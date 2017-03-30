Comcast Launches Contract-Free Xfinity Prepaid Internet Service (theverge.com) 5
Comcast has been testing its Xfinity prepaid internet service for several years and now it appears to be ready for the masses. "The package allows consumers to pay for internet service on a pay-as-you-go basis, with refills ranging from seven to 30 days," reports The Verge. From the report: Comcast is partnering with Boost Mobile to sell the $80 prepaid internet starter kits, which come with a wireless DOCSIS 3.0 gateway and 30 days of service. Download speeds measure up to 10 Mbps downstream and 1 Mbps for uploads, and refills start at $15 for one week. The prepaid plans works anywhere within Xfinity's coverage area, and while there's no credit check involved, you do have to be 18 years or older to sign up. The partnership also gives Boost Mobile customers $5 off refills. At launch, customers will be able to find the the Xfinity starter kits at Boost Mobile stores around Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company plans to roll out the kits to all 4,000 stores (that are within Comcast's coverage area) by the end of the year.
Holy shit (Score:2)
$60 a month for 10Mb/s internet?
What the fuck is this shit comcast?
Re: (Score:2)
IKR the 12/1Mbps att ADSL2+ at work is only $45/mo.
Well ok that's a promo deal but it's also business class
$35/mo would get you 10/?Mbps via the city muni fiber here. Standard price for residential service.
Re: (Score:2)
It's actually $45/month -- $15 is the weekly pricing.
Is there a better deal for short-term hard-wired internet with no installation fee or term commitment?
$15/week sounds great for when I visit my parents so I don't have to use their crappy (but cheap) DSL service... my cell phone is faster than that, but latency sucks for interactive work.
Use your own docsis Modem discount / refills? (Score:2)
Will they let Use your own docsis Modem discount / have your own and just buy a refills?