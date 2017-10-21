Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Power

Amazon Patents Drones That Recharge Electric Vehicles (cnet.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the birds-with-batteries dept.
slash.jit shared an article from Futurism: Amazon has been granted a patent for an ambitious new method of maintaining a charge in electric vehicles. The company wants to use drones to allow drivers to top up their vehicles without having to visit a charging station. Drivers would request a top up from a central server, which would dispatch a charging drone to their location. The drone would then dock with the vehicle and start transferring power, without the car ever needing to come to a stop. This solution isn't meant to administer a full charge to the car's battery, it would only supply enough power to get the driver to a charging station, which are still in somewhat limited supply.
"Amazon first applied for this patent back in June 2014," reports CNET, noting it was finally granted this month. "Like many other patents, there's no guarantee that Amazon will actually create a product based on the design. It could merely be an attempt to stop competitors from doing so."

Amazon Patents Drones That Recharge Electric Vehicles More | Reply

Amazon Patents Drones That Recharge Electric Vehicles

Comments Filter:

  • How can this even be an innovative invention? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 21, 2017 @06:50PM (#55411077)

    It's two obvious components used in an obvious way previously limited only by the lack of economically viable technology to create the device.

    Too many patents being allowed nowadays are for inventions that are too obvious given other technical advances. Whether computers, or cars, or knives, or whatever, the crap that is being allowed to be patented is shameful.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      yes. mobile charging stations already exist.

      you can carry them around with you to charge your devices when AC isn't available.

      trucks with large battery packs already exist to charge vehicles away from charging stations.

      extending this to a drone via patent is stupid.

      drones are the new 'do x with a y' = $$$patent$$$; just like the internet and computer has been previously.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jblues ( 1703158 )
      Agree, but if I were to guess I'd say the 'patented' part is around granting authorization to the charging adapter. (Cars should have a little dignity, get to know their drone first, in that regard).

  • How many drones worth of Li-Poly HV (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For a 5 mile top up of a Tesla S?

  • I'm ambivalent (Score:3)

    by Presence Eternal ( 56763 ) on Saturday October 21, 2017 @07:07PM (#55411133)

    The part of me that remembers topping off my plane in Top Gun approves. The part of me that remembers topping off my ship with power conduits in Starglider strongly disapproves.

  • Describes the broken US patent system so well... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Cyberpunk Reality ( 4231325 ) on Saturday October 21, 2017 @07:11PM (#55411139)
    "Like many other patents, there's no guarantee that Amazon will actually create a product based on the design. It could merely be an attempt to stop competitors from doing so."
  • And what is the legal limit for drone size? Seems to me this has to be a pretty damned heavy drone to be economically feasible, I'm guessing you need to at least refuel 2 other drones to be worthwhile, most of a drone's weight is batteries, so, a drone that weighs 3x the drones it's refueling?

    Doesn't pencil out for me. Then again, Bezos could be looking ahead 10+ years when things will likely be a lot different.

    The USAF has been refueling planes for decades now. Not exactly a new idea. Not sure ho

    • Wouldn't it make more sense to have the electric vehicles charge the drones, based on the battery capacity differential?

  • To have the drone just swap out battery packs and take the exhausted one back someplace to re-charge?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Would a third party to have control over the swap tech? A more limited and standard box design of battery size, shape, weight so a third party can swap the battery out?
      Thats limiting on advanced new designs and what if an issue happens?
      Who has to make a fault good again? The swap service? The drone maker?
      Invest in placing battery packs and drones all around the USA? It would be like a car company having its own branded filling station a car of that brand would have to plan to find for any longer driv

  • Sure charging cars with drones is all well and good, but take that a step further and imagine charging drones with drones!

    Imagine a drone flying through the air, almost out of juice - then sending word to AmaNet and a battery drone swoops in from above! Then then both hover for several hours as the other drone slowly fills, until they both run out of power...

    But then another battery drone swoops in!! And so on and so forth. Exciting!

Slashdot Top Deals

"Don't drop acid, take it pass-fail!" -- Bryan Michael Wendt

Close