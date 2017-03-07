Android is About To Eclipse Windows as the World's Most-Used Operating System (cnet.com) 52
John Falcone, writing for CNET: Android is poised to overtake Windows as the world's most-used operating system. That's the word from web analytics service StatCounter, which monitors worldwide web traffic with an eye towards device operating systems. The firm found that 37.4 percent of devices online were Android -- just a hair behind Windows at 38.6 percent. Perhaps the bigger concern for Microsoft are the trend lines, however: Windows is on a steady march down from 82 percent in 2012, while Android is mirroring it upward from 2.2 percent in the same 5-year period.
No - though the Linux desktop "OS" has truly become thought of as being called "Linux" (despite containing a lot of other software - though even I can't possibly be bothered to call it GNU/Linux), in this case Linux truly is just the kernel, and Android is the OS.
The difference in a typical Linux distro (as opposed to Linux proper, which is just the kernel) versus Android is the userland. Different libraries, etc. For example, on Android, usually a form of Busybox is often the shell, because it is a statically linked executable and requires nothing else to be installed.
Android and its security model isn't bad, although it would be nice if it were designed from the ground up with "ask on first use" permissions, as opposed to having them strapped on in a recent rev
One is also free and the other is not. Thus one is still making infinite times more profit through licensing than the other.
OS/2 had license fees too... how'd that turn out for 'em?
I guess the point is, license fees haven't much to do with the future viability of a given OS.
Only if you think they will stay distinct forever. How low does the Windows share need to go before people start to make the same old argument they always did: Why should I buy this other OS when it doesn't run all of my existing software?
If Android continues to mature and tablets get more capable, why not expand into PCs? Already you are seeing Chromebooks which can run Android software. Will Windows be forced to adopt an Android environment as well? Will Adobe make a Photoshop for Android laptops? I think
Microsoft still has MS Office and the Backoffice software, and this is where its hegemony remains. It long ago showed its willing to bring the software to other platforms with the Mac versions, and it has put its toes in the Android waters, so I think pragmatism is winning the day. I think MS is fully aware that it has not been able to meaningfully challenge Android and iOS in the mobile and smart device markets, and it must surely know that Google certainly has eyes on bumping further into the traditional
Nota Bene: Microsoft is making a *Linux* version of MS SQL Server... so yes, you're correct in that Microsoft can adapt as needed.
That said, it still brings up GP's point: Eventually a tipping point will be reached, where people start asking "why bother buying Windows when all my stuff either runs on a web browser or it runs on {something with a Linux kernel under it}?
We'll know when that tipping point is reached when OEMs start defaulting their consumer devices to ChromeOS (or whatever), instead of default
two distinct OSes which run two distinct classes of devices.
Which both can access... email, social media and messaging services. Which is what most people need anyway.
Let's face it, Windows is becoming less and less needed, which is good
It tells me that handheld portable devices are outnumbering windoz desktops in shear devices shipped and in operation... But we knew that already.
What in the heck are you doing with your android?
I've never had an issue with my Note4 which is 4 years old now. Not once. Now I haven't jail broken it but run the stock OS from my carrier or run anything but well known and respected applications. I have one free "Malware scanner" but it's never caught anything. Everything works just fine.
If you are constantly having issues with your Android, I figure you are not applying due diligence about security for your activities. I suggest you figure out why you
