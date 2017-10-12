Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Announces $1 Billion Job Training and Education Program (axios.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the further-commitment dept.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Pittsburgh Wednesday to announce a new five-year, $1 billion program to help close the global education gap. From a report: Part of the program was a new "Grow with Google" program to work with U.S. cities as well as a $10 million grant to Goodwill that will see Google employees working with the nonprofit to train people in digital skills. Why it matters: Google, along with Apple, Microsoft and other big tech companies, have all launched significant efforts in recent months to demonstrate their commitment to education and U.S. jobs.

