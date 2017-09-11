Google Challenges Record EU Antitrust Fine in Court (reuters.com) 17
Google appealed on Monday against a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.9 billion) EU antitrust fine, with its chances of success boosted by Intel's partial victory last week against another EU sanction. From a report: The world's most popular Internet search engine, a unit of the U.S. firm Alphabet, launched its appeal two months after it was fined by the European Commission for abusing its dominance in Europe by giving prominent placement in searches to its comparison shopping service and demoting rival offerings.
I want a price comparison site in my Google result (Score:3)
Good to see that fines are getting realistic (Score:4, Insightful)
Even Google can't dismiss a fine of almost 3 billion dollars as a mere cost of doing business. Penalties for corporate abuses need to be truly painful if they're to serve as deterrents.
Just anti-Americanism (Score:1)
The EU never enforces laws on companies that are native to its turf. Because xenophobia and anti-Americanism bring votes and support, repeated kangaroo courts against Google and Microsoft are common. Had a company in Germany did the same violations, it would have been completely ignored. In fact, there has yet to be a single European company actually fined more than a token amount by the EU in its courts, in its history.
Citation: europa.eu.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It will take them MINUTES to make that back!!!!
Actually, it's about 40% of google's most recent quarterly earnings.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
As it should for wasting the court's time. Google should be careful. They can easily be replaced. There are lots of people ready and willing to fill their shoes. They don't have the kind of clout that the banks have to rob people blind and get bailed out every few years.
Europe trying to make money (Score:3)
The whole fine is horsepucks anyway (Score:1)
It's the equivalent of you opening a store to sell "ACME brand" wrenches only to be told by some a$$h@t of "authoritae" that you must put up advertisements in your store for craftsman wrenches for the shop down the street. Um...no...GFY!
Don't like googles results...don't use google! And no, I don't work for, nor do I ever plan on working for google.
What if Google doesn't pay? (Score:1)
What is the EU going to do if Google just doesn't pay? Shut down access to Google? I don't think the voters would love that.