Google Slashes Prices of Its USB-C Headphone Dongle Following Minor Outrage

Posted by BeauHD from the change-of-heart dept.
At its hardware event last week, Google unveiled its two new flagship smartphones: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. While these devices feature high-end specifications and the latest version of Android, they both lack headphone jacks, upsetting many consumers who still rely heavily on wired headphones. To add insult to injury, Google announced a USB-C adapter for a whopping price of $20 -- that's $11 more than Apple's Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. This resulted in some minor outrage and caused Google to rethink its decision(s). As reported by 9to5Google, Google decided to slash the price of the dongle by over 50%. It is now priced at a more reasonable $9.

  • Dumb (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am not a audiophile per say, but I have yet to find a decent pair of bluetooth headphones that don't have connection issues, or quality problems with audio. In fact I can easily spend half the amount on a pair of wired headphones and get far better quality audio then bluetooth. I would also point out that since a smartphone has built in speakers, all the hardware is there for a headphone jack. In reality this is not about saving parts costs, making phones thinner.
    The dongle is admitting that people still

  • Has anyone figured why they dropped support for good old audio out port?
    Apple did it to sell overpriced accessories, but what are google's motives?

    PS
    If other manufacturers follow this idiotic move, "having analog audio out socket" will become top point in my "phone must have it" list, above OLED screen and SD card.

    • I'm guessing it's to save space.

      I'm sure the marketroids and fanboys are already thinking of ways to convince gullible fools that its absence is somehow an improvement. Warmer transients or something.

  • Newsflash: Google drops price of headphone adapter from 2% to 1% of the price of the phone. I agree that $20 is way too steep for the adapter, and $9 seems more reasonable (though it should probably be more like $5). However, Google's original attitude towards pricing of the dongle really just underscores how overpriced the phone is in the first place.
  • One superthin without headphone jack. One slightly thicker with headphone jack and a slightly bigger battery - which you need if you consume a lot of media on your phone anyway. I have a non-superthin Samsung smartphone with headphone jack. I am not interested in superthin - as long as the phone fits in my pocket, its okay.

