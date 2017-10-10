Nvidia Introduces a Computer For Level 5 Autonomous Cars (engadget.com) 55
From a report: At the center of many of the semi-autonomous cars currently on the road is NVIDIA hardware. Once automakers realized that GPUs could power their latest features, the chipmaker, best known for the graphics cards that make your games look outstanding, became the darling of the car world. But while automakers are still dropping level 2 and sometimes level 3 vehicles into the market, NVIDIA's first AI computer, the NVIDIA Drive PX Pegasus, is apparently capable of level 5 autonomy. That means no pedals, no steering wheel, no need for anyone to ever take control. The new computer delivers 320 trillion operations per second, 10 times more than its predecessor. Before you start squirreling away cash for your own self-driving car, though, NVIDIA's senior director of automotive, Danny Shapiro, notes that it's likely going to be robotaxis that drive us around. In fact, the company said that over 25 of its partners are already working on fully autonomous taxis. The goal with this smaller, more powerful computer is to remove the huge computer arrays that sit in the prototype vehicles of OEMs, startups and any other company that's trying to crack the autonomous car nut.
HAL!
I'm sorry AC. I'm afraid we can't do that.
Highly Autonomous Limousine?
If you honestly think that game "AI" is anywhere near the capabilities to operate in the real world, you're sadly mistaken. It literally does not act on a single sensor of input, input is handed to it. And even then I can recall many instances where game "AI" fucks up and can't do the simplest of things.
If you want to have the cars driving around a set loop of routes, highly specified, not able to deviate only choose at junctions, with zero unexpected obstacles - that's called a railway.
I'd be right behin
Many games have autonomous vehicles that drive on patrol, or ferry you around, or whatever. So it's quite doable, and by non AI experts at that. It's just a matter of transitioning from an artificial world to the real world but really that's a matter only of where the inputs are coming from. It's an engineering task and nothing more. But hey buy more NVIDIA stock.
You're f*cking kidding, right? Should not require that much? While we meatbags take for granted our ability to usually drive around in the real-world, it is an extremely complex task to do properly and to instruct a machine to perform to the same detail.
I'm sorry, but I'd rather not trust a game level AI to understand that the real world does indeed care about cliping, wall walking and texture convergence.
Go watch some interviews with game developers. There are countless shortcuts used in gaming that don't translate into the real world. Using imaging to read signs? Nope, games don't do that. Vehicles move on mostly pre-scripted paths, and that's it. All of the "road signs" in the game are all pre-programmed. When people move in the way of a vehicle, these objects are both directly controlled by the same process, not separate entities that need some form of communication (such as AI based image visual process
So, a few things:
1) Many video games don't compute paths in realtime. Rather, the set of paths is either precomputed or manually entered by the developers. The game then merely selects between one of the preset paths, without any ability to actually determine its own.
2) Even when they are able to determine their own paths, video game pathing algorithms generally have perfect knowledge. There's no need to do the heavy lifting of recognizing obstacles when you have a perfect awareness of every single one in t
...no need for anyone to ever take control.
Excellent idea; time to think about eventually shorting NVDA??
Will it require GeForce experience to be installed (Score:2)
I would use GeForce Experience but the damn thing is flakier than a teenager with a bad case of dandruff. Previous versions would occasionally crash but the current GE is unusable.
Why own a thing, when you can pay someone else an exorbitant fee to use theirs temporarily?
This will work out brilliantly for the 0.004% who currently own 80% of the wealth.
Autonomous cars on a course to put taxi's and real drivers out of business, then charge everyone taxi prices to go anywhere. Maybe more, depending whether you are going to an affluent area. The future seems to suck.
What's going to stop Autonomous Car Owner A from charging a bit less than Autonomous Car Owner B, in order to get more customers? And what's then going to stop A from reducing his prices a bit below B again, in order to get customers back? And why won't this cycle continue until the prices paid by customers are only slightly higher than the costs incurred by the car owners?
In other words, why do you think there will be no price-competition in The Sucky Future?
Because there is no price competition currently with taxis for good reason.
Uber and Lyft don't count?
What's going to stop Autonomous Car Owner A from charging a bit less than Autonomous Car Owner B, in order to get more customers? And what's then going to stop A from reducing his prices a bit below B again, in order to get customers back? And why won't this cycle continue until the prices paid by customers are only slightly higher than the costs incurred by the car owners?
In other words, why do you think there will be no price-competition in The Sucky Future?
Factors similar to those resulting in not much price competition between cable providers in the Sucky Present. Can you cite a reason why autonomous car fleet services won't be regulated the way the cable providers are?
Can you cite a reason why autonomous car fleet services won't be regulated the way the cable providers are?
Assuming that self-driving cars really are safer than human drivers, I'd expect them to be regulated about as much as current non-autonomous car fleet services (e.g. Uber, Lyft, Hertz, Zipcar, etc) are, which is to say, lightly.
If self-driving cars aren't safer than human drivers, then I'd expect them to be outlawed entirely.
Maybe you live in a city and don't need to drive most of the time, but have an occasional need. Maybe you share a car with your spouse and that works fine most of the time, but occasionally you need a second car...Uber isn't expensive and owning a car isn't cheap.
Why load up your own truck with fertilizer and diesel fuel when you can pay someone else an exorbitant fee to turn their cars into car bombs?
Its a nightmare waiting to happen TBH.
Urban vs rural living. If you are in a densely populated city this sort of renter economy makes total sense. It's cheaper in nearly every large city to take a taxi or uber, even several times a day than to own a car.
For rural people, a renter's economy will almost never make any sense.
I don't have the parking costs in my context, but all those other costs you mention, you are paying for them whether it is your car or a rental. Additionally you are paying for more expenses that you wouldn't incur (it uses fuel to move between fares and associated wear and tear and probably taxes not levied on a privately owned vehicle) and likely some sort of parking fee if it is ever at rest, as well as a profit margin to make it worthwhile for the owner of the item above and beyond expenses.
Rental mak
Autonomous Level 5 C-Level Positions (Score:4, Interesting)
As ludicrous as that sounds, why would one position be subject to replacement through autonomous automation and another would not? I think it's within the realm one could argue an autonomous level 5 CEO would have done a better job than the counter part.
This actually is in active development. There is research and development going into writing AI software for business decision making. It just isn't called "CEO Automation", but that is essentially what their function will be. Things like HR and lawyers are being automated now too.
At some point that won't be true. Of course hopefully the answer is not to intentionally not progress because we can't sort out a fair economy, but to sort out some fair economy that will work.
Post scarcity might be easier, the challenge will be the in-between, where some people are still pretty much needed more than 40 hours a week and some people we couldn't find work for them to do even if they wanted to.
Huh? Average workers still draw a lot more salary than CEO, so replacing the workers make more sense. Lower-end jobs like driving a taxi or a truck are also much easier to automate than a CEO.
Realistically, if technology could effectively replace a CEO it would already happen.
CEO-bot 9000 says you're fired. Have fun driving for Uber.
Seriously, though, you're not the first to suggest that CEO positions are ripe for automation [inc.com].
I have a prototype running on Arduino...It can can flip power point slides very well.
Error handling and robustness? (Score:3)
Unlike a GPU where a memory error or an ALU or register bit flip might result in a 1 frame glitch, or at worst a frozen GPU, requiring a reboot, failures in this hardware will kill people.
I hope they have ECC on everything, and redundancy everywhere -- possibly a space-shuttle like voting system where multiple computers are fed the same input, and if they don't produce the same output, a majority wins approach is taken.
It should also have very detailed logging -- so every decision taken can be traced, so when there is an accident, a proper root cause analysis can be performed, and corrective measures instituted.
NVidia as a company has a great track record for being on the cutting edge of technology -- but no track record at all for making safety critical systems. That cutting edge will cause people to bleed if they don't get this right.
What you've described is essentially nVidia's Quadro line, vs their normal retail/gamer lines: http://www.nvidia.com/object/q... [nvidia.com]
I still wouldn't trust my life to a Quadro -- are all the caches and registers ECC protected? Are all the internal data paths fault tolerant? What happens to performance when an error is detected/corrected?
What happens when an uncorrectable error is encountered? If there is a failure, can you determine its cause?
These are things to be concerned about in a hard real-time system like controlling a few tons of steel moving along with significant kinetic energy containing and nearby squishy, fragile meat bags w
Apparently it is targeting ASIL-D
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So they are at least not unaware of the safety implications. Still would be a shame for a stray cosmic ray to kill someone...
GeForce Experience (Score:5, Funny)
If you have a level 5 autonomous car, I suggest waiting before you download the latest drivers.
I'd rather walk. (Score:2)
Well, there you go (Score:2)
A chip capable of self-driving a car but yet not powerful enough to mine a single block of Bitcoins on its own.