Netflix Will Now Let Android Users Download Content Onto SD Storage (consumerist.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Consumerist: Now that Netflix has finally opened the doors to offline viewing, subscribers have the ability to download content and watch it later. That's all well and good if you've got plenty of space on your device, but not so useful if you don't. Android users will have some breathing room now, however, as Netflix's most recent app update lets users set their download location to either internal storage or an SD card. As The Verge notes, offline content has a time limit, so it's not like you can download all the movies and TV shows your heart desires and leave them there forever. The feature doesn't support any Android devices that have a microSD slot, either.
Edit Time (Score:1)
"The feature doesn't support any Android devices that have a microSD slot, either."
I assume this is actually "...support all Android devices..."
Support SD or not? (Score:1)
So it lets users chose download location between internal or SD, but it doesn't support devices with a SD slot?
(u)SD: yes (Score:3)
After testing on my personnal device :
yes, the Verge is full of shit.
Netflix correctly suggest downloading to my externel exFAT-formatted uSDXC card.
(Which is setup as default under the android system settings).
That's funny (Score:2)
I recall "Secure Digital" being a reference to the built-in DRM that SD cards had since day 0, to contrast with e.g. CF cards that were "just" a small form-factor for the ATA/ATAPI protocols. The irony of DRM software not being compatible with a DRM architecture from about 15 years before is, while amusing, nothing out of the norm.
Luckily this also means that TPM-based DRM is also dead in a practical sense.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually I suspect you are thinking of MMC (Multi-Media Card), which was the same form factor as SD but without the protected segment or whatever. CF pre-dated MMC/SD, was about 2.5 times as big physically, and was common in digital cameras.
SD and not micro SD is useless (Score:2)
Re:SD and not micro SD is useless (Score:4, Informative)
That is what I thought too, but the summary just plain butchered this line:
And Netflix notes that the feature doesn’t support any and all Android devices with a microSD slot.
However even that was clear as mud due to the horrible choice of grammar.
Re: (Score:1)
For clarity, I am currently downloading a video onto my MicroSD card from my Android app. So yes, "SD Card" is generalized to "external storage". I have no idea what the consumerist.com write-up means by "The feature doesn’t support any Android devices that have a microSD slot, either".
Re: (Score:2)
For clarity, I am currently downloading a video onto my MicroSD card from my Android app. So yes, "SD Card" is generalized to "external storage". I have no idea what the consumerist.com write-up means by "The feature doesn’t support any and all Android devices that have a microSD slot, either".
Fixed the quote for you.
I guess what this means is that there are some devices that can't use SD. I don't know what the constraints are... maybe it only works on devices with sufficiently-good hardware DRM (there are various levels, and Netflix does adjust its behavior based on what your hardware has), or maybe it only works if the SD card is configured as adopted storage [android.com] (which is encrypted for security, making it also unusable for sharing Netflix videos). Or maybe The Verge is just wrong and it does wor
uSD: WTF ?!? (Score:2)
I have not idea where the Verge got this idea from (or maybe they just tested it once on a shitty device with broken uSD support and decided to speculate that it concerns all devices...)
Took my Acer Iconia 10 (model B3-A20).
Started Netflix (got immediately advertisement about the download feature)
Went to App Settings
And sure : the storage device which is shown there is my external exFAT-formatted uSD(XC) card (which is the default device on my tablet's android settings).
(And in practice a full sized SDHC/SD
downloaded but still region locked (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Download a show on your home wifi and watch it in HD at the gym instead of fighting to get it to stream in 480 on the 50kbps of bandwith you can get at the gym? Take it on a plane where you have no network access?
As long as you keep your network access off and it doesn't update what region you're in, this isn't a problem...I don't think?
YMMV
Offline content (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually quite reasonable of a restriction. I've found stuff lasts about 2 weeks, but not everything expired at the same time, so that may not be a firm number (or I could have started looking at a time in the middle of an expiration period).
So if you are not trying to game the system, you can download at home, play on the bus (while connected via 3G) and 100% of playback will be from local, and nothing will ever expire. Also, if you open netlfix daily at home, but play offline at work, you shouldn't see a problem. So the "expiration" is over-stated in an attempt to generate clickbait to get people angry over the limitations that seem quite reasonable.