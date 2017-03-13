Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Could Get $23M Exit Payment, Ex-IAC Executive Will Become CEO (hollywoodreporter.com) 27
Yahoo has named a replacement for CEO Marissa Mayer once the merger with Verizon becomes official. The next leader of the Sunnyvale-based tech giant will be Thomas J. McInerney, a former chief financial officer of IAC. From a report: Yahoo said Monday that after it completes the sale of its core search business to Verizon and Marissa Mayer and co-founder David Filo step down as board members of Altaba (the new name for the remaining holdings), Mayer could get a $23 million "golden parachute" payment, and Thomas McInerney will run the remaining part of the business as CEO. Mayer's golden parachute, a large payment for top executives if they lose their position as a result of a deal, would include $19.97 million in equity and more than $3 million in cash, according to a regulatory filing. It would kick in if there is a change in control, as will be the case in the deal, and she is terminated "without cause" or "leaves for good reason" within a year.
Under her, Yahoo nearly tripled in value, from about $16 billion to $44 billion. She won't win a prize for innovation, but financially she played it smart with Yahoo and made her investors a lot of money, and it makes sense that she would get paid handsomely for the job.
Both 15% share of Alibaba and 35% of Yahoo Japan are now worth a total of 41 billion dollars, and Marissa Mayer had nothing to do with either of those decisions (which both predate her).
Under her, Yahoo nearly tripled in value, from about $16 billion to $44 billion.
Wow, I didn't believe that, but I checked YHOO's stock price and kamapuaa is correct. When Mayer became CEO in July 2012, YHOO was trading under $16/share. As I'm posting this, YHOO is trading at $46.5/share. .
And none of that increase in value was due to any decision that she made. It was entirely due to the increase in the value of Yahoo's Alibaba holdings.
How has Yahoo's value changed during here tenure if you deduct the valuation of the Alibaba shares?
She didn't or hasn't done well in my opinion (Score:3)
Of course some will label my opinion as "women in technology bashing."
Ever since she took over, Yahoo has been trending downhill!
I wish her the very best. So much for people of her ilk!
> Ever since she took over, Yahoo has been trending downhill!
It has gone up in stock value from the point she took over to today. If you're going to have an opinion, it could at least be based on events that have occurred in reality.
