5G Internet is the 'Beginning of the Fourth Industrial Revolution'

Next-generation 5G mobile internet technology marks the beginning of the "fourth industrial revolution," the chief executive of Turkey's leading telecoms player told CNBC on Thursday. From a report: 5G is viewed as a technology that can support the developing Internet of Things (IOT) market, which refers to millions -- or potentially billions -- of internet-connected devices that are expected soon to come on to the market. Kaan Terzioglu, the chief executive of Turkcell, which has a market capitalization of $23 billion, touted the potential of the technology, saying that while 4G revolutionized the consumer market, 5G could transform the industrial space. "I think this is the beginning of the fourth generation of the industrial revolution. This will be the platform linking billions of devices together," Terzioglu told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Turkcell has been working on 5G technologies since 2013 and this week completed a test in partnership with Ericsson, using the next-generation internet.
IoT is already here without 5G. 5G being here or not will have no impact on the technology. Besides, in countries like the US where data plans are so ridiculously high, you're not going to pay 5G rates to keep your toaster connected to the internet.
I would like to see a reliable and true 'hard' off switch for the internet on my new TV, fridge, toaster etc to prevent it from being turned into a spam box or suchlike.
It's worse in Canada. I'm still paying $35/mo for 500MB and my choices are other overpriced, established carriers or non-established carriers with poorer coverage and call completion issues, but cheaper plans.
So someone with a huge interest in seeing 5G data rollout says it'll be as big as industrial revolution. Fucking hardly.
A.I. stands a chance of doing so but improving a wireless technology does not. This is just idiocy I can't believe slashdot publishes this shit.
The world would be much better off if Davos were to be swallowed by a giant crack in the Earth today.
Next-generation 5G mobile internet technology marks the beginning of the "fourth industrial revolution," the chief executive of Turkey's leading telecoms player told CNBC on Thursday
Well if a Chief Executive of a Telecom said it, then it must be . . . . . . nothing but marketing hype.
Jeez Editors. Next - Kim (or whatever) Kardishan breaks a fingernail (which had an open web browser).
Come on, you really can do better. Even with just flat out troll / clickbait headlines you can do better. We can help you make some up!
5G is nothing to do with IoT. IoT is lots of devices very little bandwidth. 5G is tuned for very large bandwidth applications and has a generally quite high power consumption.
LoRa networks are the networks for IoT devices, unless these marketing numbnuts think IoT is about your toaster, connecting to your WiFi, connecting to 5G or some stupid idea like that.
Sensors everywhere will not make you happier, probably not even healthier. I am sure we will see a "smart" hammer that evaluates your swing and trains you soon.
I want less and less of this stuff.
I want my books printed not "e" these days.
I am tired of cloud crap, stop deleting my tunes and PDFs off my tablet without asking me.
