Microsoft Paint To Be Killed Off After 32 Years

Microsoft's next Windows 10 update, called the Fall Creators Update, will bring a variety of new features. But one long-standing stalwart of the Windows experience has been put on the chopping block: Microsoft Paint. From a report: First released with the very first version of Windows 1.0 in 1985, Paint in its various guises would be one of the first graphics editors used by many and became a core part of Windows. Starting life as a 1-bit monochrome licensed version of ZSoft's PC Paintbrush, it wasn't until Windows 98 that Paint could save in JPEG. With the Windows 10 Creators Update, released in April, Microsoft introduced the new Paint 3D, which is installed alongside traditional Paint and features 3D image making tools as well as some basic 2D image editing. But it is not an update to original Paint and doesn't behave like it. Now Microsoft has announced that, alongside Outlook Express, Reader app and Reading list, Microsoft Paint has been signalled for death having been added to the "features that are removed or deprecated in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update" list.
YES, I AM DEAD SERIOUS.
Mostly to add arrows, circles or underlineing stuff etc to screenshots when making dokumentation.
The OP says he uses it in a professional setting. Be prepared to acquire licenses or at least talk with your legal department.
I still use it in a professional setting!
So do I. Mainly because it is(was) on any windows system. While not the best, it's always there if I need convert an image to a different format or need a screen capture.
Exactly right now it is the only image editing app that will be available to quickly resize or adjust images. I often upload photos and then shrink them for better email as a lot of companies have size limits for attachments and sending 6 1280x1024 photos is a third the size of what my phone normally produces
Re:NO! (Score:5, Informative)
Wow.
Microsoft Paint was basically a workalike copy of the MacPaint, which was one of the free tools supplied with the original Apple Macintosh. MacPaint was dropped ages ago, though (the last version was 1988!)-- it was groundbreaking for its time, but basically primitive by any modern standards.
MacPaint was written for the Motorola 68000. MS Paint was written for x86. Sometimes you want a primitive tool. What do you use when you need a hammer?
A rock.
Re:NO! (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't like the way you can "buy" a product, and then the manufacturer remotely disables some of the functionality you paid for.
Not upgrading is not a viable option, because you need security patches.
You can "upgrade" to Enterprise and then you can get security updates for the 1607 LTSB until 2026. Those same security updates are likely compatible with home and pro, but you can't have them.
I still use it in a professional setting!
Same here. It's the quickest way to paste a Printscreen and crop and save to a file. A bloated 3D tool is just a waste.
Deleting mspaint.exe will not fix Windows bloat. This is just trying to force people to adopt a new tool that does things no one wants. All anyone is going to do is copy mspaint.exe somewhere else and keep using it.
Paint.NET is free image and photo editing software for PCs that run Windows. It features an intuitive and innovative user interface with support for layers, unlimited undo, special effects, and a wide variety of useful and powerful tools. An active and growing online community provides friendly help, tutorials, and plugins.
You use it? So what. Microsoft quit caring much about user needs/preferences a decade ago.
I would guess that half the folks around here don't remember that Microsoft's huge success in the 1980s and 1990s was largely based on user friendliness -- inexpensive, non-copy protected, software that mostly sorta worked. Their strategy now is quite clear. Lock in as many users as possible. Minimize support and maintenance costs. And try to keep the franchise going for as many decades as possible while collecti
I still use it in a professional setting! YES, I AM DEAD SERIOUS.
You must be the one making Microsoft icons!
I use the version from XP from here: http://www.mspaintxp.com/ [mspaintxp.com].
I have Photoshop, SAI, Clip Studio, Inkscape, Paint.NET installed but nothing beats win+r mspaint ctrl+p crop save
Of all the things that Windows 10 needs un-fucking they pick on one app that's been "good enough" for more than 20 years
PrtScn/Alt+PrtScn -> Winkey+R -> mspaint/pbrush -> ctrl+v -> do your doodles -> ctrl+s.
Perhaps making it slightly less relevant, Windows 8+ allows saving screenshots directly to disk with WinKey+PrtScn
Also, for reference, Alt+PrtScn only captures the active window, which seems to not be widely known. It's very handy. I seem to remember it also wor
They're trying to kill chart brut [gawker.com]... and then all of us!
First Clippy, now MSPaint?
Wait, Clippy is dead? Why didn't Clippy warn m... oh wait.
On MSPaint... (Score:5, Interesting)
It's been too primitive to be very useful for much more than cropping screencaps for some time.
If it doesn't also soften, scale (without artifact generation), remove noise, adjust contrast, saturation, tint, and brightness, handle at least text as a separate, editable layer, and do blending colour replacement along with handling transparency... meh. It's also handy if it can directly handle multi-frame GIFs and ICO files.
Still, to this very day I use MSPaint for cropping screencaps because most of the workstations I end up on don't have any graphics software at all.
Agreed. Paint was never a GOOD program but it's what's installed by default and it works. I'm not going to install something like Greenshot on a server i'm working on but sometimes you need a no frills tool.
I'm old and tired of learning every new thing that comes along (though not so old I'm not learning everything that holds any real degree of interest to me).
I've heard there's a snipping tool in the MS Office suite now, but honestly I do it so rarely and it's so bloody easy to Alt-Print Scrn and just crop in MS Paint if required that I can't be bothered to worry about a newer method even if it is easier. And MS Paint (and Wordpad) are on pretty much every Windows machine.
Re: (Score:3)
I have Photoshop. I still use MS Paint for screenshots. Low bloat and launches instantly.
Ready, Aim, Fire ... Miss (Score:2)
On the flip side, the problems that come with Outlook will keep many an IT worker employed for the rest of their lives (presuming of course they can stand to fix them for that long).
Re:Uh... (Score:5, Informative)
Print Screen button and then past it into whatever program you want it. I copy it into an email program most of the time as MS Paint is not available where I work (or anything else)
If possible I replace print screen with something else, so I can select an area, but that is not always an option.
I can't afford a darkroom, you insensitive clod!
What am I supposed to use for screenshots on base installs?
Your phone, of course.
Paint.NET is better anyway (Score:1)
Not only is Paint.NET better than Microsoft Paint, I think it is better than the entry level paint alternatives on linux and MacOS.
macOS doesn't even come with a built-in Paint alternative. Paint.NET is better in that it can do more, but it takes longer to load than Paint (which is more or less instant) and sometimes provides too much functionality when all you're trying to do is, for example, crop an image--Paint makes that very simple.
macOS doesn't even come with a built-in Paint alternative.
Most people seem to use Paint to crop and annotate screenshots.
On the Mac you can use Preview to do that.
Don't abandon a classic (Score:2)
Is this a joke? (Score:2)
I wonder how much Adobe would pay... (Score:5, Interesting)
...to have a watered down version of Photoshop Elements included as a gateway to the more expensive Photoshop proper. Done correctly it would be a win for both companies and consumers.
Paint 3D *Will* Still Exist You Know... (Score:1)
I'm seeing quite a lot of comments complaining about MSPaint going away because it's still useful for them and others noting that other graphics programs are better than MSPaint. All these things are true but, it's not like Microsoft is leaving machines without a graphics editor at all. Paint 3D can do 2D graphics editing. I run an Insider build on one machine and tested it just to be certain before posting. Anything you could do in MSPaint, you can still do in Paint 3D and then some.
The ONLY reason to use MS Paint is because it loads instantly. Paint 3D does not even handle that much.
What is most important to me is the program executable name. I don't even know what the executable name is for Paint 3D.
MSPaint is muscle memory. If it isn't in my run dialog box's history, it will be there in seconds without any thinking. It is reflex.
Watch this get retracted (Score:2)
You'd think with all the evil metrics Win10 collects, they'd have some idea about how heavily used this tool is.
Paint 3D is a "modern" app. That means they can collect more evil metrics more easily. The only thing they care about is that it's not packaged as an
.exe
Can I copy the EXE file? (Score:4, Interesting)
What does mspaint.exe need to run? Are there any DLL files needed? Can I just copy the EXE from my Windows 7 box to Win10?
With a bit of luck (Score:2)
Some one should fill you in on just how coloured your views are.
I use Winkey+R mspaint.exe as a backstop (Score:1)
I can tell any Windows user "hold down the windows key and R at the same time, and when the Run dialog box opens up, type MSPAINT.EXE and hit enter" knowing that some version of a "paint" program will open up.
I also know that this program will be able to open JPEG and other common types of image files.
Please don't take that away.
ditto "notepad.exe" "cmd.exe" "calc.exe" etc.: They all are "run that program and it will do what you expect" idioms in the Windows world.
It was bad enough when they took away "sol.
I like MS Paint. (Score:2)
Nothing beats MS Paint for casual doodling.
awww man (Score:1)
Free - Paint.net (Score:2)