Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Software Windows

Microsoft Paint To Be Killed Off After 32 Years (theguardian.com) 99

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Microsoft's next Windows 10 update, called the Fall Creators Update, will bring a variety of new features. But one long-standing stalwart of the Windows experience has been put on the chopping block: Microsoft Paint. From a report: First released with the very first version of Windows 1.0 in 1985, Paint in its various guises would be one of the first graphics editors used by many and became a core part of Windows. Starting life as a 1-bit monochrome licensed version of ZSoft's PC Paintbrush, it wasn't until Windows 98 that Paint could save in JPEG. With the Windows 10 Creators Update, released in April, Microsoft introduced the new Paint 3D, which is installed alongside traditional Paint and features 3D image making tools as well as some basic 2D image editing. But it is not an update to original Paint and doesn't behave like it. Now Microsoft has announced that, alongside Outlook Express, Reader app and Reading list, Microsoft Paint has been signalled for death having been added to the "features that are removed or deprecated in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update" list.

Microsoft Paint To Be Killed Off After 32 Years More | Reply

Microsoft Paint To Be Killed Off After 32 Years

Comments Filter:

  • NO! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @10:02AM (#54866453)
    I still use it in a professional setting!

    YES, I AM DEAD SERIOUS.
    • I also use it in work like once a week or so.
      Mostly to add arrows, circles or underlineing stuff etc to screenshots when making dokumentation.
      • I use it to make simple mock-ups of ideas to better explain what I am thinking. It's worked when I use it to show to the people I work with in the Netherlands for the robotics stuff or when my co-worker needs a bit more detail. I use it more often than I would have expected recently.

    • I still use it in a professional setting!

      So do I. Mainly because it is(was) on any windows system. While not the best, it's always there if I need convert an image to a different format or need a screen capture.

      • Exactly right now it is the only image editing app that will be available to quickly resize or adjust images. I often upload photos and then shrink them for better email as a lot of companies have size limits for attachments and sending 6 1280x1024 photos is a third the size of what my phone normally produces

    • Wow.

      Microsoft Paint was basically a workalike copy of the MacPaint, which was one of the free tools supplied with the original Apple Macintosh. MacPaint was dropped ages ago, though (the last version was 1988!)-- it was groundbreaking for its time, but basically primitive by any modern standards.

    • Re:NO! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Monday July 24, 2017 @10:21AM (#54866623) Homepage Journal

      I don't like the way you can "buy" a product, and then the manufacturer remotely disables some of the functionality you paid for.

      Not upgrading is not a viable option, because you need security patches.

      • You can "upgrade" to Enterprise and then you can get security updates for the 1607 LTSB until 2026. Those same security updates are likely compatible with home and pro, but you can't have them.

      • I would agree with you, but I didn't buy Windows 10. It was a free upgrade for all my systems running Windows 7. I guess in that case, if Microsoft ever pulls a critical function of Windows 10 that I *ABSOLUTELY NEED*, I suppose I could wipe and reinstall Windows 7.
        • Until you need to upgrade from that processor to something beyond Skylake or Ryzen. Then you're fucked because MS as refused to update their code for any other processors. They already say they don't do updates anymore for Windows 7 -- Enjoy your security vuln ridden EOL but still ultimately better product.

    • I still use it in a professional setting!

      Same here. It's the quickest way to paste a Printscreen and crop and save to a file. A bloated 3D tool is just a waste.

      Deleting mspaint.exe will not fix Windows bloat. This is just trying to force people to adopt a new tool that does things no one wants. All anyone is going to do is copy mspaint.exe somewhere else and keep using it.

    • It's useful because I know the tool will be on any random machine I find myself sitting at. I know there are lots of good free pixel editing tools online, but that's not the point. When forced to work on machines that have things locked down tight, downloading and installing a new tool is not always an option. It's aggravating to track down tools that allow for a user-level execution; and often policy doesn't even want you doing that without approval. MSPaint is useful for the same reason that vi is useful

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xeoron ( 639412 )
      Use the spiritual successor Paint.net [getpaint.net].

      Paint.NET is free image and photo editing software for PCs that run Windows. It features an intuitive and innovative user interface with support for layers, unlimited undo, special effects, and a wide variety of useful and powerful tools. An active and growing online community provides friendly help, tutorials, and plugins.

    • You use it? So what. Microsoft quit caring much about user needs/preferences a decade ago.

      I would guess that half the folks around here don't remember that Microsoft's huge success in the 1980s and 1990s was largely based on user friendliness -- inexpensive, non-copy protected, software that mostly sorta worked. Their strategy now is quite clear. Lock in as many users as possible. Minimize support and maintenance costs. And try to keep the franchise going for as many decades as possible while collecti

    • I still use it in a professional setting! YES, I AM DEAD SERIOUS.

      You must be the one making Microsoft icons!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 )

      I use the version from XP from here: http://www.mspaintxp.com/ [mspaintxp.com].

    • I have Photoshop, SAI, Clip Studio, Inkscape, Paint.NET installed but nothing beats win+r mspaint ctrl+p crop save

      Of all the things that Windows 10 needs un-fucking they pick on one app that's been "good enough" for more than 20 years

    • Most people do, for much the same reason they use notepad or calc. They are hardly the best tool for their dedicated jobs, but being able to find them on every single windows machine you might have to work with is priceless.
    • Second; find a (in the windows ecosystem) universally possible workflow as convenient as follows for making modest annotations on screenshots:

      PrtScn/Alt+PrtScn -> Winkey+R -> mspaint/pbrush -> ctrl+v -> do your doodles -> ctrl+s.

      Perhaps making it slightly less relevant, Windows 8+ allows saving screenshots directly to disk with WinKey+PrtScn

      Also, for reference, Alt+PrtScn only captures the active window, which seems to not be widely known. It's very handy. I seem to remember it also wor

  • They're trying to kill chart brut [gawker.com]... and then all of us!

  • Nooooooooo (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    First Clippy, now MSPaint?

  • On MSPaint... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @10:08AM (#54866513)

    It's been too primitive to be very useful for much more than cropping screencaps for some time.

    If it doesn't also soften, scale (without artifact generation), remove noise, adjust contrast, saturation, tint, and brightness, handle at least text as a separate, editable layer, and do blending colour replacement along with handling transparency... meh. It's also handy if it can directly handle multi-frame GIFs and ICO files.

    Still, to this very day I use MSPaint for cropping screencaps because most of the workstations I end up on don't have any graphics software at all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dysmal ( 3361085 )

      Agreed. Paint was never a GOOD program but it's what's installed by default and it works. I'm not going to install something like Greenshot on a server i'm working on but sometimes you need a no frills tool.

    • I have Photoshop. I still use MS Paint for screenshots. Low bloat and launches instantly.

    • Judging from the words you used, you're not exactly a common user of MS paint.
  • They took aim but hit the wrong target. The program Microsoft needs to kill is Outlook. Thankfully it is not hard to convince people to switch to an open source alternative to paint.

    On the flip side, the problems that come with Outlook will keep many an IT worker employed for the rest of their lives (presuming of course they can stand to fix them for that long).
  • What am I supposed to use for screenshots on base installs?
  • Not only is Paint.NET better than Microsoft Paint, I think it is better than the entry level paint alternatives on linux and MacOS.

    • Not only is Paint.NET better than Microsoft Paint, I think it is better than the entry level paint alternatives on linux and MacOS.

      macOS doesn't even come with a built-in Paint alternative. Paint.NET is better in that it can do more, but it takes longer to load than Paint (which is more or less instant) and sometimes provides too much functionality when all you're trying to do is, for example, crop an image--Paint makes that very simple.

      • macOS doesn't even come with a built-in Paint alternative.

        Most people seem to use Paint to crop and annotate screenshots.
        On the Mac you can use Preview to do that.

    • not all of them https://pinta-project.com/pint... [pinta-project.com]. Pinta *IS* paint.net for linux and macOSX
  • Here is one of the defining events [youtube.com] of my acceptance of the GUI world after having used CLIs and punched card desk before.
  • I still use Paint because its the default edit option for images. To create a YouTube thumbnail, I take a screenshot from a video, right-click on the image, select edit, CTRL-A and CTRL-C in Paint. I open a template in Paint.NET, select the screenshot layer, and CTRL-V to paste screenshot. Technically, I could do all this in Paint.NET but I like having separate programs for different purposes.

  • I wonder how much Adobe would pay... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dmgxmichael ( 1219692 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @10:28AM (#54866679) Homepage

    ...to have a watered down version of Photoshop Elements included as a gateway to the more expensive Photoshop proper. Done correctly it would be a win for both companies and consumers.

  • I'm seeing quite a lot of comments complaining about MSPaint going away because it's still useful for them and others noting that other graphics programs are better than MSPaint. All these things are true but, it's not like Microsoft is leaving machines without a graphics editor at all. Paint 3D can do 2D graphics editing. I run an Insider build on one machine and tested it just to be certain before posting. Anything you could do in MSPaint, you can still do in Paint 3D and then some.

    • The ONLY reason to use MS Paint is because it loads instantly. Paint 3D does not even handle that much.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What is most important to me is the program executable name. I don't even know what the executable name is for Paint 3D.

      MSPaint is muscle memory. If it isn't in my run dialog box's history, it will be there in seconds without any thinking. It is reflex.

  • This is one of the dumbest ideas I've heard from MS in quite awhile. The backlash on this is gonna be loud. You'd think with all the evil metrics Win10 collects, they'd have some idea about how heavily used this tool is. If Paint3D is a feature-complete replacement, that's fine, but I have no indication that this is the case. And if "deprecated" is just a poorly worded category for "no longer in development" then MS needs to fix it's project categorization terms. If they stop developing it and merely provid

    • You'd think with all the evil metrics Win10 collects, they'd have some idea about how heavily used this tool is.

      Paint 3D is a "modern" app. That means they can collect more evil metrics more easily. The only thing they care about is that it's not packaged as an .exe

  • Can I copy the EXE file? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by acoustix ( 123925 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @10:43AM (#54866773)

    What does mspaint.exe need to run? Are there any DLL files needed? Can I just copy the EXE from my Windows 7 box to Win10?

  • ...Paint will draw the rest of the company with it

  • I can tell any Windows user "hold down the windows key and R at the same time, and when the Run dialog box opens up, type MSPAINT.EXE and hit enter" knowing that some version of a "paint" program will open up.

    I also know that this program will be able to open JPEG and other common types of image files.

    Please don't take that away.

    ditto "notepad.exe" "cmd.exe" "calc.exe" etc.: They all are "run that program and it will do what you expect" idioms in the Windows world.

    It was bad enough when they took away "sol.

  • Nothing beats MS Paint for casual doodling.

  • It was cute and there forever. Progress, I suppose.
  • Paint.NET is free and has a few useful tools rolled in - Its also a bit easier for low clue user to pickup than GIMP in my experiences.

Slashdot Top Deals

In every non-trivial program there is at least one bug.

Close