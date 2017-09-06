Google Fiber Cuts Kansas City Resident's Internet Access Over 12 Cent Dispute (kansascity.com) 46
New submitter twentysixV writes: Google Fiber offered a seven-year internet service if you pay upfront for connecting to your house, including taxes and fees. Victoria Tane signed this deal: $300 to connect, plus $25.08 for taxes and fees. Google Fiber internally accounts it as ongoing recurring payments. Kansas then raises taxes. Instead of absorbing the tax increase for customers who paid upfront, Google Fiber books it to the customers. To punish the customer for now being late on paying 12 cents she was not aware she now owed for additional taxes, Google then cut her internet access. According to Kansas City News, Tane tried to pay but Google wouldn't take checks for less than $10. Google reportedly tried contacting her via emails and voice messages, but Tane never saw them. When asked about the incident, Google Fiber issued a statement: "As with any customer who has a balance due, we made repeated attempts to reach Ms. Tane to resolve the matter. Google Fiber values our customers, and we have since worked with Ms. Tane to restore her Fiber service." Google forgave the total, restored Tane's service in less than an hour and credited her account for $30, reports Kansas City News.
So less than an hour after the automatic disconnect, it was fixed. And they wiped the balance, thus eating the cost increase. Plus the time spent trying to reach her ahead of time.
Such a bullshit nonstory, such a bullshit headline. Fuck you, Beau.
On the one hand, compared to the usual expected experience from the incumbent monopolists, yes.
On the other hand, nobody at google looks at this sort of thing and goes "waitaminute...", so that "trying to reach her" is also completely fully automated with no human in the loop anywhere, or the humans in the loop aren't actually thinking at all.
Somebody ought to've caught it before it cost them a bundle of bad press and a couple tenners in credit. As damage reduction it's cheap but it can only ever reduce, no
The $10 minimum for checks is interesting though. Someone I know had a similar issue; they owed the DWP $0.80 but couldn't send a check for less than $1. They were getting past due notices, so they ended up sending a $5 check, and got a $4.20 refund.
Checks are retarded.
The $10 minimum for checks is interesting though.
Having a $10 minimum is reasonable if they also have a policy of rolling over any charge for less than $10.
Having a $10 minimum while cutting of customers that owe $0.12 is not reasonable.
The tone of the headline and text is critical. But if there is a story here at all, it's how decent Google acted about it. We should read this, not as it was intended, but as an article of praise for Google.
Comcast, TWC, Spectrum, or whatever you are now, take notice. This is how to get people to like you: when you find your policies and automated systems have done something absurd, sacrifice the small change, fix the problem quickly, shell out a few courtesy bucks, and enjoy free publicity and good will.
there should be an auto pay flag and an under $1 flag and if both then just drop it.
Well, that would make me try to game the system. Say my bill is $30 each month. I'll pay $29.01, every month, just to get the free $0.99.
Every system I know that works like this will add the outstanding balance on the next bill, so it'd be $30.99 the next month. Also that hanging dollar may prevent them from closing out your account until the balance is paid in full so it may not be a free dollar, just the free loan of a dollar. Yay.
No need to wipe it, you keep it there and only issue invoices for > $10
Invoices are what go "overdue", not balances.
"Google forgave the total, restored Tane's service in less than an hour and credited her account for $30"
If it where ATT, Comcast, or one of the other vultures, it would have more like:
"After only six weeks of stonewalling, paying 500$ penal^h^h^ service-unfucking-fee and signing a new 48 month contract, the service will be restored sometimes between Friday, 11:30 and December"
the service will be restored sometimes between Friday, 11:30 and December
Of what year?
They cut her internet access. Than sent her an email about it.
These are the folks developing cars that drive themselves.
Google forgave the total, restored Tane's service in less than an hour and credited her account for $30
This is the headline! A telco forgiving debt? Unheard of! Credit to her account? Now you're just talking bullshit! This is a telecommunications company, after all. Restored service in less than an hour?! What in the hell are you smokin' son? No telco I know of can wrap their collective group think around the idea of less than an hour.
If this is how Google operates as a telco then my hats off to them. Yeah, sounds like their billing system has some issues, but customer service seems to be doing above average
old joke, heard from the three stooges but probably pre-dates even them.
scene is a person reading a letter. last line of letter is:
"PS: if you didn't get this letter, let me know and I'll send it again"
lol
Is it even legal to send out a revised bill asking for more tax money after a sale has been finalized and paid in full, because of some crazy internal accounting scheme that was probably not even public disclosed to the customers?
That's a good question. I wonder about it because I have an Airbnb rental. Until August, I had to calculate and remit the sales and motel tax to the state. Okay, did that. But starting August, Airbnb stated that they were collecting the tax. Okay, fine. I called the state tax office, and they said I did not have to send in taxes August forward. But what about the guests who paid in full before August for stays after? Did they get another bill for the tax? Or did they just get forgotten? Dunno.
In my amateur opinion, I don't think that what Google did was legal.
So I understand the Google was accruing the revenue over the period, but that should only affect P/L calculatio
They did apply the tax up front. What happened was the tax changed during the seven years, going up very slightly.
I don't think that you understand the meaning of "up front".
Google made a sale of $300. They should have applied the tax that was due on the day that the $300 payment was made. Tane did not pay in instalments.
In fact, I'll go further: I think that Google broke the law. Google collected sales tax at the time of the $300 payment and held onto it, instead of paying it to the state that quarter.
The up-front deal is between Google and the customer. The taxes are due every year.
Google charged for the taxes, all of them, up-front. They were included in the $300. What happened was the taxes went up during the interval. That's what caused the problem.
if the government says it is legal, it is legal by definition.
The only thing I'm feeling here (Score:2)
At least it wasn't found on the credit report... (Score:2)
The perils of total automation. (Score:2)
Google has become one of those cautionary tales about why automating absolutely everything is a bad idea. Automation is great when it works but when there is a bug in the system, it comes to a grinding halt.
Google feelgood story (Score:2)
I don't care one way or the other about Google, but they did one thing nice: My mobile phone is with Project Fi. The service is great and the price is right, but it's basically like any other mobile provider.
