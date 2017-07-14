Amazon Prime Is a Blessing and a Curse For Remote Towns

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: If access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off, it can leave many remote towns in the lurch. One dozen five-gallon barrels of hydraulic oil. A 2x4x8 of lumber. A pallet's worth of 10-ply, heavy-duty truck tires. These are just a few of the heavy, cumbersome orders one Redditor on the Alaska subreddit claimed to have ordered from Amazon Prime, with free shipping, before users started to notice difficulty finding eligible products. For many remote and rural communities in the U.S. and Canada, the arrival of Amazon Prime, with its low prices and free, expedient shipping was a boon. Hard-to-get or expensive products were now accessible, and reasonably priced to boot. For the cost of a membership (which now runs $99 per year), residents were able to get deals on everything from food to diapers to truck tires. But sometimes when something seems too good to be true, it is. Prime has proven to be a bit of a double-edged sword for many of these communities. Residents become dependent on Prime as local retailers struggle to compete. If access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off, it can leave many remote towns in the lurch.

  But what if...

    
    So what happens to many remote towns if access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off?
    • Try the whole rest of the world. It's not like Africa's population is dwindling.
      • I don't understand your response...though my post was merely poking fun a summary that starts and finishes with the same exact sentence, I can't connect that logically with what you responded with.

    

      

      Maybe they will abandon their unviable communities out in the middle of nowhere.

    • How am I modded interesting for making fun of the summary for using the same sentence to start and finish? Lol I give up...

  This was Sears' model...100 years ago

    
    Anyone else remember the song about the "Wells Fargo Wagon" from 76 Trombones? That was the end result of a remote order business hooked up to a rail-backed transportation system.

    See also "Sears Catalog Home":
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sears_Catalog_Home
  • An Alaskan man many years ago had concrete blocks shipped individually via USPS because it was cheaper than shipping a pallet via freight. USPS put an end to that practice as they could only fit so many concrete blocks into a mail bag.

  Construction supplies?

    
    The sorts of things they citing here are prohibitively expensive on Amazon... a 2x4x8 of poplar (didn't poke around long enough to see SPF pine) is around $70 for which I would expect the whole flitched tree. For smaller things that hardware stores can usually wring you for I can see why Amazon is competitive but the examples here seem odd. I've not found anything bigger/heavier than a large sack of dog food that was price competitive.

    • Poplar is hardwood. Why not a 2x4x8 of maple or walnut?

      Obviously the pine will be much lower cost. Shipping would be the same, of course.

  • This is an old trick: sell goods/services below their cost until you drive out competition. You have to swallow some massive losses at first, but in the end you'll secure yourself a monopoly.

