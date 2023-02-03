Think Twice Before Using Google To Download Software, Researchers Warn (arstechnica.com) 49
Searching Google for downloads of popular software has always come with risks, but over the past few months, it has been downright dangerous, according to researchers and a pseudorandom collection of queries. Ars Technica reports: "Threat researchers are used to seeing a moderate flow of malvertising via Google Ads," volunteers at Spamhaus wrote on Thursday. "However, over the past few days, researchers have witnessed a massive spike affecting numerous famous brands, with multiple malware being utilized. This is not "the norm.'"
The surge is coming from numerous malware families, including AuroraStealer, IcedID, Meta Stealer, RedLine Stealer, Vidar, Formbook, and XLoader. In the past, these families typically relied on phishing and malicious spam that attached Microsoft Word documents with booby-trapped macros. Over the past month, Google Ads has become the go-to place for criminals to spread their malicious wares that are disguised as legitimate downloads by impersonating brands such as Adobe Reader, Gimp, Microsoft Teams, OBS, Slack, Tor, and Thunderbird.
On the same day that Spamhaus published its report, researchers from security firm Sentinel One documented an advanced Google malvertising campaign pushing multiple malicious loaders implemented in .NET. Sentinel One has dubbed these loaders MalVirt. At the moment, the MalVirt loaders are being used to distribute malware most commonly known as XLoader, available for both Windows and macOS. XLoader is a successor to malware also known as Formbook. Threat actors use XLoader to steal contacts' data and other sensitive information from infected devices. The MalVirt loaders use obfuscated virtualization to evade end-point protection and analysis. To disguise real C2 traffic and evade network detections, MalVirt beacons to decoy command and control servers hosted at providers including Azure, Tucows, Choopa, and Namecheap. "Until Google devises new defenses, the decoy domains and other obfuscation techniques remain an effective way to conceal the true control servers used in the rampant MalVirt and other malvertising campaigns," concludes Ars. "It's clear at the moment that malvertisers have gained the upper hand over Google's considerable might."
The surge is coming from numerous malware families, including AuroraStealer, IcedID, Meta Stealer, RedLine Stealer, Vidar, Formbook, and XLoader. In the past, these families typically relied on phishing and malicious spam that attached Microsoft Word documents with booby-trapped macros. Over the past month, Google Ads has become the go-to place for criminals to spread their malicious wares that are disguised as legitimate downloads by impersonating brands such as Adobe Reader, Gimp, Microsoft Teams, OBS, Slack, Tor, and Thunderbird.
On the same day that Spamhaus published its report, researchers from security firm Sentinel One documented an advanced Google malvertising campaign pushing multiple malicious loaders implemented in .NET. Sentinel One has dubbed these loaders MalVirt. At the moment, the MalVirt loaders are being used to distribute malware most commonly known as XLoader, available for both Windows and macOS. XLoader is a successor to malware also known as Formbook. Threat actors use XLoader to steal contacts' data and other sensitive information from infected devices. The MalVirt loaders use obfuscated virtualization to evade end-point protection and analysis. To disguise real C2 traffic and evade network detections, MalVirt beacons to decoy command and control servers hosted at providers including Azure, Tucows, Choopa, and Namecheap. "Until Google devises new defenses, the decoy domains and other obfuscation techniques remain an effective way to conceal the true control servers used in the rampant MalVirt and other malvertising campaigns," concludes Ars. "It's clear at the moment that malvertisers have gained the upper hand over Google's considerable might."
shocker! (Score:5, Informative)
the internet is full of shitbags, news at 11
heres a fucking thought how about people develop defense's as well? average people moved off to "apps" and "stores" a decade or more ago, meaning grandma isn't downloading winzip and bombing her PC anymore... the rest of us should know god damned better when downloading a program and the website is "softdickinformerrrer.ru" on the top of googles shitty search
its not like we havent endured a decade of clicking on a download link on a legit site and the shitbag page has 90 ad's with green "download now" buttons on it (looking at you ultra VNC get your shit together already, its not 2006 anymore)
Re: (Score:3)
the internet is full of shitbags, news at 11
(sadly): s/internet/world/
Re: (Score:2)
Not necessarily *full*. That's a glass-half-empty characterization. But there's enough of them we can't have nice things.
Re: (Score:2)
"internet is full of shitbags" isn't on topic. Corporations are full of amoral, cocaine soaked greedy, selfich bastards with absolutely no empathy is.
Re: shocker! (Score:2)
It start to look like the torrent trackers are a wonderful safe place to be these days.
Re:shocker! (Score:4, Insightful)
heres a fucking thought how about people develop defense's as well?
How is it that in 2022 people *still* think that we can educate away scams? This literally hasn't worked for all of human history.
average people moved off to "apps" and "stores" a decade or more ago, meaning grandma isn't downloading winzip and bombing her PC anymore...
Average people have done nothing of the sort. The fact that they own phones doesn't mean they threw their computers in the trash. The app store is not even remotely ubiquitous in the PC world.
Re: (Score:2)
This literally hasn't worked for all of human history.
[Citation Needed] I haven't heard of anyone buying the Brooklyn bridge recently.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the corporations are full of shitbags, news at 11
FTFY. Oh, and an offtopic educational link for you grocers and foreigners and others who don't understand English:
/. for the same reason, the normals have taken over the site.
https://www.angryflower.com/24... [angryflower.com]
I see enough of that shit on Farcebook. Note, I've been staying away from
Bad Headline (Score:5, Insightful)
Which no one should be doing in the first place, unless you're also in the habit of clicking links in emails from random people.
Re: (Score:2)
or my favorite, click ok on any random dialog box that appears on your screen
Re: (Score:3)
Even shorter: Think Twice Before Using Google
Re: (Score:2)
Even shorterer: Think twice before doing anything
Re: (Score:2)
Think Twice Before Using Google Advertisements To Download Software
Which no one should be doing in the first place, unless you're also in the habit of clicking links in emails from random people.
Oddly enough, I received an email from our IT security today saying a user did just that. Now the machine needs reimaged.
Re: Bad Headline (Score:2)
At least it's just the machine and not the whole network.
Re: (Score:1)
Good luck teaching Average Joe that the first entries are not actual results. My boss will click on softwareinformer, bleepingcomputer and other similar useless links, ready to resell whatever is on that page. And he's been in IT for the past 40 years.
Re: (Score:2)
Some of them are insidious. Sourceforge, or what's left of it, is profoundly worse. A few old open source authors still host their content there, which I'd consider a mistake for any serious open source author. The "download this source code" pages are deliberately cluttered with adware behind "CLICK HERE!!!" buttons, and the actual software download is quite obscure.
Use VirusTotal to check ANY new software. Free. (Score:2)
VirusTotal is free. It checks uploaded files using software from many security vendors.
That's wny I search for shareware cd's (Score:2)
then use AstaLavista for the patch/crack.
very old news (Score:2)
It has always been dangerous finding software to download via google. It is nothing new.
This is why golang is so dangerorus (Score:1)
The tendency of golang authors to access dozens of bits scattered across dozens of git repos over at github is aggravated by their absolute refusal to use git tags so you can have some sane reference to the history of the repo. Some authors refer to git commits, but there's little hint of the actual version referenced in those. It's why nodejs got hacked so badly last year, see https://www.theverge.com/2022/... [theverge.com]
.
Re:This is why golang is so dangerorus (Score:4, Interesting)
I have been in jobs (thankfully not my present one) where developers just don't care. They are paid not to, and If they do security, their job will be outsourced to a party that actually will make deliverables that marketing promised to customers that it would be currently in the release version. Lawsuits? Lots of layers of company between the parties and the dev, while the dev not making their stuff for the morning standup will directly impact their job. So, they will cut corners, run stuff as admin, have scripts that kill SELinux and AppArmor, just to get the stuff out of their swim lanes.
This is one reason why security is for the most part, and afterthought. "Security has no ROI" is not an uncommon phrase.
Re: (Score:2)
While it may be true up to some point that "Security has no ROI", what should be thought is that "No security equals a negative ROI".
Re: (Score:1)
I think the bigger threat to Go developers is the complete dearth of features that allow you to structure large codebases well coupled with nonsensical framework design like the absolutely batshit time formatting code that relies on the big fucking never do that if you want to be considered an even remotely competent developer of "magic strings".
Always been this way (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Why did Shatner have to apologize to Wil Hweaton?
/Stewie
What is dangerous in that? (Score:3)
Re:What is dangerous in that? (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is that, to continue your analogy, Google has taken food off the street, placed it onto the buffet next to the food from the kitchen, but with a little paper tab that says "Not edible" instead of "Orange chicken."
No, you shouldn't eat it, but that doesn't excuse Google from selling it, which is exactly what they're doing. They get paid off this.
If you let restaurants sicken people for profit, it doesn't matter if the people there are idiots. You will end up paying for their hospital bills anyway.
Re: (Score:1)
Every time google chooses to deny running an ad, the EU fines them for anticompetitive practices.
They have no choice but to follow the law and allow the scammers to advertise names of software right next to the software developers advertisements for their own software in an "equal and fair playfield" manor.
Unfortunately there are also bills in the US working their way through the legal system to attempt the same thing, which will be the final nail in the coffin for Internet safety.
It's the exact outcome the
Re: (Score:3)
It's actually easy to solve. EU just needs to fine Google a larger sum for every malvertising link they serve to unsuspecting masses, and Google will go the path of lesser evil (or fine).
Re: (Score:2)
But that's still "damned if you do, damned if you don't" problem. Laws need to take into account ads vs malware in those cases.
Re: (Score:3)
Who in their right mind clicks on Google ads? Any ads.
Anyone who misses the increasingly smaller and smaller indication that the result has been an ad placement.
Honestly I'm surprised that "Ad" isn't in text with a #FEFEFE foreground colour at this point.
Use a Linux distro (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
why? to get flooded with 95,000 "options" that have a "store" that are 90% of the time obsolete and still won't do what basic function you want?
example I just looked up Inkscape ubuntu repo,tells me every other package available but fucking inkscape
https://packages.ubuntu.com/se... [ubuntu.com]
now I am downloading a package from a site, is it legit, is it bogus, will bad red, orange or yellow man track me?
Use linux? Why?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
$ aptitude search inkscape
i A inkscape - vector-based drawing program
p inkscape:i386 - vector-based drawing program
p inkscape-open-symbols - Open source SVG symbol sets that can be used as Inkscape symbols
p inkscape-speleo - Inkscape plugin to help draw surveys
p inkscape-survex-export - Inkscape plugin to digitise printed surveys
p inkscape-textext - Re-editable LaTeX graphics for Inkscape
p inkscape-textext-doc - Re-edit
I wonder if this was one of teams at google let go (Score:2)
It's probably going to be an interesting six months with Google having very uncharacteristic failures with missing teams just not doing things that other people assume are happening.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't be silly. This has been a problem for years, it's just that now it's hit a few high profile targets and become a real headline piece.
Is this news to anyone using an ad blocker? (Score:5, Insightful)
Those sites that bitch that ad blockers cost them money need to stop using bulk ads and only run static images ads that they have check and serve directly.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't download from randome places. (Score:3)