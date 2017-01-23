Every Upcoming Chromebook Will Run Android Apps

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google announced last year that it will be bringing Android apps to Chromebooks. The company has now announced that moving forward all the new Chromebooks will have access to the Google Play Store, the marquee store for Android apps. From a report: The news comes from a single line of text in Google's list of Chromebooks that can support the programs: "All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future." We knew this would eventually come, and now isn't terribly surprising timing. There are more Chromebooks with touchscreens than ever, including the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA and Samsung's upcoming Chromebook Plus and Pro, all of which were announced at CES in Las Vegas.

  • Why not make an office suite that *is8 actually a pleasure to use? I mean a suite that would give Microsoft's "365" product a run for its money?

    I am yet to find serious office users that find Google's offering that appealing. Is there any?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      Nope, Google's offering is not appealing as you never know when they'll stop supporting it. I'd prefer open source office software suites to anything Google might put out.

    • We're #379 on the Fortune 500 with approximately 3000 employees, and aside from tiny enclaves everyone uses Google Office. I don't know that I'd say that we actually enjoy it, or that it's a pleasure to use, but honestly I don't actually know anyone who'd say that about Microsoft's product either :)

  • More ways to spy on you. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That is all.

  • The Coming Future? (Score:4, Funny)

    by sjritt00 ( 159438 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @10:45AM (#53720775)

    Too far out. I guess it is better than the retreating future. Let me know when they can narrow it down to the present future.

