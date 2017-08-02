Uber Drivers Gang Up To Cause Surge Pricing, Research Says (telegraph.co.uk) 59
Researchers at the University of Warwick found Uber drivers team up in gangs to force higher prices before they pick up passengers. How do they perform such a feat? They trick the app into thinking their is a shortage of cars in order to raise surge prices. The Telegraph reports: According to the study. drivers manipulate Uber's algorithm by logging out of the app at the same time, making it think that there is a shortage of cars. Uber raises its fare prices when there is a high demand for vehicles and a short supply of drivers available. Fares are known to increase during peak times such as rush hour, during public events and late at night. Surge pricing can boost the cost of rides to multiple times the normal rate. The study said drivers have been coordinating forced surge pricing, after interviews with drivers in London and New York, and research on online forums such as Uberpeople.net. In a post on the website for drivers, seen by the researchers, one person said: "Guys, stay logged off until surge. Less supply high demand = surge." The researchers said the collusion reflects driver dissatisfaction with Uber's policies regarding them, and exposes the "ethically questionable" nature of its algorithm. It is not clear how much impact the trick has had on prices. Uber denied that the practice is widespread.
Are you upset that people who you thing are dumb figured out a way to get money out of you?
A way that is completely dishonest should be treated as fraud.
I fail to see how it's dishonest. When they're logged off they are unavailable by definition; there's nothing in the rules that says they can't coordinate their unavailability, and the whole point of being an Uber driver is being able to work only when you want to do so. They're simply using the system to their benefit - and if you're upset with that, you need to direct your anger at people way, way farther up the socio-economic ladder, as well as a very long way back in history. And hey - the drivers didn'
It is not clear that this has actually resulted in higher prices. Schemes like this are hard to coordinate as the number of participants goes up, and you only need a few defectors to trigger a collapse. More savvy riders are also a problem since they can just wait 5 or 10 minutes for the surge to pass, or switch to Lyft instead.
I didn't say they were dumb (Score:2)
Who sets the price for the medallion?
Is it set by the city or is it a market rate based on the demand for people to be taxi drivers and the limited number of taxi a city wants filling up its streets?
Sort of both. The medallions can be re-sold. That can be used to set a base price when a medallion is added to the system.
Who sets the price for the medallion?
It depends on the city.
Is it set by the city or is it a market rate based on the demand for people to be taxi drivers
Different cities have different policies. In cities where medallions can be bought and sold at market prices, the value has plummeted since Uberification.
It is wonderful. Thanks to deregulation, we're getting news like this. Once word gets out (and it will), the public will react accordingly and the market will go back to normalization.
Isn't deregulation wonderful?
Yes, it is. Uber is perfectly capable of squashing the algorithm gaming that these drivers are exploiting. If Uber fails and allows drivers to abuse their system then a competitor will emerge. If the drivers won't work for the un-gamed rates then prices will climb. In. Any. Case. customers will still prefer these alternatives to any traditional unresponsive, costly monopoly taxi system. This is a nothingburger and we have no need of your nanny-state ban-hammer instincts.
The irony (?) is that
/. readership is up in arms when IT jobs in the West are threatened. THEN apparently we need to start taking our laws, traditions, and workforce more seriously. When it's anybody else's profession, then *shrug* that's progress, right? I get my rides and stuff cheaper!
This is market capture (Score:3)
A deregulated market would be a craigslist-type site where people wanting rides post requests. Anybody wanting to give them a ride places a bid (if they're first), o
they are mostly immigrants and high school dropouts and thought to be stupid and gullible to sign up for those extortionate leases. how is it possible they figured this out?
Because average humans aren't stupid, they just typicaly act stupid because that is how they have been trained to act.
Not sure if trolling, but... Surge pricing comes into effect when there is a shortage of cars. In order to reduce demand and attempt to increase supply, the price is increased. Taxi companies do not have the option to raise prices, and since they are heavily regulated there is a finite number of cabs you can have on the road. Therefore they do not have any mechanism to attempt to limit demand.
I was at a large concert last weekend, when it let out an Uber ride shot to $100+ where earlier it had cost $1
Because they show up when you ask.
Cabs don't really work that way around where I am (or really anywhere I've been with under 250,000 people).
My uber usage meshes with people doing second jobs, cabs can't really cover high demand without taking a bath on capital buying extra cars.
It has nothing to-do with money, and little to do with hatred of talking on the phone, it has to do with availability and quality of service.
No, it's competitor collusion and an illegal trust as per the Sherman Anti-Trust act.
Anticompetitive behavior: Now, thanks to the Internet, even the little guys get to play.
It just happens to be okay if you're not a registered S-corporation.
Really? Do you happen to know what part of the law limits the rules in that way?
(Serious question: I was assuming that they haven't been zorched because antitrust prosecutions are rare and usually directed at big players, not that the action was legal, or at l
It's not only about deregulation but about fair pay. They wouldn't have to do this if the company paid well. If they paid well, then the drivers would think twice about it. As it is, you make people desperate enough, make their lives miserable enough then morals and ideals become secondary to survival.
Fair pay? The drivers are the ones supporting this bubble in the first place, and they're doing it as independent contractors. Independent contractors fully have the right to screw themselves over.
So when all the drivers log back in, the supply goes way up. Surge pricing should drop like a rock very quickly if the system is designed correctly. And if you're coordinating all that effort for only 1-2 drivers to get the boost (and likely not you), that ends this behavior almost immediately.
Not if there are 10 times more customers than the number of local drivers. As they all log in to claim the surge price, there are still more customers willing to pay extra.
Yes, they were trying to raise the surge pricing to a higher surge pricing. But it should go back down to the normal surge pricing very quickly when the supply of drivers appears back in the system.
So when all the drivers log back in, the supply goes way up. Surge pricing should drop like a rock very quickly if the system is designed correctly. And if you're coordinating all that effort for only 1-2 drivers to get the boost (and likely not you), that ends this behavior almost immediately.
Not really, Uber is going to do a lot of smoothing on surge pricing, if users see prices rapidly fluctuating they'll get annoyed and potentially switch to competitors, they also might start delaying their hail in expectation of a rapid price drop, and some of those delayed sales will be lost.
That means the drivers will always have a short window where they're back and full supply but the price hasn't dropped from surge levels yet.
There's another interesting aspect, if surge pricing were perfectly efficient
if users see prices rapidly fluctuating they'll get annoyed and potentially switch to competitors
That would also make it a pretty good incentive for the drivers not to do it... On the other hand, detecting a massive sign-off should be taken into account when setting the surge pricing - this could still be fixed with automation.
1) Uber is deliberately under-pricing their service, meaning Uber (and drivers) can make more in the short term by raising prices.
This much is already well-known and well-documented. Just another web-bubble example of spend first, monetize later.
This is what happens when producers (the drivers) can't freely set their own prices.
If the drivers are really independent contractors (as Uber claims they are) then they should be free to set their own rates. Staying off the road and waiting for surge pricing is just a clumsy way to get around a missing feature in the app. The result is not really great for anyone.... even the drivers, since they potentially will end up with less total profit in exchange for higher marginal profit.
Wonder what would happen if a company develops a passengers cooperation platform that allows users to gang up against providers.
When there's too much supply prices drop. When prices drop people will start to work less. Now the traditional way of working less is that some work the same amount while others get fired. These guys, however, managed to do it in a more sophisticated way, coordinating between each other so the everybody works less. This helps to cushion the blow of the popping bubble. An advantage of Uber are the flexibles hours, which means it's possible for drivers to work less whithout being fired, and use their extra fr
Only drive on nights of games/conventions, when surge pricing gets me $500 or better per ride. Otherwise I'm home with the family or out doing my own thing. But I can handle making $500 per ride for a couple hours.
