Amazon Prime Is a Blessing and a Curse For Remote Towns (vice.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: If access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off, it can leave many remote towns in the lurch. One dozen five-gallon barrels of hydraulic oil. A 2x4x8 of lumber. A pallet's worth of 10-ply, heavy-duty truck tires. These are just a few of the heavy, cumbersome orders one Redditor on the Alaska subreddit claimed to have ordered from Amazon Prime, with free shipping, before users started to notice difficulty finding eligible products. For many remote and rural communities in the U.S. and Canada, the arrival of Amazon Prime, with its low prices and free, expedient shipping was a boon. Hard-to-get or expensive products were now accessible, and reasonably priced to boot. For the cost of a membership (which now runs $99 per year), residents were able to get deals on everything from food to diapers to truck tires. But sometimes when something seems too good to be true, it is. Prime has proven to be a bit of a double-edged sword for many of these communities. Residents become dependent on Prime as local retailers struggle to compete. If access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off, it can leave many remote towns in the lurch.
Maybe they will abandon their unviable communities out in the middle of nowhere.
They can move to the shithole cities like the other bitter people have.
Unless all or many the local stores have been hollowed out and shut down because people were using Prime. Now you've reduced supply and increased demand and essentially are forced to paying even higher prices pre-Prime.
See also "Sears Catalog Home":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sears_Catalog_Home
Since when do USPS packages go in mail bags?
You do realize that the cost of prime shipping is baked into the cost of the item, right? You aren't dumb enough to believe that Amazon is just eating the shipping costs, are you?
Read these articles to learn about how/why Amazon does this:
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2016/03/25/how-prime-makes-amazon-profitable.aspx
http://ben-evans.com/benedictevans/2014/9/4/why-amazon-has-no-profits-and-why-it-works
http://time.com/4084897/amazon-amzn-aws/
In other words, they seem to cover the cost of the occasional dick move (which I'm guilty of too occasionally) by soaking the suckers who overpay for Prime memberships (i.e., who d
Who here thinks that the free shipping is sustainable. Especial with the given examples?
The cost of shipping is built into every Prime item. On a few they lose out, on most they make it up. That's why many items are cheaper on Prime Pantry than on Prime - because they're only shipping one big box.
for fucks sake, get a clue.
It's not free. The price is still paid by the purchaser, it's just baked into the item cost. Same as when a restauarant gives "free" delivery. If they were to itemize the cost you'd see that you're still paying the delivery fee it's just not a separate fee.
Or 3) prices go up because the only remaining stores in the remote, small town no longer have any competition and the buyers have no other choice but to pay the increased cost.
Poplar is hardwood. Why not a 2x4x8 of maple or walnut?
Obviously the pine will be much lower cost. Shipping would be the same, of course.
This is an old trick: sell goods/services below their cost until you drive out competition. You have to swallow some massive losses at first, but in the end you'll secure yourself a monopoly.