Japanese Metal Manufacturer Faked Specifications To Hundreds of Companies (jalopnik.com) 43
Last week, Kobe Steel admitted that staff fudged reports on the strength and durability of products requested by its clients -- including those from the airline industry, cars, space rockets, and Japan's bullet trains. The company estimated that four percent of aluminum and copper products shipped from September 2016 to August 2017 were falsely labelled, Automotive News reported.
But on Friday, the company's CEO, Hiroya Kawasaki, revealed the scandal has impacted about 500 companies -- doubling the initial count -- and now includes steel products, too. The practice of falsely labeling data to meet customer's specifications could date back more than 10 years, according to the Financial Times.
For rockets the concern is less serious as they generally are not built for a long lifespan, but for airplanes and cars this news could be devastating, requiring major rebuilds on many operating vehicles.
As our Granddads believed it was.
It's a lesson when you put unrealistic expectations on people and their performance.
They will cheat to keep their jobs.
And you have to consider how you compensate people too. Incentives can go horribly wrong. Wells Fargo is a perfect example and the financial meltdown of '08 for that matter.
And when I hear from bankers that Dood-Frank can be repealed because the problems have been addressed, I LOL. No they haven't. And it's impossible to address them. Why? Human nature.
Actually, I think the lesson here is that when you source material, you need to actually test to see if it meets the specifications. You should never assume that the seller is telling the truth.
Testing is costly and sometimes difficult to do in-house, depending on the nature of the testing. But there is usually the option of a third party to perform the testing for you.
How is it "unrealistic" to expect a steel company to correctly produce steel and accurately describe its properties? Other steel companies seem to manage this without issue.
But as another responder stated, if you are a company you basically cannot trust ANYTHING outsourced these days, and must constantly monitor it for quality. Which begs the question, why outsource then if you must also incur the added cost of verification and riding herd on QA...
In general if there is a company or organization that is heigly trusted. Chances are there will be some abuse and corruption in time. We should always verify what we get no matter the brand. When ever we get into X is good and Y is bad then you get in trouble
This could explain some conspicuous quality control issues in the materials, if so. There could be a huge lawsuit in the works here.
Sell supplies and advertise twice the lifetime they actually have. Fold the company, let the scandal go public after investing in the company most likely to get rich fixing the problems caused by your fraud.
Double the profit, double the fun!
Seppuku time?
Seriously, though. Holy shit. The only way that company is going to survive in tact is if it is balls deep in some American politician's pocket that's willing to write up a bailout... Yay, capitalism.
How long until there is a documentable claim that this behavior killed somebody?
Next question that comes to mind: How long until I find out if my car was built with substandard materials?
My question: Does this change our calculus on efficacy of various alloys? If test material was equally mislabeled, there may be no safety concerns, but how we determine what metals must be present to meet certain strength and durability thresholds would likely be inaccurate.
If test material had the advertised specification but the production material deviated, then we might have serious safety concerns.
This behaviour kills people all the time. I had heard that the Fukushima pumps didn't work because they were not actually tested (BBC report I think), but Wikipedia does not back that up. People died in Walkerton Ontario because people falsified testing data of drinking water.
for last week's news
Did Kobe Steel build new headquarters at the earthquake prone area in Japan during the last 10 years by any change?
This is what we in technical terms would call a major oopsie.
Depends. Often parts are over engineered to account for product defect. So if this part used faulty steel it may still be good enough. As it would fail 5 years past planned end of live vs 10.
For a car? no. For an airplane, perhaps. If you open a jet airliner you might be entitled to a $30 rebate on your next Boeing or Airbus purchase.
Maybe most of the companies in question did test, and designed around the materials they were actually getting rather than the specs... so it may not matter in some (most?) cases.
Also could be just that there is less of a margin for failure than the design spec would indicate but it may not be a big deal depending on where the materials were used.
The Japanese car majors are reporting "no problems" [marketwatch.com] with Kobe aluminum they've tested from the past three years. Japan Rail has said similar about undercarriage parts. There are more years, more metals and more manufacturers involved, but the pattern is clear; these issues will be pencil whipped. There is margin for error engineered into transportation products and no one is going to rip up the floor boards over paper work unless there is a demonstrative problem.
Right or wrong that's how it will be.
I could imagine how the forum posts would generalize this event to.
They are engineered to the limits of strength-to-weight, and they don't fail gracefully.
The stock holders are the ones who just got killed.
Yeah? So?
I hope the stock holders are able to "Claw back" the money...
Were Kobe investors some special breed of stock holder that valued quality work and integrity over share prices and dividends? "To hell with earnings! Make sure that paperwork is in order!" said no investor, ever.
