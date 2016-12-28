Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report (gamespot.com) 35
Microsoft may have plans to improve gaming experience on Windows 10. The speculation comes after long time watcher @h0x0d found a new "gamemode.dll" in the latest Windows 10 developer build, reports GameSpot. The feature appears to allow Windows 10 to adjust CPU and GPU resources when running a game to allocate more power for the game that's running instead of toward any background apps. From the article: The feature will reportedly launch as part of the Creators update and will be enabled for Windows Insider users soon. What's unclear is exactly which games this is compatible with. It's possible it could be limited to only to those downloaded from the Windows Store, or it might be much more far-reaching. We should know more once Windows Insiders testers get their hands on the feature.
And the remainder is the battleground between the antivirus and the bloatware.
On other hand, many people might not be into that at all.
Oh you can turn it off after you log into the XBox app, don't have an XBox account? Well then I guess you are creating one or hacking the registry to break it so it stops running.
Next up someone will write a program to keep whatever the current active window is in game mode.
Because whatever the user is interacting with should pretty much always take precedence over what isn't even visible on screen.
...you found a
.dll. And you HOPE this is what its for? Ok, cool story bro. ALIENS!!!!
Can we get an option where Game Mode is always on? The user experience should be greatly improved without even running any games.