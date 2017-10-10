Google Paid $7.2 Billion Last Year To Partners, Including Apple, To Prominently Showcase Its Search Engine and Apps on Smartphones (bloomberg.com) 28
A reader shares a Bloomberg report: There's a $19 billion black box inside Google. That's the yearly amount Google pays to companies that help generate its advertising sales, from the websites lined with Google-served ads to Apple and others that plant Google's search box or apps in prominent spots. Investors are obsessed with this money, called traffic acquisition costs, and they're particularly worried about the growing slice of those payments going to Apple and Google's Android allies. That chunk of fees now amounts to 11 percent of revenue for Google's internet properties. The figure was 7 percent in 2012. These Google traffic fees are the result of contractual arrangements parent company Alphabet makes to ensure its dominance. The company pays Apple to make Google the built-in option for web searches on Apple's Safari browsers for Mac computers, iPhones and other places. Google also pays companies that make Android smartphones and the phone companies that sell those phones to make sure its search box is front and center and to ensure its apps such as YouTube and Chrome are included in smartphones. In the last year, Google has paid these partners $7.2 billion, more than three times the comparable cost in 2012.
Hey whatca doing there? Using balanced reasoning? That isn't the Slashdot way. Companies must not make any money at all, All services need to be free open source, collect no information about you, be easy enough for any slob to use it and have no advertisements. These companies must also pay all the people who work there a fair salary for their location, and treat everyone like a god. And they better not take in any money from the government, because if that was the case, then they are obviously dealing w
Interesting to know ... (Score:4, Interesting)
... and very informative, but not earth-shattering.
Sounds like a good business model for all concerned, except Google competitors.
Those companies could pony up if they think there's a decent ROI.
Wealthy companies are paying wealthy companies a lot of money, in a mutual beneficial way. Because we are suppose to hate capitalism, so we must be outraged.
However how is this hurting the customer? It is a bit annoying if I wanted a different search engine by default, but for the most part it is easy to change, they are not even paying to have Google as the only option, just the default one. 72 billion to set a default flag to 1.
A few years ago Yahoo was the default search engine on my phone... I didn't
Re:So all of you asking where the evidence is (Score:5, Insightful)
No. It isnâ(TM)t. Having funds to pay for that isnâ(TM)t abusing position or monopolistic. Iâ(TM)m sure a hedge fund could drum up a competitor and make the same payments no problem, just pony up the capital. The real dilemma to competitions is convincing Apple brass that your new search engine is worthy to their users. If itâ(TM)s not, no amount of money will suffice. They just ditched bing in Siri for that reason, and Microsoft had a fortune to make that work.
Just the opposite. (Score:3)
This is abuse of dominance in a market. That's as plain as it gets.
I disagree. This is just marketing.
Where is my share? (Score:2)
I have a search box [google.com] on my site that adds filetype:torrent to each search and I use it all the time. So where is my billion?
How is this not good news? (Score:3)
Spend even more! (Score:2)
The more money Google spends on this sort of thing, the less they'll have available to spend on doing their evil stuff.