Samsung Said To Open Its Pay Service, Could Make It Available On Rival Companies' Smartphones (phonedog.com) 16
Samsung Pay, the second most OEM-Pay mobile payments service (only second to Apple Pay), may be available on smartphones from other manufacturers, according to a report. From an article: Samsung is in talks with other device makers about bringing Samsung Pay to non-Samsung high-end devices, according to a report from Gadgets 360. Samsung is reportedly aiming to offer Samsung Pay support for these non-Samsung devices by mid-2018. As for how it'll happen, Samsung is said to be considering two options. Samsung Pay relies on MST chips in order to offer contactless payments with non-NFC terminals, and so Samsung is said to be talking with other smartphone makers about adding MST tech to their devices. Another option that Samsung is thinking about is an external accessory like the LoopPay Card Case. This would enable Samsung Pay on supported devices without requiring the phones' manufacturers to add MST tech into their phones. Magnetic Secure Transmission technology is patented to LoopPay, which Samsung acquired two years ago. The feature, which mimics a card swipe, enables Samsung Pay to work on any card swiping machine, an advantage it has over Android Pay and Apple Pay.
Switched from an iPhone to S8 Plus & this is n (Score:3)
Paying with a phone at any credit card swipe machine is incredibly nice. Works everywhere and people are always surprised when I pay with a phone at a regular terminal.
Re: (Score:2)
Paying with a phone at any credit card swipe machine is incredibly nice. Works everywhere and people are always surprised when I pay with a phone at a regular terminal.
Call me old fashioned, but I don't want to pay using my phone. I need my wallet anyway because it has my drivers license and health insurance card in it- two things I'd never go anywhere without. So my wallet is on me anyway.
I'd rather have a completely separate device (my credit card) to my phone rather than not be able to pay if my battery dies, or slow everyone down by using some bloody app (like those annoying ladies at Target with their cartwheel app).
Plus from a security stand point- I don't know th
It will soon all be on your phone (Score:2)
Call me old fashioned, but I don't want to pay using my phone. I need my wallet anyway because it has my drivers license and health insurance card in it- two things I'd never go anywhere without.
.
In the future your driver's license and health insurance card will be on your phone.
And not too far in the future, either.
Re: (Score:2)
I need my wallet anyway because it has my drivers license and health insurance card in it- two things I'd never go anywhere without. So my wallet is on me anyway.
It's not an either or situation. I carry my wallet with me as well.
Plus from a security stand point- I don't know that I trust my phone to have payment authorization. From a privacy standpoint I don't either.
It's a separate card number. Once you attach a specific card to Samsung Pay, they create a new credit card number for the phone to use.
Isn't MST completely insecure and unidirectional? (Score:2)
MST is unencrypted, and unidirectional. There is no challenge+response, so it would be trivial to create a listening device and hide it near the terminal to steal the signal.
Why can't manufacturers just get NFC universally implemented already? Or at the very least, chip readers? Hell they don't even have chip readers at gas pumps yet and they extended the deadline even further, so we probably won't see them until next decade, if even then.
These are financial transactions we're talking about here. Security s
Interception doesn't matter (Score:2)
What? (Score:2)
What?
Re: (Score:2)
Great! (Score:2)
I can't wait to get Samsung Pay on the next iOS update!
Personally.. (Score:1)
I'd like to see them start a legal battle with Apple and force them to open up their NFC api.
It'd be hard to argue they're not being anti-competitive if a rival isn't allowed to offer their own service side-by-side with Apple Pay.
Use case (Score:2)