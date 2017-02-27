Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google Assistant To Be Available On Older Versions of Android Soon (zdnet.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the mass-attack dept.
Matthew Miller, writing for ZDNet: Google has announced that Google Assistant is coming to smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, starting this week. The Google Assistant will begin rolling out this week to English users in the US, followed by English in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as German speakers in Germany. Google continue to add more languages in the future.

Google Assistant To Be Available On Older Versions of Android Soon

