

