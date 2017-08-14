Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google AI Programming Apple

Google Hires Former Star Apple Engineer Chris Lattner For Its AI Team (bloomberg.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the big-score dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Chris Lattner, a legend in the world of Apple software, has joined another rival of the iPhone maker: Alphabet's Google, where he will work on artificial intelligence. Lattner announced the news on Twitter on Monday, saying he will start next week. His arrival at Mountain View, California-based Google comes after a brief stint as head of the automated driving program at Tesla, which he left in June. Lattner made a name for himself during a decade-plus career at Apple, where he created the popular programming language Swift. Lattner said he is joining Google Brain, the search giant's research unit. There he will work on a different software language: TensorFlow, Google's system designed to simplify the programming steps for AI, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Google Hires Former Star Apple Engineer Chris Lattner For Its AI Team More | Reply

Google Hires Former Star Apple Engineer Chris Lattner For Its AI Team

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"If you are afraid of loneliness, don't marry." -- Chekhov

Close