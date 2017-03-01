Marissa Mayer Is Giving Yahoo Employees Her Annual Bonus To Make Up For Massive Hacks (theverge.com) 26
Following two separate security breaches revealed last year that compromised the personal information of more than 1.5 billion users, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announced today via her Tumblr page that she will be redistributing her annual bonus and equity stock grant to Yahoo employees. The Verge reports: Relevant to Mayer's admission here, an independent committee Yahoo brought on to investigate the hacks found the company to be at fault for not sufficiently responding to the security incidents. "While significant additional security measures were implemented in response to those incidents, it appears certain senior executives did not properly comprehend or investigate, and therefore failed to act sufficiently upon, the full extent of knowledge known internally by the company's information security team," reads the committee's findings, which are contained in Yahoo's 10-K report for 2016. As a result of the hacks, Yahoo's top lawyer, Ron Bell, has been fired, Recode reported today. Mayer has accumulated about $162 million during the five years she's spent as the company's CEO in both salary and stock awards, according to CNN. She's also due about $55 million in severance if she decides to leave the company following its acquisition by Verizon. So it's safe to say her bonus would involve a hefty amount of money now going to Yahoo employees who have weathered the storm throughout Mayer's tumultuous tenure.
Meh. (Score:2)
Not hard to do, if you already have more money than you could ever reasonably spend. At her level, money is not a means of exchange, it's just a tally on a scorecard.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree but give credit where it's due. Do you see the Waltons giving bonuses to their employees?
Re: Meh. (Score:3)
Walmart does give a lot of bonuses to employees at around the same level of skill as a typical Yahoo employee...
And comparatively speaking, Walmart is doing great business wise so it's not like the CEO deserves a pay cut for some massive fuck up.
Re: (Score:2)
They give bonuses every year. They even have monthly incentive bonuses, track bonuses, scan bonuses(people who clear checkouts fast), sign-up bonuses for their credit card(pay for each app, and a monthly bonus for the most signups), employee with highest customer approval call-ins, and so on. I'm constantly amused at the number of people that think walmart is some evil sweat shop and the people there get paid nothing. When in most places they're paid above min. wage by $2-5/hr. It is a bottom level job,
Re: (Score:2)
Bonuses aren't really bonuses if they're incentives for doing more work.
And $2-$5 above minimum wage is pretty much nothing, which is why only teenagers, illegal immigrants,and total fuck-ups work for such a rate.
Re: (Score:2)
John-boy has employees?
Seriously, Mayer has taken a going business and run it into the ground (which is merely saying she couldn't overcome the inertia). Walmart continues to grow, even in the face of Amazon, where few other retailers have had success. Isn't it better for them to spread the benefit wider through growth and more employees, rather than deeper with fewer? In any case, they do pay bonuses [walmart.com], in addition to employing about 1000x more peo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
From Waltons' personal fortunes?
Why not give it to the people who suffered? (Score:2)
AKA, Yahoo customers.
I'm a paying customer. Where's my remuneration for my problems?
Wrong recipients (Score:2)
Maybe she could give her bonus to the people whose accounts got hacked through Yahoo's gross incompetence.
$162 million in 5 years ? (Score:2)
DId I read that right ? That's just fucking stupid.
A programmer (for example) with more that 15 years of active experience that spent countless hours learning new stuff, and improving himself, making $200k a year (if he's lucky), cannot even 'accumulate' 1 million in five years... how the fuck are these CEOs making this much money ?
$55 million in severance ?