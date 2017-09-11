I Downloaded an App. Suddenly, I was a Rescue Dispatcher. (houstonchronicle.com) 22
Holly Hartman, a journalism teacher for 22 years, writes an incredible story: After watching nonstop coverage of the hurricane and the incredible rescues that were taking place, I got in bed at 10:30 on Tuesday night. I had been glued to the TV for days. I read an article about the Cajun Navy and the thousands of selfless volunteers who have shown up to this city en masse. The article explained they were using a walkie-talkie-type app called Zello to communicate with each other, locate victims, get directions, etc. I downloaded the app, found the Cajun Navy channel and started listening. I was completely enthralled. Voice after voice after voice coming though my phone in the dark, some asking for help, some saying they were on their way. Most of the transmissions I was hearing when I first tuned in were from Houston, but within 30 minutes or so, calls started coming in from Port Arthur and Orange. Harvey had moved east from Houston and was pummeling East Texas. Call after call from citizens saying they were trapped in their houses and needed boat rescue. None of the volunteer rescuers had made it to that area from Houston, but as soon as the calls started coming in, they were moving out, driving as fast as they could into the middle of Harvey.
Re: (Score:3)
Right because we don't have problems already because so many of our LEOs are laughably badly trained, just bad at their jobs, etc. Replacing them with any random citizen who downloaded an app is going to go just so very well.
Re: (Score:1)
Any help is better than no help.
Re: (Score:3)
Not always. Plenty of times people who are not prepared can make a situation worse.
Re: Vigilante justice (Score:1)
Bad idea. Let the cops handle things. You won't be able to absorb the legal liability.
Re: (Score:2)
All states have some kind of good Samaritan law.
Re: (Score:1)
This other app made me an air traffic controller (Score:2)
And that I can only communicate with drones or their pilots.
Not working? (Score:2)
I've been relaying messages for someone in the Miami-Dade area. She has internet connectivity, but not cellular. Her only method of communicating with her mother is via cellular (call or text), and she doesn't have any other text type gateway apps set up. However, she does normally use Zello which is non-functional for her even though she has data. So I'm not sure if Zello is overloaded there, or if it requires more bandwidth than is currently available. Either way I'm posting this to point out that Zell
Re: (Score:1)
Being a decent human being is challenging. So just keep practicing, you will get there.
Re: (Score:2)