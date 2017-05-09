Opinion: Even if You Hate the Idea, Windows Users Should Want Windows 10 S To Succeed (arstechnica.com) 66
Last week, Microsoft unveiled Windows 10 S, a new variant of its desktop operating system aimed largely at the education space. While time will tell how this new edition of Windows fares, if early reactions from enthusiasts are anything to go by, Windows 10 S is in for a tough ride ahead. For one, Windows 10 S only permits installation of applications from the Windows Store. If that wasn't a deal-breaker, several popular applications including Google's Chrome are missing from the Store. Amid all of this, reporter and columnist Peter Bright has an op-ed up on ArsTechnica in which he argues that despite the walled-garden offering, people should want Windows 10 S to succeed as it could make Windows better for everyone else. From his article: This [forbidding execution of any program that wasn't downloaded from the Windows Store] positions Microsoft as a gatekeeper -- although its criteria for entry within the store is for the most part not stringent, it does reserve the right to remove software that it deems undesirable -- and means that the vast majority of extant Windows software can't be used. This means that PC mainstays, from Adobe Photoshop to Valve's Steam, can't be used on Windows 10 S. [...] Some of the arguments against this are bizarre. Notably, the complaint that Microsoft has now erected a paywall -- "you have to pay $50 to run Steam!" -- is very peculiar when one considers that, in general, Windows licenses have never been free. [...] The Windows Store makes bad parts of Windows better: I'd argue, however, that Windows users should want Windows 10 S to succeed. Windows 10 S isn't for everybody, and Windows 10 S may not be for you, but if Windows 10 S succeeds, it will make Windows 10 better for everyone. The Store in Windows RT required developers to write their apps from scratch. With negligible numbers of users, developers were uninterested in doing this work. The Store in Windows 10 has Centennial. In principle, Centennial should make it easy to package existing Win32 apps and sell them through the Store, and if developers of Windows apps adopt Centennial en masse then the Store restriction shouldn't be particularly restrictive. Widespread adoption will be good for Windows users of all stripes.
M$ not eating dogfood until VS is on Store (Score:3)
"and if developers of Windows apps adopt Centennial en masse then the Store restriction shouldn't be particularly restrictive."
Let me know when Centennial is complete enough that Microsoft can put Visual Studio on Windows Store.
Exactly - for me the acid test is how well they do with the Office port. In theory it is due in June.
Which is probably the point where they stop making Windows 10 Home available to OEMs and replace it with this. Give it two more years, and anything other than S is a subscription.
Hell, I'm pretty certain I don't want Windows to succeed anyway. Don't need it, and I don't really use it (even at work, I'll see a Windows server once every couple of months or so... my work laptop is a Mac, home machinery is either Mac or Linux (with one old Win 7 VM somewhere), and I work with Linux most often, followed distantly by AIX and Solaris).
Yeah, fsck Windows. It can die and stay dead.
Yeah. Gated Windows apps. Microsoft glommed most of the apps it sells today. Have a nice app? Put it into the store and find its features in something Microsoft magically comes out with. These are kings of intellectual property rights and patents.
Worse, it removes choice. Yes, there are lots of downloadables that are plainly ugly and malware-ridden. Nonetheless, they're outside of Microsoft's control-- and often for the better. It's the death of shareware as we know it. It's vendor control, ala Oracle and A
Even if it was perfect, why would anyone want to be locked in to having to use Microsoft's store as opposed to just getting their software from anywhere they like?
Windows 10 S is bad for freedom. If it succeeds it will just give Microsoft a tighter grip over what you can run. Maybe they don't like competition, so no Libre Office for you...
Fortunately Windows 10 S is already doomed. Why get a half baked OS when you can get a similar tablet with Android and a much larger selection of software, or just full Wi
Indeed.
If we want a walled garden, there is already Apple products, which arguably are more secure. The reason Microsoft has been successful and the "default" OS for so long is that they are "open".
As crap as Microsoft are, they are open and easy for the average dumb-user to understand. If you take away open, they're just easy, and plenty of alternatives are easy.
10 LET M$ = "Microsoft"
Still doing that M$ thing, eh slashdot?
Yes, Slashdot is still limiting the length of comment subjects. "M$" saves seven characters compared to "Microsoft" while recalling Microsoft's heritage as a publisher of interpreters for the BASIC programming language.
complete enough that Microsoft can put Visual Studio on Windows Store
That would be interesting - to have a compiler that has to submit its results to the Windows Store to even be tested on the development machine.
I don't buy it (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't buy it.... For Windows 10 S to "succeed", they need a high sales number. A high sales number translates to the people at the top that their product is good and people want it, which means they make more of it, and develop future products similar to it.
Windows 10 S is not good. Wanting Windows 10 S to succeed is saying that you want more of Windows 10 S type products in the future.
No. I do not want more walled gardens. No, I do not want Windows 10 S to succeed.
Windows failed. (Score:2)
Windows failed. Again.
https://twitter.com/taviso/sta... [twitter.com]
Uh, I saw this yesterday,who is pushing this? (Score:5, Insightful)
What we really want people to do is drop the trojan/boated Windows 10 and starting using ElementaryOS or Linux Mint. It's so easy to do folks
It's easy provided that the PC you own 1. allows customizing Secure Boot and 2. is compatible with Linux drivers.
Only PCs shipped with Windows 8 or earlier are required to allow the owner of a PC to disable or customize UEFI's Secure Boot feature. On PCs shipped with Windows 10, the PC maker can choose to make Secure Boot either open or closed. (The FSF uses the term Restricted Boot [fsf.org] to refer to Secure Boot that the PC's owner cannot control.) I haven't tried a Windows 10 S device myself, but imagine that al
Why find out the hard way when someone else has tested for you?
Someone who puts his make and model and "linux" into Google Search and finds that others have discovered that Linux cannot use essential features of that model's chipset will still have to buy a new PC.
What we really want people to do is drop the trojan/boated Windows 10 and starting using ElementaryOS or Linux Mint. It's so easy to do folks
I'll get right on that, soon as I can play a current top tier game on OtherOS.
Tires don exits (Score:2)
I'll get right on that, soon as I can play a current top tier game on OtherOS.
I see plenty of room for "no true Scotsman" plays based on how you define "current" and "top tier". One might, for example, reason that Fox McCloud is currently top tier [ssbwiki.com], and Super Smash Bros. Melee runs in Dolphin, which runs on X11/Linux.
Hah (Score:1)
"positions Microsoft as a gatekeeper"
Just like Windows Defender and its giant spy hole. Yes, this is certainly worth 30% cut of every sale.
Peter Bright (Score:2, Insightful)
A well-known Microsoft's shill. Just read some of his articles on Ars Technica, they sound like vulgar TV commercials.
Not really because it stifles competitive pricing (Score:3)
Since you're restricted to one store it stifles competitive pricing for apps and games.
OEMs will be happy to include 10 S as it makes their devices cheaper and easier to support, it will be the defacto standard version of Windows, suddenly all casual desktop users are funneled to the Windows Store.
If MS had a store API that let other vendors hook in and provide their own storefronts this would not be a big deal, but for some reason they don't. I hear the Windows Store compared to a package repo in Linux, but it's not, you can't add third party sources.
I should what now? (Score:3)
I want S to succeed so the Windows Store is more populated?
Sorry; no. I don't particularly care about that, OR Windows S. Given MS's behavior since 7, I'm more inclined to want to see it fail.
Walled Garden (Score:4, Insightful)
Con: Microsoft has complete control over what can be installed on your computer, so they can bilk you for every last cent.
Apple essentially already does this. However, people tend to have a lot of trust in Apple for some reason. I'm not sure that applies to Microsoft.
Actually, Apple doesn't do this at all in MacOS (it only does it in iOS). I can download (or buy a CD/DVD for) any application written for MacOS and run it, no sweat.
Fact is, I rarely even bother with the Apple App Store for the stuff on my laptop.
Funny thing, I could swear everyone, or at least the anti-Apple folks, keep repeating that this is exactly what would happen to macOS. Of course, macOS stays pretty much open, but Microsoft now does what Apple was supposed to do...
You do realize that the "S" is the result of a change by Microsoft Marketing? It was originally "$".
end the PC Windows market
What happens after that? Does Apple get 90 percent of the PC market? Or do Linux laptops* start showing up in North American showrooms?
* Specifically, those capable of running something other than a web browser without begging to format it every time you turn it on. Search this article [howtogeek.com] for "Space key".
The issue at hand is miscast... (Score:2)
OP claim we should want Windows 10 S to succeed. (Score:2)
Continues writing a lot of stuff but never say WHY.
Why would we want it to succeed? So it become less restrictive than now? Yay.. Good reason.
So idiots can use Windows with no problem? How does that help me?
Windows S is bad because a Windows store is bad because if Windows store become the de-facto or only way to buy stuff then competition dies in Windows and with that you can be sure prices will get worse.
Very limited perspective on Windows 10 (Score:4, Insightful)
The author seems to want Win 10S to succeed because it will result in better Windows Store apps, with a simple install process, which can be used by all Windows users.
Right off the bat, doesn't this place an unreasonable amount of confidence that anything coming from the app store will not be evil?
Secondly, all my problems with Windows 10 have been outside the Windows Store experience that I don't see endearing the product to the education market. I have a couple of Win10 machines with 32GBytes of eMMC; doing an update is hell as it requires an external USB thumb drive and takes multiple hours - something that can't be tolerated in a classroom environment where there are dozens of PCs. I've bitched about my problems with the Win10 Bluetooth stack and I don't see anybody in Microsoft fixing that, even as the need for BT is growing with different external devices.
Next, I feel like Microsoft is going to continually look for opportunities to monetize the platform. Office 365 revenues flat lining? Say, let's start charging all those kids using Win 10S machines, the schools are just wasting money on hot lunch programs that should be going to Microsoft.
Finally, there is the privacy issue. Win 10 seems to be designed around collecting user data and exploiting it. Is this something parents want to have happen to their children? You can say that Google and Chrome do the same thing but it doesn't seem to be a core part of their business model. I wouldn't be surprised coming home to a kid that is demanding an Windows OS'd phone because the computer at school told them how much better it is than their stupid Android or iOS phone.
I know I'll get replies from numerous AC's who feel that I'm being unreasonably harsh towards Microsoft and what they're doing with the Windows 10 S platform, which is much better than ChromeOS even though nobody's seen it before but I just don't see Microsoft having the right stuff or approach to take on the education market in way that is positive for students and not completely exploitative.
Very limited perspective on Windows 10 - Part Two (Score:2)
Sorry, as soon as I walked away, I realized there were more issues in regards to the perspective on Windows that are a problem:
Edge. Sorry, I don't think it's reasonable to have to maintain a web page for Edge and IE because Microsoft won't use Webkit/be compatible with everything else out there. Companies need to provide responsive pages for tablets and smartphones - they shouldn't need to do the same amount of work for Microsoft browsers (that aren't even fully compatible with each other).
All that crap
As usual Microsoft misses the point (Score:2)
Clearly Microsoft is chasing Google again in a half-assed way.
The draw of Chromebooks was not simply cheap laptops. Schools (like us) are drawn to the fact that the supporting cloud infrastructure is stupidly easy to manage.
Local apps don't matter. The few people in our school that need local apps get by on Mac OS or Windows. Everyone else gets a chromebook - their data and apps live in the cloud.
Even if Microsoft built a robust App Store - it wouldn't matter as that's not what draws schools to Chromeboo
Simply no (Score:3)
It is better for such things so tightly linked to walled gardens to fail. So I am heavily hoping that Windows 10s will fail spectacularly. (Not that it is even close to the only thing with that problem, but that is not reason cheer it.)
Why don't they do what macOS Does? (Score:2)
They should do what Apple does with macOS.
With their GateKeeper feature, they restrict Installations to "Mac App Store and Registerred Developers", but users can override that (after receiving an appropriate warning).
If MS would make it so a "Policy" could force the "Windows Store Only", but if not, then Users could override that restriction if NOT set as a policy, then that would be much better than their true Walled Trash-Heap approach.
If MS would make it so a "Policy" could force the "Windows Store Only", but if not, then Users could override that restriction
They did. It's free until December 31, and then it costs $50.
Actual summary of the article (Score:2)
The summary provided isn't terribly sharp; it takes out any of the justification provided in the Ars piece and relates mostly the author's opinions. Mr. Bright's actual argument is that the Windows 10 Store fills the hole of a single, consistent package manager, promising that applications will be cleanly installed, updated, and uninstalled without the diversity of mechanisms abundant currently. He doesn't offer any defense of Windows 10 S beyond that, nor of the essential problem of a locked-down ecosystem
Basic assumption (Score:2)
We want to be in a walled garden, as long as it's a good walled garden. No thank you.
Not worried about my job security.... (Score:2)
Walled Garden -- Corporate UBI (Score:2)
It's so funny to see the people lined up against UBI for individuals as some kind of socialist tyrany, but you never see the same kind of logic applied to walled gardens where OS/device makers skim profit off of everything that runs on "their" devices.
It's icky, monopolistic and seems only designed to extract rents, not add any value to the product or consumers. I used to be sort of receptive to the idea that it adds some element of security, but too many bad apps have passed through and its too often just
What does the S stand for? (Score:2)
In an education setting, it does make a lot of sense to lock down the student laptops to ensure that they
a) Can be managed easily over the cloud
b) Can't be easily tampered with or ruined by students
c) Don't get a plethora of games and other distractions installed on them
I can see it helping said causes above, but is by no means a foolproof solution.
I see it as more of a trojan for Windows to eventually do away with applications that aren't on it's store. MS has been pushing their store damn hard, and the te
Windows already locked down (Score:2)
What does not happen, usually, is the expectation that the employee go o
One Hundred Percent Malarkey (Score:2)
This [forbidding execution of any program that wasn't downloaded from the Windows Store] [...] means that the vast majority of extant Windows software can't be used. [...] Some of the arguments against this are bizarre.
The author then goes on to attack some of the dumb arguments, and ignore the only argument which matters. It's my PC. I decide what I want to run. Microsoft is horrible at virtual machines on your desktop; their cloud container technology might be perfectly suitable, I wouldn't know, but Virtual PC is garbage. XP Mode on Windows 7 fails to run a pretty fair sampling of older Windows software which runs fine under normal XP installed into VMware Player. The Direct3D passthrough layer in Virtual PC is also ye
Author is not qualified to post on the internet (Score:2)
Windows 10 S isn't for everybody, and Windows 10 S may not be for you, but if Windows 10 S succeeds, it will make Windows 10 better for everyone.
If Windows 10 S succeeds, it means MS will discontinue W10 in favor of this walled garden. Why the hell would they continue with a more open platform if consumers accept their attempts at stooping lower still? Out of the kindness of their black, oily, hearts? Out of a desire to maintain multiple branches of the same OS?
I have from this obvious inference concluded that the author is an idiot that spends his free time writing insightful retorts in the Youtube comment section.
And the elephant in the room is... (Score:2)
It's pretty easy to make a case that today's combination of mostly MSI files with some vendors still shipping in-house or legacy