Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Technology

Nvidia Introduces a Computer For Level 5 Autonomous Cars (engadget.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the shaking-up dept.
From a report: At the center of many of the semi-autonomous cars currently on the road is NVIDIA hardware. Once automakers realized that GPUs could power their latest features, the chipmaker, best known for the graphics cards that make your games look outstanding, became the darling of the car world. But while automakers are still dropping level 2 and sometimes level 3 vehicles into the market, NVIDIA's first AI computer, the NVIDIA Drive PX Pegasus, is apparently capable of level 5 autonomy. That means no pedals, no steering wheel, no need for anyone to ever take control. The new computer delivers 320 trillion operations per second, 10 times more than its predecessor. Before you start squirreling away cash for your own self-driving car, though, NVIDIA's senior director of automotive, Danny Shapiro, notes that it's likely going to be robotaxis that drive us around. In fact, the company said that over 25 of its partners are already working on fully autonomous taxis. The goal with this smaller, more powerful computer is to remove the huge computer arrays that sit in the prototype vehicles of OEMs, startups and any other company that's trying to crack the autonomous car nut.

Nvidia Introduces a Computer For Level 5 Autonomous Cars More | Reply

Nvidia Introduces a Computer For Level 5 Autonomous Cars

Comments Filter:

  • ...no need for anyone to ever take control.

    Excellent idea; time to think about eventually shorting NVDA??

  • I would use GeForce Experience but the damn thing is flakier than a teenager with a bad case of dandruff. Previous versions would occasionally crash but the current GE is unusable.

  • Why own a thing, when you can pay someone else an exorbitant fee to use theirs temporarily?

    This will work out brilliantly for the 0.004% who currently own 80% of the wealth.

    • Autonomous cars on a course to put taxi's and real drivers out of business, then charge everyone taxi prices to go anywhere. Maybe more, depending whether you are going to an affluent area. The future seems to suck.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jeremi ( 14640 )

        Autonomous cars on a course to put taxi's and real drivers out of business, then charge everyone taxi prices to go anywhere. Maybe more, depending whether you are going to an affluent area. The future seems to suck.

        What's going to stop Autonomous Car Owner A from charging a bit less than Autonomous Car Owner B, in order to get more customers? And what's then going to stop A from reducing his prices a bit below B again, in order to get customers back? And why won't this cycle continue until the prices paid by customers are only slightly higher than the costs incurred by the car owners?

        In other words, why do you think there will be no price-competition in The Sucky Future?

        • Marketplace collusion/monopoly, likely enforced with legislation. The same forces that prevent price-competition in today's markets.
        • Because there is no price competition currently with taxis for good reason. It keeps the number of cars on the road down, thus usage down for the sake of the other people using the roads. Such regulations will be more important with self driving services. Since the roads can only hold so many cars, there is no benefit to be gained by selling such services in bulk. Plus I'm not really sure if that kind of price competition really ever happens in a substantial way. I would once say technology was the one

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Jeremi ( 14640 )

            Because there is no price competition currently with taxis for good reason.

            Uber and Lyft don't count?

        • As someone who actually tends towards socialism in many spaces, autonomous cars taxis seem to be one of the few areas that will manifest many of the advantages of capitalism. Except it will play out slightly different. You nor I will be allowed to use our autonomous cars for taxi services, due to the EULA. We will still ,however, see a fair amount of competition between the Ubers and the Fords of the future economy.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tsqr ( 808554 )

          What's going to stop Autonomous Car Owner A from charging a bit less than Autonomous Car Owner B, in order to get more customers? And what's then going to stop A from reducing his prices a bit below B again, in order to get customers back? And why won't this cycle continue until the prices paid by customers are only slightly higher than the costs incurred by the car owners?

          In other words, why do you think there will be no price-competition in The Sucky Future?

          Factors similar to those resulting in not much price competition between cable providers in the Sucky Present. Can you cite a reason why autonomous car fleet services won't be regulated the way the cable providers are?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Jeremi ( 14640 )

            Can you cite a reason why autonomous car fleet services won't be regulated the way the cable providers are?

            Assuming that self-driving cars really are safer than human drivers, I'd expect them to be regulated about as much as current non-autonomous car fleet services (e.g. Uber, Lyft, Hertz, Zipcar, etc) are, which is to say, lightly.

            If self-driving cars aren't safer than human drivers, then I'd expect them to be outlawed entirely.

    • Maybe you live in a city and don't need to drive most of the time, but have an occasional need. Maybe you share a car with your spouse and that works fine most of the time, but occasionally you need a second car...Uber isn't expensive and owning a car isn't cheap.

    • Why load up your own truck with fertilizer and diesel fuel when you can pay someone else an exorbitant fee to turn their cars into car bombs?

      Its a nightmare waiting to happen TBH.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Urban vs rural living. If you are in a densely populated city this sort of renter economy makes total sense. It's cheaper in nearly every large city to take a taxi or uber, even several times a day than to own a car.

      For rural people, a renter's economy will almost never make any sense.

    • Why own a depreciating asset that requires constant fuel, maintenance and taxes? Especially when a round trip Uber ride costs less then parking downtown.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        I don't have the parking costs in my context, but all those other costs you mention, you are paying for them whether it is your car or a rental. Additionally you are paying for more expenses that you wouldn't incur (it uses fuel to move between fares and associated wear and tear and probably taxes not levied on a privately owned vehicle) and likely some sort of parking fee if it is ever at rest, as well as a profit margin to make it worthwhile for the owner of the item above and beyond expenses.

        Rental mak

  • Autonomous Level 5 C-Level Positions (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CHK6 ( 583097 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @01:14PM (#55343927)
    I am all for technological progress. But if we start making lower education jobs inaccessible to those who do not have the talent, means, or desire for higher educational jobs, then we are consciously creating trickle up poverty. Wouldn't it be a far wiser investment in creating fully autonomous CEOs? There are far fewer CEOs than workers. The ROI is far more lucrative. The cost of ownership is a fraction of the cost to retain a CEO.

    As ludicrous as that sounds, why would one position be subject to replacement through autonomous automation and another would not? I think it's within the realm one could argue an autonomous level 5 CEO would have done a better job than the counter part.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      This actually is in active development. There is research and development going into writing AI software for business decision making. It just isn't called "CEO Automation", but that is essentially what their function will be. Things like HR and lawyers are being automated now too.

    • The answer is, it is harder. Some day. We are just not there yet. It is just easier to automate most low talent/education jobs.

    • Huh? Average workers still draw a lot more salary than CEO, so replacing the workers make more sense. Lower-end jobs like driving a taxi or a truck are also much easier to automate than a CEO.

      Realistically, if technology could effectively replace a CEO it would already happen.

    • CEO-bot 9000 says you're fired. Have fun driving for Uber.

      Seriously, though, you're not the first to suggest that CEO positions are ripe for automation [inc.com].

    • I have a prototype running on Arduino...It can can flip power point slides very well.

  • Unlike a GPU where a memory error or an ALU or register bit flip might result in a 1 frame glitch, or at worst a frozen GPU, requiring a reboot, failures in this hardware will kill people.

    I hope they have ECC on everything, and redundancy everywhere -- possibly a space-shuttle like voting system where multiple computers are fed the same input, and if they don't produce the same output, a majority wins approach is taken.

    It should also have very detailed logging -- so every decision taken can be traced, so when there is an accident, a proper root cause analysis can be performed, and corrective measures instituted.

    NVidia as a company has a great track record for being on the cutting edge of technology -- but no track record at all for making safety critical systems. That cutting edge will cause people to bleed if they don't get this right.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      What you've described is essentially nVidia's Quadro line, vs their normal retail/gamer lines: http://www.nvidia.com/object/q... [nvidia.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ameline ( 771895 )

        I still wouldn't trust my life to a Quadro -- are all the caches and registers ECC protected? Are all the internal data paths fault tolerant? What happens to performance when an error is detected/corrected?
        What happens when an uncorrectable error is encountered? If there is a failure, can you determine its cause?

        These are things to be concerned about in a hard real-time system like controlling a few tons of steel moving along with significant kinetic energy containing and nearby squishy, fragile meat bags w

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ameline ( 771895 )

      Apparently it is targeting ASIL-D

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      So they are at least not unaware of the safety implications. Still would be a shame for a stray cosmic ray to kill someone...

  • GeForce Experience (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @01:21PM (#55343983) Journal

    If you have a level 5 autonomous car, I suggest waiting before you download the latest drivers.

  • A chip capable of self-driving a car but yet not powerful enough to mine a single block of Bitcoins on its own.

Slashdot Top Deals

VMS is like a nightmare about RXS-11M.

Close