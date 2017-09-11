Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google Challenges Record EU Antitrust Fine in Court

Posted by msmash
Google appealed on Monday against a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.9 billion) EU antitrust fine, with its chances of success boosted by Intel's partial victory last week against another EU sanction. From a report: The world's most popular Internet search engine, a unit of the U.S. firm Alphabet, launched its appeal two months after it was fined by the European Commission for abusing its dominance in Europe by giving prominent placement in searches to its comparison shopping service and demoting rival offerings.

Google Challenges Record EU Antitrust Fine in Court

