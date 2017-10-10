Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses The Almighty Buck

Google Paid $7.2 Billion Last Year To Partners, Including Apple, To Prominently Showcase Its Search Engine and Apps on Smartphones (bloomberg.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the cost-of-dominance dept.
A reader shares a Bloomberg report: There's a $19 billion black box inside Google. That's the yearly amount Google pays to companies that help generate its advertising sales, from the websites lined with Google-served ads to Apple and others that plant Google's search box or apps in prominent spots. Investors are obsessed with this money, called traffic acquisition costs, and they're particularly worried about the growing slice of those payments going to Apple and Google's Android allies. That chunk of fees now amounts to 11 percent of revenue for Google's internet properties. The figure was 7 percent in 2012. These Google traffic fees are the result of contractual arrangements parent company Alphabet makes to ensure its dominance. The company pays Apple to make Google the built-in option for web searches on Apple's Safari browsers for Mac computers, iPhones and other places. Google also pays companies that make Android smartphones and the phone companies that sell those phones to make sure its search box is front and center and to ensure its apps such as YouTube and Chrome are included in smartphones. In the last year, Google has paid these partners $7.2 billion, more than three times the comparable cost in 2012.

Google Paid $7.2 Billion Last Year To Partners, Including Apple, To Prominently Showcase Its Search Engine and Apps on Smartphon More | Reply

Google Paid $7.2 Billion Last Year To Partners, Including Apple, To Prominently Showcase Its Search Engine and Apps on Smartphon

Comments Filter:

  • Interesting to know ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @11:34AM (#55343211)

    ... and very informative, but not earth-shattering.

    Sounds like a good business model for all concerned, except Google competitors.

    Those companies could pony up if they think there's a decent ROI.

  • I have a search box [google.com] on my site that adds filetype:torrent to each search and I use it all the time. So where is my billion?

  • How is this not good news? (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @11:48AM (#55343297)
    More money flowing out of Google (which receives advertiser revenue) and into device/content providers (the ones that actually provide the things we want). I can understand how Google investors are getting worried about tightening profit margins, but how is this not a high-five for consumers?
    • As a phone purchaser, I'd rather that the vendor provided the best mail app, the best calendar app, the best search engine, and so on, rather than the one where the provider paid them the most money.

  • The more money Google spends on this sort of thing, the less they'll have available to spend on doing their evil stuff.

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing in progression can rest on its original plan. We may as well think of rocking a grown man in the cradle of an infant. -- Edmund Burke

Close