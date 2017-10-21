Amazon Patents Drones That Recharge Electric Vehicles (cnet.com) 21
slash.jit shared an article from Futurism: Amazon has been granted a patent for an ambitious new method of maintaining a charge in electric vehicles. The company wants to use drones to allow drivers to top up their vehicles without having to visit a charging station. Drivers would request a top up from a central server, which would dispatch a charging drone to their location. The drone would then dock with the vehicle and start transferring power, without the car ever needing to come to a stop. This solution isn't meant to administer a full charge to the car's battery, it would only supply enough power to get the driver to a charging station, which are still in somewhat limited supply.
"Amazon first applied for this patent back in June 2014," reports CNET, noting it was finally granted this month. "Like many other patents, there's no guarantee that Amazon will actually create a product based on the design. It could merely be an attempt to stop competitors from doing so."
How can this even be an innovative invention? (Score:5, Insightful)
It's two obvious components used in an obvious way previously limited only by the lack of economically viable technology to create the device.
Too many patents being allowed nowadays are for inventions that are too obvious given other technical advances. Whether computers, or cars, or knives, or whatever, the crap that is being allowed to be patented is shameful.
Using todays "drones" to try the same thing with electric energy?
yes. mobile charging stations already exist.
you can carry them around with you to charge your devices when AC isn't available.
trucks with large battery packs already exist to charge vehicles away from charging stations.
extending this to a drone via patent is stupid.
drones are the new 'do x with a y' = $$$patent$$$; just like the internet and computer has been previously.
How many drones worth of Li-Poly HV (Score:1)
For a 5 mile top up of a Tesla S?
I'm ambivalent (Score:3)
The part of me that remembers topping off my plane in Top Gun approves. The part of me that remembers topping off my ship with power conduits in Starglider strongly disapproves.
Describes the broken US patent system so well... (Score:5, Insightful)
How big is this drone? (Score:2)
Doesn't pencil out for me. Then again, Bezos could be looking ahead 10+ years when things will likely be a lot different.
The USAF has been refueling planes for decades now. Not exactly a new idea.
Wouldn't it make more sense to have the electric vehicles charge the drones, based on the battery capacity differential?
Wouldn't it be easier (Score:2)
To have the drone just swap out battery packs and take the exhausted one back someplace to re-charge?
Thats limiting on advanced new designs and what if an issue happens?
Who has to make a fault good again? The swap service? The drone maker?
Invest in placing battery packs and drones all around the USA? It would be like a car company having its own branded filling station a car of that brand would have to plan to find for any longer driv
You are missing the most exciting aspect of this d (Score:2)
Sure charging cars with drones is all well and good, but take that a step further and imagine charging drones with drones!
Imagine a drone flying through the air, almost out of juice - then sending word to AmaNet and a battery drone swoops in from above! Then then both hover for several hours as the other drone slowly fills, until they both run out of power...
But then another battery drone swoops in!! And so on and so forth. Exciting!