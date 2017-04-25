Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


AT&T Brings Fiber To Rich Areas While the Rest Are Stuck On DSL, Study Finds (arstechnica.com) 19

According to a new study from UC Berkeley's Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society, AT&T has been focused on deploying fiber-to-the-home in the higher-income neighborhoods of California, giving wealthy people access to gigabit internet while others are stuck with DSL internet that doesn't even meet state and federal broadband standards. Ars Technica reports: California households with access to AT&T's fiber service have a median income of $94,208, according to "AT&T's Digital Divide in California," in which the Haas Institute analyzed Federal Communications Commission data from June 2016. The study was funded by the Communications Workers of America, an AT&T workers' union that's been involved in contentious negotiations with the company. By contrast, the median household income is $53,186 in California neighborhoods where AT&T provides only DSL, with download speeds typically ranging from 768kbps to 6Mbps. At the low end, that's less than 1 percent of the gigabit speeds offered by AT&T's fiber service. The median income in areas with U-verse VDSL, which ranges from 12Mbps to 75Mbps, is $67,021. In 4.1 million California households, representing 42.8 percent of AT&T's California service area, AT&T's fastest speeds fell short of the federal broadband definition of 25Mbps downloads and 3Mbps uploads, the report said.

  • ATT is NOT a charity (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They'll go where the money is.

    That's the proper way to run a business.

  • Who exactly is surprised by this? (Score:3)

    by tekrat ( 242117 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @07:51PM (#54301777) Homepage Journal

    Rich people also drive Teslas, were the first to have HDTV and before that, the first to have home computers.

  • wouldn't it make sense for them to deploy where people will buy their product especially when it is substantially more expensive product. and with the bonus of monetizing the usage data of high net-worth individuals who are probably a the target demographic of their advertising overlords...

  • Here we go (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Let me guess, gigabit internet is another "right" to which all people must have access. Tax money must be appropriated so in effect rich people will pay for it anyway. Conservatives will decry the higher tax rates and deficit spending, liberals will accuse conservatives of hating the poor.

    The endless circle of American politics. Or more like a death spiral in 3D.

  • Is the DSL at least reliable? If so, I'll take it!

    DSL versus fiber versus gerbils carrying pebbles with 1's and 0's on them make diddly squat difference if it's not reliable.

    Damn oligopolies make one have to choose between Dumb and Dumber.

  • News at 11 and you won't believe what we found!!!!!!!!!

  • Why wouldn't they invest where it would be fiscally beneficial to do so? It's a business, not a charity ... Is this some more social justice warrior snowflake baiting?
  • when all fails. power out? DSL. lines down? DSL. my neighbors love me. well, my wife does too, but they love her as well.

  • I was just bitching not more than 2 hours ago about how ATT only has fiber service in the dumpy part of town, but not out here.

    Im not rich, mind you but I live inland on a peninsula of a very large lake, so while I personally am not rich, there's some sickeningly big ass lake houses just down the road

  • With ADSL, you can upgrade one CO and spread the costs among rich AND poor areas. With VDSL2, your meaningful service area is about 1,000 feet... and deploying a new VRAD in an area without existing fiber within a mile or so isn't cheap. Unless they can find enough rich people within a thousand feet who can't get service through an existing VRAD, those poor areas aren't going to get faster service.

    God, it hurts defending AT&T... but even if they were actively benevolent, VDSL2's short range makes it rea

