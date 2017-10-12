Google Announces $1 Billion Job Training and Education Program (axios.com) 12
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Pittsburgh Wednesday to announce a new five-year, $1 billion program to help close the global education gap. From a report: Part of the program was a new "Grow with Google" program to work with U.S. cities as well as a $10 million grant to Goodwill that will see Google employees working with the nonprofit to train people in digital skills. Why it matters: Google, along with Apple, Microsoft and other big tech companies, have all launched significant efforts in recent months to demonstrate their commitment to education and U.S. jobs.
I think Google's efforts are misplaced! (Score:2)
They (Google), should try putting their efforts into being a company that actually strives not to do evil by at least paying their fair share of taxes around the world.
That way, governments can [more] easily spare funds to educate.
Grow at Google... (Score:1)
I'd be a lot more impressed (Score:2)
if they donated 1% of that to the Mike Rowe Foundation. [google.com]
He also does regular podcasts call "The Way I Heard It", and has an internet video thing called "Returning the Favor." But the foundation is a big deal to him, and deserving of a lot more support than it gets.
self-serving (Score:2)
Yes, train everyone in the specific skills Google needs, while at the same time importing people from overseas to undercut wages, which thereby discourages people from entering IT.
"Man, this job running cable in the Google data center is great! I woulda' been a programmer, but it doesn't pay well anymore".
Garden (Score:1)
"Digital Skills" (Score:2)
As in using coding languages and styles only used at Google? And unless you are very good at this Google will not offer you a job? I smell a whole mountain of rats.