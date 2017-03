Windows 10 Is Just 'A Vehicle For Advertisements', Argues Tech Columnist

A new editorial by BetaNews columnist Mark Wilson argues that Windows 10 isn't an operating system -- it's " a vehicle for ads ". An anonymous reader quotes their report:The article suggests ads are part of the hidden price tag for the free downloads of Windows 10 that Microsoft offered last year (along with the telemetry and other user-tracking features ). Their article has already received 357 comments, and concludes that the prevalence of ads in Windows 10 is "indefensible".