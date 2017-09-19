You Might Use AI, But That Doesn't Mean You're an AI Company, Says a Founder of Google Brain (venturebeat.com) 24
As AI space gets crowded, there are a slew of businesses -- new and old -- looking to market themselves as "AI companies." But according to Andrew Ng, a founder of the Google Brain team and a luminary in the space, there's more to being an AI company than just using a neural net. From a report: In his view, while it's possible to create a website for a shopping mall, that doesn't make it an internet company. In the same way, just implementing basic machine learning does not make a standard technology company (or any other business) an AI company. "You're not an AI company because there are a few people using a few neural networks somewhere," Ng said. "It's much deeper than that." First and foremost, AI companies are strategic about their acquisition of data, which is used as the fuel for machine learning systems. Once an AI company has acquired the data, Ng said that they tend to store it in centralized warehouses for processing. Most enterprises have their information spread across multiple different warehouses, and collating that data for machine learning can prove difficult. AI companies also implement modern development practices, like frequent deployments. That means it's possible to change the product and learn from the changes.
Indeed (Score:2)
There are no AI companies, because there is no AI. We have a rtificial, but we don't have i ntelligence.
What there are is marketing companies.
They're waving neural networks around - basically a vaguely neuron-like means to do "if something like this, then that" - and calling it AI so they can sell more of it.
If/when AI gets here, the stuff they're calling "AI" today will be the subject of raucous laughter - at the people who swallowed the label. At the same time the marketing people will get an "atta bo
Unrelated Attempts to Prove Superiority (Score:2)
there's company coming tomorrow (Score:2)
What's the point? (Score:3)
I get the feeling he's ranting his way up to outright saying "Only Google (Brain) counts as a *real* AI company, everyone else is a faker, and they have cooties too".
Either that or he's giving an open invitation to start a flamewar about who is and isn't a *real* AI engineer.
Make it stop! (Score:1)
Real AI (Score:2)
"You might call it AI but it's just an algorithm" (Score:1)
There is no AI; it's not even remotely possible yet. There is no artificial intelligence. It's just a buzzword for 'clever code'.
I get so god damn worked up when everybody and their dog is claiming to use AI when real true artificial intelligence would be the greatest achievement in computer science since it's invention.
A computer that can think for itself, think beyond it's code, re-write itself to learn, to adapt, to act like a living mind; that is AI and we're not even fucking close.
Re: "You might call it AI but it's just an algorit (Score:1)
Sounds stupid (Score:2)
An AI company is any company where AI is their product - they don't have to organize themselves a certain way or even be successful.
Everything else is a company that uses AI.
Technically (Score:1)
all you need to be an AI company is to buy one, put it in the center of a room and start worshipping it like a god.
...
ok, it would be more like an AI cult than a company unless you start exploiting your faith for profit.
AAAAGH (Score:2)
"...As AI space gets crowded..."
Jesus, just STOP already?
First it was referring to every remote-control anything as a "drone".
Then it's the universality of solar power because it's so 'competitive'....yes, as long as its subsidized to the tune of what 40x any other power generation industry?
Then it was the panegyrics about the end of the gasoline car when electrics are barely more than a boutique electric golf cart serving a *teensy* niche market.
Now it's "...As AI space gets crowded..." *WHAT* AI space?
WTF?! (Score:2)
AI companies also implement modern development practices, like frequent deployments.
Wha... so I'm not a REAL AI company unless I do continuous deployment like an agile strategy?
Doesn't that belie the fact that a TRUE AI should only be deployed ONCE and then becomes self maintainable?
Fess up - You guys don't have "AI" either - you have nothing more than the old Animal program on steroids and you're constantly updating the backend database that the "AI" program drives through to find a match
http://www.animalgame.com/play... [animalgame.com]
Makes perfect sense (Score:2)
Just because I buy and use something, doesn't make mean that I understand that thing or have any particular expertise or insight about it.
Kim Kardashian uses an iPhone, but I would not describe her as a high-tech individual.
And Google is what? (Score:2)
That make Google an advertising company then?