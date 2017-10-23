Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Businesses Communications Network Social Networks The Almighty Buck News

Facebook Tests Removing Publishers From News Feed -- Unless They Pay (mashable.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the pay-up dept.
According to a report via Mashable, Facebook is removing posts from Pages in the original News Feed and relegating them to another feed, forcing users to "pay to play" in order to have their content back in the News Feed. The setting is only available in Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Cambodia for now, but it could be rolled out to other countries later. From the report: The social network last week officially launched its secondary news feed called Explore. The feed generally features posts from Facebook Pages users don't follow. News Feed, meanwhile, hosts posts from friends and Pages users do follow. But that's not true for everyone. In six markets, Facebook has removed posts from Pages in the original News Feed and relegated them to another feed, Filip Struharik, editor and social media manager at Dennik N, wrote. That means Facebook's main feed is no longer a free playing field for publishers. Instead, it's a battlefield of "pay to play," where publishers have to pony up the dough to get back into the News Feed. It's a stark change from how media outlets have grown with Facebook. Publishers like BuzzFeed's Tasty and NowThis grew via distributing viral posts and videos on News Feed, as Ziad Ramley, former social lead at Al Jazeera English, wrote. While companies had to employ social media managers, they could generally rely on them sharing content without paying to boost it.

Facebook Tests Removing Publishers From News Feed -- Unless They Pay More | Reply

Facebook Tests Removing Publishers From News Feed -- Unless They Pay

Comments Filter:

  • I nominate this article (Score:5, Insightful)

    by I'm New Around Here ( 1154723 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @05:43PM (#55420167)

    I nominate this article for the most confusing wording of any Slashdot article this month.

    • I don't understand it either. I assumed the news feeds were curated anyway; the buzzfeed crap was all in the "I'm bored" section ("13 stupid ways facebook is getting worse, read now!").

      I don't see anything wrong with paying to get into the "this is real news!" section. I'd rather see headlines from AP than from some startup wannabe media site. So what's the story? That Facebook wants to be more sane, or that there are people who think that lots of clicks on click-bait is what should make a story newsworth

    • Blame Facebook. It's their terminology that's confusing things.

      The News Feed is just the feed of posts from people you've friended and pages you've followed. Your sister's cat pictures are 'news' in this sense.

      A publisher is just a non-personal page that posts articles. It could be a page run by a news publisher or a charity or a community organization. I follow half a dozen small bands who keep in touch with their fans through Facebook.

      Some time ago, Facebook decided that following a page from a publis

  • This doesn't shock me in any way. This is just who they are, and anyone who's dealt with Facebook will totally understand.
    • True! After all, Facebook needs to continually look for revenue streams as it loses them almost as often as it gains.

  • Another advantage (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This has the added bonus of censoring non-mainstream media companies, who won't be able to afford to pay.

  • I don't care (Score:3)

    by shellster_dude ( 1261444 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @05:51PM (#55420213)
    I don't trust Facebook to curate my news for me. I use tools to block all Facebook News, so hopefully this just means my ad-blocking tools won't have to work overtime. Seems like a lot of hysteria over nothing.

  • Okay (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @05:55PM (#55420241)
    This is a mixed bag here. On one hand, this should cut down on the yellow journalism because the outlets that are circulating garbage will go back into the woodwork like cockroaches once daylight breaks. Other other hand, there are some legitimate, non-mainstream news outlets like TYT which could suffer because they might not have the means to pay Facebook's ransom. At the end of the day, none of this has any applicability to me because I told Zuck to go suck a big fat one and deleted my account. Thank you Zuck for 3 wasted years of my life. Boy did it feel good to ditch Facebook .... Fear Of Missing Out is vastly overrated.

  • How is this any different? (Score:3)

    by Leuf ( 918654 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @06:01PM (#55420283)
    You've had to pay to get your non-personal page posts to be shown to more than a tiny percentage of the people that follow your page for a long time. Which is why I don't use it. Every time I go to Facebook they try to get me to buy an ad to actually show my posts, that I don't make, to somebody.

    • It's not so much different as it is an expansion. Now, instead of still showing posts to a percentage of followers, Facebook won't show posts from non-personal pages to any of the people following the page unless you pay up.

  • "Who controls the past controls the future..."
    “War is peace..."

Slashdot Top Deals

If all the world's economists were laid end to end, we wouldn't reach a conclusion. -- William Baumol

Close