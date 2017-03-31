Verizon, AT&T, Comcast Say They Will Not Sell Customer Browsing Histories (reuters.com) 29
Comcast, Verizon, AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers' individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules. From a report on Reuters: The bill would repeal regulations adopted in October by the Federal Communications Commission under former President Barack Obama requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet's Google or Facebook. The easing of restrictions has sparked growing anger on social media sites. "We do not sell our broadband customers' individual web browsing history. We did not do it before the FCC's rules were adopted, and we have no plans to do so," said Gerard Lewis, Comcast's chief privacy officer. He added Comcast is revising its privacy policy to make more clear that "we do not sell our customers' individual web browsing information to third parties." Verizon does not sell personal web browsing histories and has no plans to do so in the future, said spokesman Richard Young.
Oh, really? Still trying to sell that lie?
Verizon does not sell personal web browsing histories and has no plans to do so in the future [engadget.com]
Article a) was retracted and b) not about browsing
First, F you for making so that in order to tell the truth, I end up defending *Verizon*. Please be careful about stating untruths about assholes; I don't like posting stuff that makes Verizon look less bad.
Second, the article you linked to, based on a post the EFF has retracted, does NOT mention browser history.
Third, did I mention RERRACTED.
According to the article you linked to, on one particular Verizon phone you can OPT IN to an app that lets them see which APPS you have installed. Nothing to do with browser history whatsoever, and it's opt-in.
"We do not sell our broadband customers' individual web browsing history."
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman."
"Nobody has any intention of building a wall." [Walter Ulbricht, shortly before he built The Berlin Wall]
Folks in charge sure do say the darndest things . . .
No, we are NOT ever going to sell your info!
Words Matter
They'll sell them in bulk, not individually. Though, they'll probably make more money data mining than selling. Like how Facebook doesn't sell your data but lets advertisers exactly target the group they want. Technically Facebook didn't sell your data, but to the end user the visible effects are the same.
Individual != Aggregate
Google doesn't sell individual user's behavior either, it sells buckets of users it calls audiences. Nobody wants to market to one person anyway.
Saying they won't sell your specific habits doesn't mean shit, they will big data you into buckets like "movie lover", "gadget enthusiast", "jerks it to interracial porn ferociously every sunday". That will get sold and you will be marketed to based on it.
Comcast is known to inject packets into http streams to put up their own messaging, they've done it before. Now they will sell that space / service.
To clarify: Google doesn't sell data (Score:2)
You said it, but your wording was such that it might be unclear. Google doesn't sell information about users. Google sells ads. The user data their golden egg they keep top secret, and use to sell ads.
Well, one can hope they'll remain true to their word, but I dunno.. it's Comcast.
I'm also almost certain that this isn't a case of deliberate semantics. Where they'll sell everything else but not your "browsing history."
Not Yet
So that means they will stop? (Score:2)
Because they all already do sell it.... well technically not "sell" it but give it freely to "partner" companies.
Of course not. (Score:5, Funny)
They aren't going to sell your information, that's just ridiculous. They know they'll make way more money if they just lease access to your information.
But will they put it in writing? (Score:2)
Really, we have to sign off on all sorts of stuff to do business with them...
Instead they'll give it away to people who donate (Score:2)
There...fixed that for them (Score:3)
Verizon, AT&T, Comcast Say They Will Not Sell Customer Browsing Histories until all the fuss dies down
Browsing history vs. DNS Queries (Score:2)
They could still sell our DNS queries....