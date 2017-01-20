Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Android Google

Galaxy S7 Display Defaults To Full HD After Nougat Update, But You Can Switch Back (androidcentral.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the interesting-changes dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Samsung's new display scaling options change the default resolution of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. The Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge introduces a new display scaling option that lets you reduce the screen resolution as a way to conserve battery life. With the update, you can now choose between three modes -- WQHD (2560x1440), FHD (1920x1080), and HD (1280x720). While it's a nifty feature to have, the display on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge is automatically defaulting to Full HD for those that have installed the update. Fortunately, you can easily switch back to the native Quad HD resolution by navigating to Settings -> Display.

Galaxy S7 Display Defaults To Full HD After Nougat Update, But You Can Switch Back More | Reply

Galaxy S7 Display Defaults To Full HD After Nougat Update, But You Can Switch Back

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain." -- The Wizard Of Oz

Close